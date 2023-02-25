Investing in new 2-bedroom condo units: Is 1 bathroom or 2 better?

When it comes to a two-bedder condo layout for investment, there is one vital question: one bathroom or two?
Conventional “property wisdom” holds that two bathrooms are always the preferable choice; and like a high ceiling or sea view, it’s a feature that will pay for itself.
However, given the typically lower prices that you can buy a two bed one bath unit for, is this really true?
So this week, we looked at some two-bedders from various projects and tried to determine if purchasing a two bathroom layout or a one bathroom layout is generally more profitable from a capital appreciation standpoint.
But first, here’s a look at the average prices of two-bedders with one and two bathrooms across recent new launch projects.
Do note that the dataset here is not exhaustive due to the number of projects with such layouts.
We’ve also taken recent projects as these are the data we have readily available to us.
Price differences between one and two bathrooms
|2BR 1BA
|2BR 2BA
|Difference
|Projects
|Average Price
|Average $PSF
|Average Price
|Average $PSF
|Quantum Difference
|$PSF Difference
|KI RESIDENCES AT BROOKVALE
|$1,436,700
|$2,053
|$1,374,419
|$1,809
|-4.3 per cent
|-11.9 per cent
|UPTOWN @ FARRER
|$1,063,980
|$2,038
|$1,051,296
|$1,953
|-1.2 per cent
|-4.2 per cent
|PARC CLEMATIS
|$1,176,456
|$1,688
|$1,175,991
|$1,630
|0.0 per cent
|-3.5 per cent
|THE FLORENCE RESIDENCES
|$1,050,461
|$1,636
|$1,077,639
|$1,550
|2.6 per cent
|-5.2 per cent
|URBAN TREASURES
|$1,294,746
|$1,968
|$1,348,903
|$1,842
|4.2 per cent
|-6.4 per cent
|AMBER PARK
|$1,715,445
|$2,530
|$1,791,414
|$2,464
|4.4 per cent
|-2.6 per cent
|AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE
|$1,428,720
|$2,125
|$1,516,691
|$2,117
|6.2 per cent
|-0.4 per cent
|KOPAR AT NEWTON
|$1,540,275
|$2,510
|$1,641,167
|$2,382
|6.6 per cent
|-5.1 per cent
|THE JOVELL
|$899,741
|$1,366
|$963,139
|$1,336
|7.0 per cent
|-2.2 per cent
|PASIR RIS 8
|$1,187,114
|$1,665
|$1,284,721
|$1,645
|8.2 per cent
|-1.2 per cent
|BARTLEY VUE
|$1,312,455
|$1,999
|$1,424,090
|$1,946
|8.5 per cent
|-2.7 per cent
|SKY EDEN@BEDOK
|$1,420,313
|$2,129
|$1,546,333
|$2,161
|8.9 per cent
|1.5 per cent
|DAINTREE RESIDENCE
|$1,121,262
|$1,736
|$1,228,456
|$1,679
|9.6 per cent
|-3.3 per cent
|LENTOR MODERN
|$1,468,620
|$2,166
|$1,617,540
|$2,210
|10.1 per cent
|2.0 per cent
|ROYALGREEN
|$1,800,287
|$2,754
|$1,985,569
|$2,739
|10.3 per cent
|-0.6 per cent
|IRWELL HILL RESIDENCES
|$1,635,263
|$2,665
|$1,808,113
|$2,709
|10.6 per cent
|1.6 per cent
|MIDTOWN MODERN
|$1,702,396
|$2,743
|$1,889,011
|$2,619
|11.0 per cent
|-4.5 per cent
|AMO RESIDENCE
|$1,421,739
|$2,150
|$1,579,163
|$2,126
|11.1 per cent
|-1.1 per cent
|PARK COLONIAL
|$1,159,711
|$1,821
|$1,299,675
|$1,894
|12.1 per cent
|4.0 per cent
|THE TAPESTRY
|$872,915
|$1,427
|$980,514
|$1,392
|12.3 per cent
|-2.4 per cent
|STIRLING RESIDENCES
|$1,189,134
|$1,840
|$1,338,703
|$1,894
|12.6 per cent
|2.9 per cent
|FOURTH AVENUE RESIDENCES
|$1,507,303
|$2,347
|$1,707,518
|$2,425
|13.3 per cent
|3.3 per cent
|GRANGE 1866
|$1,928,000
|$2,714
|$2,185,056
|$2,771
|13.3 per cent
|2.1 per cent
|THE WATERGARDENS AT CANBERRA
|$1,001,338
|$1,494
|$1,136,302
|$1,454
|13.5 per cent
|-2.7 per cent
|MIDWOOD
|$1,070,493
|$1,686
|$1,217,988
|$1,689
|13.8 per cent
|0.2 per cent
|RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES
|$830,925
|$1,346
|$948,178
|$1,300
|14.1 per cent
|-3.4 per cent
|ONE PEARL BANK
|$1,712,271
|$2,447
|$1,955,754
|$2,377
|14.2 per cent
|-2.9 per cent
|CLAVON
|$1,107,800
|$1,634
|$1,269,921
|$1,662
|14.6 per cent
|1.7 per cent
|VERTICUS
|$1,367,029
|$2,084
|$1,568,455
|$2,116
|14.7 per cent
|1.5 per cent
|DUNEARN 386
|$1,398,000
|$2,498
|$1,607,637
|$2,469
|15.0 per cent
|-1.2 per cent
|LEEDON GREEN
|$1,705,228
|$2,716
|$1,970,234
|$2,676
|15.5 per cent
|-1.5 per cent
|TREASURE AT TAMPINES
|$824,011
|$1,405
|$952,556
|$1,419
|15.6 per cent
|1.0 per cent
|NYON
|$1,653,417
|$2,293
|$1,911,766
|$2,250
|15.6 per cent
|-1.9 per cent
|THE LINQ @ BEAUTY WORLD
|$1,279,767
|$2,204
|$1,485,133
|$2,225
|16.0 per cent
|1.0 per cent
|HYLL ON HOLLAND
|$1,512,956
|$2,548
|$1,760,838
|$2,552
|16.4 per cent
|0.2 per cent
|AFFINITY AT SERANGOON
|$993,360
|$1,589
|$1,157,618
|$1,562
|16.5 per cent
|-1.7 per cent
|ONE BERNAM
|$1,705,514
|$2,387
|$1,988,718
|$2,400
|16.6 per cent
|0.5 per cent
|8 HULLET
|$2,268,852
|$3,427
|$2,682,927
|$3,368
|18.3 per cent
|-1.7 per cent
|JUNIPER HILL
|$1,687,071
|$2,806
|$1,995,700
|$2,865
|18.3 per cent
|2.1 per cent
|THE COMMODORE
|$970,240
|$1,554
|$1,149,033
|$1,525
|18.4 per cent
|-1.9 per cent
|SENGKANG GRAND RESIDENCES
|$1,108,605
|$1,734
|$1,313,995
|$1,725
|18.5 per cent
|-0.5 per cent
|PARC KOMO
|$960,350
|$1,511
|$1,147,754
|$1,558
|19.5 per cent
|3.1 per cent
|PARC ESTA
|$1,099,055
|$1,741
|$1,314,548
|$1,699
|19.6 per cent
|-2.4 per cent
|JADESCAPE
|$1,109,794
|$1,718
|$1,328,882
|$1,735
|19.7 per cent
|1.0 per cent
|FYVE DERBYSHIRE
|$1,444,749
|$2,448
|$1,733,168
|$2,398
|20.0 per cent
|-2.0 per cent
|DAIRY FARM RESIDENCES
|$1,003,226
|$1,587
|$1,214,606
|$1,678
|21.1 per cent
|5.7 per cent
|35 GILSTEAD
|$1,462,800
|$2,645
|$1,772,234
|$2,533
|21.2 per cent
|-4.2 per cent
|THE M
|$1,514,607
|$2,462
|$1,840,024
|$2,475
|21.5 per cent
|0.5 per cent
|PETIT JERVOIS
|$2,335,000
|$2,698
|$2,838,146
|$2,826
|21.5 per cent
|4.7 per cent
|LIV @ MB
|$1,626,914
|$2,444
|$1,990,053
|$2,433
|22.3 per cent
|-0.4 per cent
|MAYFAIR MODERN
|$1,309,400
|$2,098
|$1,606,649
|$2,084
|22.7 per cent
|-0.6 per cent
|VERDALE
|$1,075,024
|$1,752
|$1,321,205
|$1,802
|22.9 per cent
|2.8 per cent
|KENT RIDGE HILL RESIDENCES
|$1,145,697
|$1,724
|$1,409,880
|$1,779
|23.1 per cent
|3.2 per cent
|ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE RESIDENCES
|$1,812,127
|$2,624
|$2,244,610
|$2,664
|23.9 per cent
|1.5 per cent
|WHISTLER GRAND
|$906,475
|$1,472
|$1,123,949
|$1,466
|24.0 per cent
|-0.4 per cent
|RV ALTITUDE
|$1,330,900
|$3,016
|$1,654,800
|$2,707
|24.3 per cent
|-10.2 per cent
|THE WOODLEIGH RESIDENCES
|$1,086,431
|$1,873
|$1,361,103
|$1,962
|25.3 per cent
|4.7 per cent
|VAN HOLLAND
|$2,018,639
|$2,964
|$2,530,702
|$2,994
|25.4 per cent
|1.0 per cent
|VIEW AT KISMIS
|$902,667
|$1,747
|$1,135,954
|$1,724
|25.8 per cent
|-1.3 per cent
|PENROSE
|$976,565
|$1,512
|$1,254,890
|$1,701
|28.5 per cent
|12.5 per cent
|FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH
|$1,169,574
|$2,019
|$1,506,380
|$2,030
|28.8 per cent
|0.5 per cent
|PHOENIX RESIDENCES
|$912,598
|$1,514
|$1,197,910
|$1,601
|31.3 per cent
|5.7 per cent
|THE HYDE
|$1,950,498
|$2,822
|$2,578,087
|$2,993
|32.2 per cent
|6.0 per cent
|3 CUSCADEN
|$1,747,151
|$4,162
|$2,749,602
|$3,668
|57.4 per cent
|-11.9 per cent
|ATLASSIA
|$1,305,840
|$2,128
|$2,408,757
|$1,905
|84.5 per cent
|-10.5 per cent
Projects with only either a one bathroom or two bathroom layout were excluded as there is no basis for comparison.
It goes without saying that two-bedders with one bathroom cost less than those with two bathrooms.
However, projects such as Ki Residences registered, on average, lower prices for their one bathroom layout.
The reason is simply due to timing – transactions at Ki Residences for the one bathroom layout happened mostly in 2022, whereas two bathroom layouts transacted in 2020 and 2021.
Most of the one bathroom units were also situated in one stack. This happens sometimes as two bed one bath units will typically be seen as a more popular layout, and would be the first to go.
Now that we’ve seen the price difference between both types of layouts, how different are they when it comes to capital appreciation?
Is a two bathroom or one bathroom layout better for capital gains?
Based on the above projects, there were a total of 225 buy/sell transactions.
From there, we singled out projects that had fewer than 10 units changing hands.
We were then left with 184 units changing hands in the following projects:
|Projects
|Volume
|JADESCAPE
|13
|THE TAPESTRY
|16
|PARK COLONIAL
|21
|WHISTLER GRAND
|22
|PARC ESTA
|26
|RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES
|38
|STIRLING RESIDENCES
|48
Here’s a look at their performance on average:
|2 Bedroom Type
|Average Performance ($)
|Average Performance (per cent)
|Annualised Returns (per cent)
|2B 1B
|$170,756
|17.16 per cent
|4.57 per cent
|2B 2B
|$200,310
|16.81 per cent
|4.46 per cent
As you can see, the annualised performance between both types of layouts isn’t that different.
Here’s a look at the breakdown by project:
|Average Performance ($)
|Average Performance (per cent)
|Annualised Returns (per cent)
|PROJECT
|1 Ba
|2 Ba
|1 Ba
|2 Ba
|1 Ba
|2 Ba
|JADESCAPE
|$175,633
|$184,778
|15.70 per cent
|14.40 per cent
|4.22 per cent
|3.99 per cent
|PARC ESTA
|$212,892
|$271,324
|20.25 per cent
|20.47 per cent
|5.29 per cent
|5.53 per cent
|PARK COLONIAL
|$201,324
|$140,765
|17.64 per cent
|11.84 per cent
|4.34 per cent
|3.17 per cent
|RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES
|$105,696
|$128,293
|12.96 per cent
|13.78 per cent
|3.35 per cent
|3.64 per cent
|STIRLING RESIDENCES
|$229,804
|$234,544
|20.50 per cent
|17.91 per cent
|5.41 per cent
|4.65 per cent
|THE TAPESTRY
|$87,413
|$134,743
|10.01 per cent
|13.82 per cent
|3.57 per cent
|3.49 per cent
|WHISTLER GRAND
|$183,527
|$238,857
|21.53 per cent
|22.77 per cent
|5.82 per cent
|6.16 per cent
Similarly, a look at the average performance shows that in most cases, the performance between both types of layouts is not that much different.
However, one project does stand out: Park Colonial.
When we looked at transactions of one bathroom layouts, their average purchase price came to $1,145,667.
The average purchase price of the two bathroom layouts that sold was $1,252,444.
This translated to a difference of 9.32 per cent. However, upon selling, the difference in premium between the one and two bathrooms fell to 3.43 per cent.
This closing in the premium gap between both the one and two bathrooms could have boiled down to timing.
Out of 12 sale transactions of the one bathroom units, 11 took place in 2022.
In contrast, out of nine transactions of the two bathroom units, five took place in 2022.
While it’s a long shot to conclude anything from a handful of transactions, it’s more likely the case of good (lucky) timing versus a black-and-white rule of whether one unit type is better for appreciation over another.
What if we looked at the premium gap between one and two bathroom layouts within projects?
One train of thought could be – if the two bathroom has a larger price gap compared to the one bathroom layout, would this translate to better gains for the one bathroom, and conversely poorer returns for the two bathroom?
Also, two bathroom layouts usually (but not always) sell for a premium over single-bathroom units; this assumes we set aside other factors such as better views, premium stacks, etc.
Here’s a look at the premium gap of the same projects above at launch, and subsequently when it sold in the resale market:
|New Sale
|Sub-Sale/Resale
|PROJECT
|1 Bathroom Avg. Price
|2 Bathrooms Avg. Price
|Premium Difference
|1 Bathroom Avg. Price
|2 Bathrooms Avg. Price
|Premium Difference
|Difference
|RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES
|$822,758
|$938,352
|14.0per cent
|$929,033
|$1,065,916
|14.7 per cent
|0.7 per cent
|WHISTLER GRAND
|$896,940
|$1,108,107
|23.5per cent
|$1,046,789
|$1,300,256
|24.2 per cent
|0.7 per cent
|PARC ESTA
|$1,087,088
|$1,305,694
|20.1per cent
|$1,269,499
|$1,616,199
|27.3 per cent
|7.2 per cent
|JADESCAPE
|$1,103,495
|$1,324,816
|20.1per cent
|$1,304,000
|$1,473,521
|13.0 per cent
|-7.1 per cent
|PARK COLONIAL
|$1,147,563
|$1,293,829
|12.7per cent
|$1,347,626
|$1,406,492
|4.4 per cent
|-8.4 per cent
|STIRLING RESIDENCES
|$1,175,613
|$1,326,002
|12.8per cent
|$1,353,788
|$1,550,830
|14.6 per cent
|1.8 per cent
|THE TAPESTRY
|$869,645
|$969,645
|11.5per cent
|$999,361
|$1,085,000
|8.6 per cent
|-2.9 per cent
Whistler Grand, Parc Esta, and Jadescape all saw substantially higher prices for two bathroom units, at 20 per cent above single-bathroom counterparts.
However, eventual sub-sale or resale transactions show that the premium may be justified, as it was maintained when it changed hands (in Parc Esta’s case, the premium actually widened).
Conversely, a small premium gap doesn’t necessarily mean it could widen later. Park Colonial had a premium gap of 12.7 per cent, however, this narrowed to 4.4 per cent.
Still, this could boil down to transaction timing – as such, we really cannot draw any conclusion from just looking at premium differences either.
Beyond the data, there are some qualitative factors to note
Some benefits of two-bathroom units may not be reflected in the data alone.
(Note: rentability refers to how easily and quickly you can find a tenant – it shouldn’t be mistaken for more quantitative factors like rental yield).
When you have tenants who are roommates, or who are sharing space with another stranger, the preference is almost always for two bathrooms.
If you’ve ever had to wake up early for work, and found the only bathroom occupied for too long, you’ll understand the frustration it causes.
Some tenants also feel there’s a loss of privacy when they’re forced to share a single bathroom.
It’s not uncommon, for instance, for some female tenants to insist the other unrelated tenant also be female if they’re sharing the same bathroom.
On the flip side, one realtor pointed out that tenants who are strictly single and renting out a two-bedder for themselves may see the second bathroom as a drawback.
If you’re strictly living alone, you don’t want an additional bathroom to have to maintain; and you’d probably be willing to trade it for more living space.
As a final consideration, realtors agreed that it’s generally easier to sell a two-bathroom unit
This doesn’t guarantee a higher price – but it could mean you’re able to sell the unit more quickly.
We can chalk it up to, well, the longstanding belief that two-bathroom units are better investments.
And as one realtor points out, the two-bathroom option appeals to those with foresight.
You may be satisfied with one bathroom while you’re single – but what if one day you decide to settle down with your partner, or decide to use the unit as a rental asset?
You might have some regrets about not picking two bathrooms then.
