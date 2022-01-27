Latest fresh poly graduate salary guide for 2022: Here's how much poly graduates are earning

If you are a polytechnic graduate, potential polytechnic student or know someone in these two categories, listen up.

On Jan 13, 2022, the results of the 2021 Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey (GES) were released.

This survey which was jointly conducted by Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic, showed that things are improving for fresh polytechnic graduates.

For example, a little over nine in 10 (92 per cent) polytechnic graduates managed to find jobs within six months after graduating or completing their National Service (NS) in 2021 — an almost five per cent increase from 87.4 per cent in 2020 when Singapore was struck by a recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the median gross monthly salary for polytechnic graduates who secured permanent full-time jobs was $2,500 in 2021, up from $2,400 in 2020.

Well, you might be wondering how is this relevant.

Well, this article will equip you with the knowledge that will help you:

Choose your polytechnic course as pay is one of the many factors you should consider. Other factors like your interest, aptitude for the course and the career prospects for course graduates should be considered as well.

Manage your salary expectations before an interview

Gain clarity about the situations of your peers and those that came before you

RECOGNISE YOUR WORTH.

TL;DR — Latest poly graduates salary guide for 2022

Course cluster Fresh graduates Post-NS graduates All 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 Arts, Design & Media $2,200 $2,000 $2,100 $2,400 $2,500 $2,500 $2,200 $2,100 $2,200 Built Environment $2,300 $2,230 $2,350 $2,500 $2,500 $2,550 $2,300 $2,345 $2,400 Business $2,155 $2,100 $2,200 $2,500 $2,500 $2,519 $2,270 $2,200 $2,300 Engineering $2,350 $2,300 $2,400 $2,550 $2,500 $2,700 $2,470 $2,450 $2,500 Health Sciences $2,580 $2,550 $2,625 $2,627 $2,698 $2,800 $2,600 $2,553 $2,650 Humanities & Social Sciences $2,400 $2,500 $2,500 $2,656 $2,580 $2,500 $2,450 $2,500 $2,500 Information & Digital Technologies $2,300 $2,300 $2,500 $2,600 $2,600 $2,700 $2,450 $2,500 $2,600 Sciences $2,023 $2,120 $2,200 $2,500 $2,500 $2,607 $2,125 $2,250 $2,250 Overall $2,300 $2,350 $2,400 $2,540 $2,500 $2,614 $2,400 $2,400 $2,500



Source: Polytechnic Graduate Survey 2021

PHOTO: Seedly

Polytechnic graduate employment survey 2021 methodology

The polytechnics managed to get 9,025 out of 11,928 or about 76 per cent of all polytechnic graduates who graduated in 2021 to respond to the survey.

In addition, the polytechnics managed to get 5,191 out of 8,875 or about 58 per cent of all graduates from the 2018 batch who completed their full-time NS training from April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021 to respond to the survey too.

In case you would like to know why the surveyors used the median gross monthly salary, here’s why:

Mean: An average of the salaries

Median: The 50th percentile, meaning the 'central' graduate amongst everyone.

Median is a more accurate reference as data of the salaries received are not symmetrically distributed.

Also, the Ministry of Manpower defines gross monthly salary as:

PHOTO: Seedly

An important thing to note is that this guide is not a super exact be-all and end-all of what kind of salary a fresh polytechnic graduate should get.

But, it should still prove very helpful in negotiating your salary and help in your decision making when it comes to your studies and career.

Here are the results of the survey.

Poly graduates employment numbers 2019 — 2021

Here are the polytechnic graduate employment numbers for 2019 — 2021.

Proportion of respondents in the labour force who

were: Fresh graduates Post-NS (PNS) graduates Combined (Fresh & PNS) graduates 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 Employed 89.10 per cent 85.40 per cent 91.40 per cent 94.10 per cent 91.90 per cent 94.20 per cent 90.70 per cent 87.40 per cent 92.20 per cent In Full-Time

Permanent

Employment 56.60 per cent 45.80 per cent 56.00 per cent 70.70 per cent 65.50 per cent 63.30 per cent 61.10 per cent 52.00 per cent 58.10 per cent Freelancing 2.90 per cent 2.80 per cent 3.40 per cent 6.70 per cent 6.00 per cent 7.80 per cent 4.10 per cent 3.80 per cent 4.70 per cent In Part-

Time/Temporary

Employment 29.60 per cent 36.80 per cent 31.9 per cent (1) 16.70 per cent 20.40 per cent 23.2 per cent (2) 25.50 per cent 31.60 per cent 29.4 per cent (3) In Part-

Time/Temporary

Employment (Voluntary) 27.30 per cent 32.80 per cent 30.30 per cent 14.60 per cent 17.10 per cent 20.90 per cent 23.20 per cent 27.90 per cent 27.60 per cent In Part-

Time/Temporary

Employment (Involuntary) 2.30 per cent 3.90 per cent 1.60 per cent 2.10 per cent 3.30 per cent 2.30 per cent 2.30 per cent 3.80 per cent 1.80 per cent Unemployed 10.90 per cent 14.60 per cent 8.60 per cent 5.90 per cent 8.10 per cent 5.80 per cent 9.30 per cent 12.60 per cent 7.80 per cent Unemployed but starting work soon or actively

starting a business venture 2.80 per cent 3.40 per cent 2.90 per cent 1.40 per cent 1.90 per cent 1.40 per cent 2.30 per cent 2.90 per cent 2.50 per cent Unemployed

and still looking

for a job 8.10 per cent 11.20 per cent 5.70 per cent 4.60 per cent 6.20 per cent 4.40 per cent 7.00 per cent 9.60 per cent 5.30 per cent Median Gross Monthly Salary of those who are in Full-Time

Permanent Employment $2,300 $2,350 $2,400 $2,540 $2,500 $2,614 $2,400 $2,400 $2,500



Source: Polytechnic Graduate Survey 2021

Note: The percentages may not add up due to rounding off.

(1) Of these, 2.0 per cent of respondents are on the SGUnited Traineeships Programme

(2) Of these, 2.7 per cent of respondents are on the SGUnited Traineeships Programme

(3) Of these, 2.2 per cent of respondents are on the SGUnited Traineeships Programme

Most notably, about half the polytechnic graduates in part-time/temporary employment were concurrently pursuing or preparing to begin further studies. This is consistent with the trend in previous years.

Poly Graduates Salary by Courses 2019 – 2021

Course Cluster Fresh Graduates Post-NS Graduates All 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 Arts, Design & Media $2,200 $2,000 $2,100 $2,400 $2,500 $2,500 $2,200 $2,100 $2,200 Built Environment $2,300 $2,230 $2,350 $2,500 $2,500 $2,550 $2,300 $2,345 $2,400 Business $2,155 $2,100 $2,200 $2,500 $2,500 $2,519 $2,270 $2,200 $2,300 Engineering $2,350 $2,300 $2,400 $2,550 $2,500 $2,700 $2,470 $2,450 $2,500 Health Sciences $2,580 $2,550 $2,625 $2,627 $2,698 $2,800 $2,600 $2,553 $2,650 Humanities & Social Sciences $2,400 $2,500 $2,500 $2,656 $2,580 $2,500 $2,450 $2,500 $2,500 Information & Digital Technologies $2,300 $2,300 $2,500 $2,600 $2,600 $2,700 $2,450 $2,500 $2,600 Sciences $2,023 $2,120 $2,200 $2,500 $2,500 $2,607 $2,125 $2,250 $2,250 Overall $2,300 $2,350 $2,400 $2,540 $2,500 $2,614 $2,400 $2,400 $2,500



Source: Polytechnic Graduate Survey 2021

With the Health Sciences and Information & Digital Technologies industry booming, it is little wonder that the median gross monthly salaries of graduates from these courses have been consistently higher than the overall median for all graduates.

Also, here are how the courses are classified:

PHOTO: Seedly

PHOTO: Seedly

