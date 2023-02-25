Investing in new 2-bedroom condo units: Is 1 bathroom or 2 better?

When it comes to a two-bedder condo layout for investment, there is one vital question: one bathroom or two?

Conventional “property wisdom” holds that two bathrooms are always the preferable choice; and like a high ceiling or sea view, it’s a feature that will pay for itself.

However, given the typically lower prices that you can buy a two bed one bath unit for, is this really true?

So this week, we looked at some two-bedders from various projects and tried to determine if purchasing a two bathroom layout or a one bathroom layout is generally more profitable from a capital appreciation standpoint.

But first, here’s a look at the average prices of two-bedders with one and two bathrooms across recent new launch projects.

Do note that the dataset here is not exhaustive due to the number of projects with such layouts.

We’ve also taken recent projects as these are the data we have readily available to us.

Price differences between one and two bathrooms

2BR 1BA 2BR 2BA Difference Projects Average Price Average $PSF Average Price Average $PSF Quantum Difference $PSF Difference KI RESIDENCES AT BROOKVALE $1,436,700 $2,053 $1,374,419 $1,809 -4.3 per cent -11.9 per cent UPTOWN @ FARRER $1,063,980 $2,038 $1,051,296 $1,953 -1.2 per cent -4.2 per cent PARC CLEMATIS $1,176,456 $1,688 $1,175,991 $1,630 0.0 per cent -3.5 per cent THE FLORENCE RESIDENCES $1,050,461 $1,636 $1,077,639 $1,550 2.6 per cent -5.2 per cent URBAN TREASURES $1,294,746 $1,968 $1,348,903 $1,842 4.2 per cent -6.4 per cent AMBER PARK $1,715,445 $2,530 $1,791,414 $2,464 4.4 per cent -2.6 per cent AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE $1,428,720 $2,125 $1,516,691 $2,117 6.2 per cent -0.4 per cent KOPAR AT NEWTON $1,540,275 $2,510 $1,641,167 $2,382 6.6 per cent -5.1 per cent THE JOVELL $899,741 $1,366 $963,139 $1,336 7.0 per cent -2.2 per cent PASIR RIS 8 $1,187,114 $1,665 $1,284,721 $1,645 8.2 per cent -1.2 per cent BARTLEY VUE $1,312,455 $1,999 $1,424,090 $1,946 8.5 per cent -2.7 per cent SKY EDEN@BEDOK $1,420,313 $2,129 $1,546,333 $2,161 8.9 per cent 1.5 per cent DAINTREE RESIDENCE $1,121,262 $1,736 $1,228,456 $1,679 9.6 per cent -3.3 per cent LENTOR MODERN $1,468,620 $2,166 $1,617,540 $2,210 10.1 per cent 2.0 per cent ROYALGREEN $1,800,287 $2,754 $1,985,569 $2,739 10.3 per cent -0.6 per cent IRWELL HILL RESIDENCES $1,635,263 $2,665 $1,808,113 $2,709 10.6 per cent 1.6 per cent MIDTOWN MODERN $1,702,396 $2,743 $1,889,011 $2,619 11.0 per cent -4.5 per cent AMO RESIDENCE $1,421,739 $2,150 $1,579,163 $2,126 11.1 per cent -1.1 per cent PARK COLONIAL $1,159,711 $1,821 $1,299,675 $1,894 12.1 per cent 4.0 per cent THE TAPESTRY $872,915 $1,427 $980,514 $1,392 12.3 per cent -2.4 per cent STIRLING RESIDENCES $1,189,134 $1,840 $1,338,703 $1,894 12.6 per cent 2.9 per cent FOURTH AVENUE RESIDENCES $1,507,303 $2,347 $1,707,518 $2,425 13.3 per cent 3.3 per cent GRANGE 1866 $1,928,000 $2,714 $2,185,056 $2,771 13.3 per cent 2.1 per cent THE WATERGARDENS AT CANBERRA $1,001,338 $1,494 $1,136,302 $1,454 13.5 per cent -2.7 per cent MIDWOOD $1,070,493 $1,686 $1,217,988 $1,689 13.8 per cent 0.2 per cent RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES $830,925 $1,346 $948,178 $1,300 14.1 per cent -3.4 per cent ONE PEARL BANK $1,712,271 $2,447 $1,955,754 $2,377 14.2 per cent -2.9 per cent CLAVON $1,107,800 $1,634 $1,269,921 $1,662 14.6 per cent 1.7 per cent VERTICUS $1,367,029 $2,084 $1,568,455 $2,116 14.7 per cent 1.5 per cent DUNEARN 386 $1,398,000 $2,498 $1,607,637 $2,469 15.0 per cent -1.2 per cent LEEDON GREEN $1,705,228 $2,716 $1,970,234 $2,676 15.5 per cent -1.5 per cent TREASURE AT TAMPINES $824,011 $1,405 $952,556 $1,419 15.6 per cent 1.0 per cent NYON $1,653,417 $2,293 $1,911,766 $2,250 15.6 per cent -1.9 per cent THE LINQ @ BEAUTY WORLD $1,279,767 $2,204 $1,485,133 $2,225 16.0 per cent 1.0 per cent HYLL ON HOLLAND $1,512,956 $2,548 $1,760,838 $2,552 16.4 per cent 0.2 per cent AFFINITY AT SERANGOON $993,360 $1,589 $1,157,618 $1,562 16.5 per cent -1.7 per cent ONE BERNAM $1,705,514 $2,387 $1,988,718 $2,400 16.6 per cent 0.5 per cent 8 HULLET $2,268,852 $3,427 $2,682,927 $3,368 18.3 per cent -1.7 per cent JUNIPER HILL $1,687,071 $2,806 $1,995,700 $2,865 18.3 per cent 2.1 per cent THE COMMODORE $970,240 $1,554 $1,149,033 $1,525 18.4 per cent -1.9 per cent SENGKANG GRAND RESIDENCES $1,108,605 $1,734 $1,313,995 $1,725 18.5 per cent -0.5 per cent PARC KOMO $960,350 $1,511 $1,147,754 $1,558 19.5 per cent 3.1 per cent PARC ESTA $1,099,055 $1,741 $1,314,548 $1,699 19.6 per cent -2.4 per cent JADESCAPE $1,109,794 $1,718 $1,328,882 $1,735 19.7 per cent 1.0 per cent FYVE DERBYSHIRE $1,444,749 $2,448 $1,733,168 $2,398 20.0 per cent -2.0 per cent DAIRY FARM RESIDENCES $1,003,226 $1,587 $1,214,606 $1,678 21.1 per cent 5.7 per cent 35 GILSTEAD $1,462,800 $2,645 $1,772,234 $2,533 21.2 per cent -4.2 per cent THE M $1,514,607 $2,462 $1,840,024 $2,475 21.5 per cent 0.5 per cent PETIT JERVOIS $2,335,000 $2,698 $2,838,146 $2,826 21.5 per cent 4.7 per cent LIV @ MB $1,626,914 $2,444 $1,990,053 $2,433 22.3 per cent -0.4 per cent MAYFAIR MODERN $1,309,400 $2,098 $1,606,649 $2,084 22.7 per cent -0.6 per cent VERDALE $1,075,024 $1,752 $1,321,205 $1,802 22.9 per cent 2.8 per cent KENT RIDGE HILL RESIDENCES $1,145,697 $1,724 $1,409,880 $1,779 23.1 per cent 3.2 per cent ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE RESIDENCES $1,812,127 $2,624 $2,244,610 $2,664 23.9 per cent 1.5 per cent WHISTLER GRAND $906,475 $1,472 $1,123,949 $1,466 24.0 per cent -0.4 per cent RV ALTITUDE $1,330,900 $3,016 $1,654,800 $2,707 24.3 per cent -10.2 per cent THE WOODLEIGH RESIDENCES $1,086,431 $1,873 $1,361,103 $1,962 25.3 per cent 4.7 per cent VAN HOLLAND $2,018,639 $2,964 $2,530,702 $2,994 25.4 per cent 1.0 per cent VIEW AT KISMIS $902,667 $1,747 $1,135,954 $1,724 25.8 per cent -1.3 per cent PENROSE $976,565 $1,512 $1,254,890 $1,701 28.5 per cent 12.5 per cent FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH $1,169,574 $2,019 $1,506,380 $2,030 28.8 per cent 0.5 per cent PHOENIX RESIDENCES $912,598 $1,514 $1,197,910 $1,601 31.3 per cent 5.7 per cent THE HYDE $1,950,498 $2,822 $2,578,087 $2,993 32.2 per cent 6.0 per cent 3 CUSCADEN $1,747,151 $4,162 $2,749,602 $3,668 57.4 per cent -11.9 per cent ATLASSIA $1,305,840 $2,128 $2,408,757 $1,905 84.5 per cent -10.5 per cent

Projects with only either a one bathroom or two bathroom layout were excluded as there is no basis for comparison.

It goes without saying that two-bedders with one bathroom cost less than those with two bathrooms.

However, projects such as Ki Residences registered, on average, lower prices for their one bathroom layout.

The reason is simply due to timing – transactions at Ki Residences for the one bathroom layout happened mostly in 2022, whereas two bathroom layouts transacted in 2020 and 2021.

Most of the one bathroom units were also situated in one stack. This happens sometimes as two bed one bath units will typically be seen as a more popular layout, and would be the first to go.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we’ve seen the price difference between both types of layouts, how different are they when it comes to capital appreciation?

Is a two bathroom or one bathroom layout better for capital gains?

Based on the above projects, there were a total of 225 buy/sell transactions.

From there, we singled out projects that had fewer than 10 units changing hands.

We were then left with 184 units changing hands in the following projects: