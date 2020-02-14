How young families can maximise government benefits

Read also

Taking care of a young child (or children) and living with your elderly parents can be an uphill task, and an extra pair of hands at home can really lighten the load.

Good news - families who have a young child (below 16 years old) and/or elderly person (at least 67 years old) qualify for the $60 Foreign Domestic Worker (FDW) levy concession. Households that have a person with disability (PWD) are also eligible for this FDW levy concession.

This monthly levy, enhanced in 2019, is a pricing mechanism to regulate the number of foreign workers in Singapore. It ends when your FDW's work permit expires or is cancelled.

The levy amount for 1 FDW in a household without caregiving needs is $300. The levy amount of each additional FDW employed in the same household without caregiving needs is $450. Those who are eligible for the concessionary levy only pay $60 a month.

CAREER AND SKILLS TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

When it comes to career development, the government has rolled out various initiatives to help workers who want to upskill, switch vocations or find employment.

With the SkillsFuture movement, there are lots of opportunities to learn new things - whether it is to give you a leg up in your career, reskill for an emerging role, make it easier for you to land a new job, re-enter the workforce (i.e. if you are a stay-at-home-mum), explore your interests, or to gain more life skills.

Benefits include:

$5,000 SkillsFuture Study Awards

$500 SkillsFuture Credit

Up to 90 per cent subsidies for courses supported by SkillsFuture Singapore

Under Workforce Singapore's Adapt and Grow initiatives, close to 45,000 jobseekers have benefitted. One of these initiatives is the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) that assists workers in career transition - there are over 100 PCPs available to help Singaporeans take on careers in new growth areas.

Other initiatives that the government has rolled out to ready Singaporeans for the future economy include, but are not limited to:

Tech skills accelerator (TeSA) - to develop tech and digital talents

Global-Ready Talent Programme - provides overseas internships and job postings for young Singaporeans in local enterprises to gain international exposure

EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE BENEFITS

From this year onwards, you can choose from over 8,000 centre-based infant care places for your little ones. So you can be closer to your kid even after you return to the workforce. Young families will continue to enjoy quality, accessible and affordable preschools.

Here are some of the measures that have been implemented:

Over 80 per cent increase in full-day childcare places since 2012

Up to $1,140 monthly infant care subsidies

Up to $740 monthly childcare subsidies

Up to $170 Kindergarten Fee Assistance (KiFAS)

Additional 4,000 preschool places (bringing the total to over 8,000)

The government subsidises over 90 per cent of the total costs of educating children. On average, every child would have received over $130,000 of education subsidies by the time they complete secondary school.

There are many more government benefits available