How to save for your short-term goals

Have your eyes on that latest SUV or want to travel to your dream destination? No? Some other short-term goal in mind, perhaps?

Whatever it is, one thing that you definitely need is-money! If you already have kept a good amount aside (thanks to your awesome planning skills), great! In case you haven't, don't worry! We're here to help you plan better.

It's good to be ambitious and it's great to have a fixed set of short-term goals in mind. They help you stay focused and also help establish financial security simultaneously. After all, what's better than making your dream come true and becoming financially secure at the same time, right?

All set to take over those short-term goals? Let's begin!

LIST THEM DOWN

Before beginning the ultimate game of reaching all those milestones, you need to decide what those milestones are. We insist you grab a pen and piece of paper, and peek into your mind.

Hold on! Don't get lost in those dreams. Remember, the whole point of this exercise is to prioritise your goals.

Once you do that, you'll know exactly where to begin. Differentiating between short-term and long-term goals might be a little difficult (considering you have a lot of dreams), but let's take baby steps for now. Nothing is impossible, and you'll surely turn all these dreams into reality one day.

But for now, let's focus on thinking about what we want to achieve in the coming future, shall we? Got your list ready? Great! Let's proceed.

MONEY LYING IDLE? PUT IT TO USE