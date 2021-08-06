'Nothing to do with marks': Singapore Poly lecturer gets real on school grades during online lesson

When it comes to exams, getting good grades is on every student's mind.

TikTok user thatearl is no different and decided to ask his lecturer about grades from the mid-term exams.

The reply he got was rather unconventional, to the point where he recorded and uploaded it on TikTok, on Thursday (Aug 5).

The video, where a piping and instrumentation diagram can be seen from his lecture notes, has since garnered over 30,000 views and 80 comments.

His lecturer – identified as Dr Zhou Wei from Singapore Polytechnic's School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering – said that it doesn't matter how he tests his students.

He added: "If you don’t understand, even if I give you the same question you [will] still die. You won’t die here, you will die later somewhere. Understand guys?”

From the TikTok video, captioned "best lecturer award goes to", it's clear that the TikTok user appreciated the wise words his lecturer had for him and his classmates.

The lecturer continued and said how he wanted his students to "get real [on] learning but you guys [are] concerned more on marks".

In the comments section, some, who have been taught by this educator, said he is one of the best lecturers in Singapore Polytechnic.

As the video played, the senior lecturer continued his mini-speech:

“I’m a PhD [holder], I get PhD title. My marks is almost perfect all the way from primary school to uni but so what? Will it come out when I go to work?”

He was keen to instill a sense of learning in his students and that grades would not matter as much in the workplace.

In the 43-second clip, the lecturer managed to fit in one more inspiring quote: “If you understand the things [being taught to you, the] marks will follow you. No need to worry about that guys”.

