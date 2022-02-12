A list of all the new launch condo promotions in 2022

With some new launches facing the ABSD deadline in 2023, and the announcement of the cooling measures in December 2021, it was only a matter of time before developers had to start introducing promotions in order to move some units. For those on the lookout for promotions, these are often all over the place, and you’d usually have to rely on agents to send you such information on the fly.
As such, we’ve decided to collate all the new launch promotions that we’ve come across so far in 2022 into one place for you.
As far as possible, this list will be updated regularly as the promotions/discounts come and go, or when new ones are added. If we’ve missed out on any, or you have updated ones that you’d like us to add to this list, please send it to hello@stackedhomes.com. As always, do note that these are all subject to change without prior notice.
Take-up rates as of December 2021 (Source: URA).
1953
District: 8
Number of units: 58
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 71 per cent
|1953
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|1 bedroom
|Cheapest residential unit ->
|$998,000
|1 bedroom + study
|$68,000 discount
|NA
|Penthouse
|$200,000 discount for all penthouse
|NA
10 Evelyn
District: 11
Number of units: 56
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 14 per cent
|10 Evelyn
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|Up to $18,888 CNY angbaos for the next 3 units!
|NA
Up till Feb 15, 2022.
15 Holland Hill
District: 10
Number of units: 57
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 58 per cent
|15 Holland Hill
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|4 bedroom (Final Unit)
|3 per cent discount
|NA
35 Gilstead
District: 11
Number of units: 70
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 56 per cent
|35 GIlstead
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|1/2 bedroom
|$68,000 base + $48,000/$88,000 lucky draw discount (Total max $156,000)
|NA
|3 bedroom
|$38,000
|NA
|Penthouse discount
|$88,000 base + $48,000/$88,000 lucky draw discount (Total max $176,000)
|NA
Valid from Jan 24 to Feb 28, 2022.
Cairnhill 16
District: 09
Number of units: 39
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 0 per cent
|Cairnhill 16
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|2 bedroom
|NA
|$2,263,000
|3 bedroom
|NA
|$3,046,000
|3 bedroom + study
|NA
|$3,679,000
|4 bedroom
|NA
|$5,861,000
Information is accurate as of Jan 19, 2022, and pricing is subject to change without prior notice. Free two years maintenance fee plus motorised ziptrak blinds. Valid till end February 2022.
Juniper Hill
District: 10
Number of units: 115
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 33 per cent
|Juniper Hill
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|2 bedroom
|NA
|$1,650,150
|2 bedroom + premium
|NA
|$1,916,150
|3 bedroom
|NA
|$2,608,700
|3 bedroom + study
|NA
|$3,068,050
|4 bedroom + study
|NA
|$5,795,000
|5 bedroom
|NA
|$6,631,000
All info, units, price, promotions and commissions are subject to change without prior notice. Terms and conditions apply. Best entry from $1,630,000.
Free two years maintenance up to $15,000 (valid till Feb 28, only for two bedroom stack three, nine; three bedroom stack five).
Kent Ridge Hill Residences
District: 05
Number of units: 548
Tenure: 99 years from Nov 10, 2018
Take-up rate: 92 per cent
|Kent Ridge Hill Residences
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|Ground floor typical units only
|Special $40,000 discount
|NA
|2+study
|NA
|$1,582,000
|3 bedrooms
|NA
|$1,778,000
|4 bedroom penthouse
|NA
|$2,832,000
|4 bedroom strata landed
|NA
|$2,908,000
All the discounts and incentives (for strata only) are valid till Jan 31, 2022. Information accurate as of Jan 18, 2022. Price/promotions subject to change without prior notice.
Kopar At Newton
District: 09
Number of units: 378
Tenure: 99 years from April 22, 2019
Take-up rate: 62 per cent
|Kopar At Newton
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|Can try 1 per cent discount, subject approval
|NA
Price will increase from Feb 16, 2022.
One Bernam
District: 02
Number of units: 351
Tenure: 99 years from Dec 10, 2019
Take-up rate: 25 per cent
|One Bernam
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|1 bedroom
|$10,000*discount from the current selling price
|NA
|2 bedroom
|NA
|NA
|#05-06 (2-BR)
|NA
|$1,680,000
|#06-06 (2-BR)
|NA
|$1,687,000
|2 bedroom + study
|NA
|$1,906,000
|3 bedroom
|Selected units have savings of *$147,000 in total
|NA
|#05-12 (3-BR)
|NA
|$3,281,000
|#06-12 (3-BR)
|NA
|$3,291,000
|#07-12 (3-BR)
|NA
|$3,301,000
All other available units will still enjoy to two per cent discount from the list price.
One Draycott
District: 10
Number of units: 64
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 13 per cent
|One Draycott
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|2 bedroom
|NA
|$2,200,000
Up to $88,888 off on selected units, valid till end of February 2022.
One Holland Village Residences
District: 10
Number of units: 296
Tenure: 99 years from Aug 13, 2018
Take-up rate: 53 per cent
|One Holland Village Residences
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|2.22 per cent discount for the first 5 units
|NA
|NA
|Prices from $2,373 psf +
|NA
One Pearl Bank
District: 03
Number of units: 774
Tenure: 99 years from March 1, 2019
Take-up rate: 69 per cent
|One Pearl Bank
|Specific promotion
|Pricing
|Studio
|6 per cent+2 per cent discount
|$1,174,000
|#37-21 (1-BR)
|NA
|$1,395,000
|#35-09 (1-BR)
|NA
|$1,525,000
|2 bedroom
|6 per cent+2 per cent discount
|$1,864,000
|3 bedroom
|6 per cent+2 per cent+$58,000 discount
|$2,551,000
|4 bedroom
|6 per cent+2 per cent+$78,000 discount
|$3,174,000
Peak Residence
District: 10
Number of units: 90
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 11 per cent
|The Peak
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|5+3 per cent discount. Additional 8 per cent discount for star buys
|NA
Perfect Ten
District: 10
Number of units: 230
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: Five per cent
|Perfect Ten
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|2 bedroom
|3 per cent + $38,888
|NA
|3 bedroom
|3 per cent + $48,888
|NA
Valid till Feb 6, 2022.
Pullman Residences Newton
District: 11
Number of units: 340
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 33 per cent
|Pullman Residences Newton
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|Up to $697k discount CNY additonal 0.8 per cent disc — up to $34k
|NA
Riviere
District: 03
Number of units: 455
Tenure: 99 year leasehold
Take-up rate: 44 per cent
|Riviere
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|1 bedroom
|3 per cent discount
|$1,601,112
|2 bedroom
|3 per cent discount
|$2,228,112
|3 bedroom
|3 per cent discount
|$2,828,112
|3 bedroom premium
|3 per cent discount
|$4,251,112
|4 bedroom premium
|3 per cent discount
|$5,307,112
Limited to 20 units only! The promotion ends February 2022, whichever is earlier!
Royal Hallmark
District: 15
Number of units: 32
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up Rate: 0 per cent
|Royal Hallmark
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|3 bedroom
|NA
|$1,7XXm
RoyalGreen
District: 10
Number of units: 285
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 64 per cent
|RoyalGreen
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|2 bedroom
|NA
|$1,802,150
|2 bedroom + premium
|NA
|$1,890,500
|2 bedroom + study
|NA
|$2,059,600
|3 bedroom
|NA
|$2,711,300
|3 bedroom + study
|NA
|$3,014,350
|4 bedroom
|NA
|$3,694,550
Sloane Residences
District: 10
Number of units: 52
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 35 per cent
|Sloane Residences
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|3 bedroom
|$70,000 discount only for 3BR (Stack 5)
|NA
The Atelier
District: 09
Number of units: 120
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: Seven per cent
|The Atelier
|Specific Promotion
|Starting From
|NA
|5per cent discount depending on unit type. FOC.
|NA
The Gazania & The Lilium
|The Gazania
|The Lilium
|District
|19
|19
|Number of units
|250
|80
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Freehold
|Take-up rate
|23 per cent
|25 per cent
|The Gazania & The Lilium
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|1 bedroom
|$40,000 discount
|NA
|2 bedroom
|$50,000 discount
|NA
|3 bedroom
|$70,000 discount
|NA
|4 bedroom
|$80,000 discount
|NA
Promotion from Jan 14, 2022 till further notice. Information accurate as of Jan 14, 2022. Price/promotions subject to change without prior notice.
The Hyde
District: 10
Number of units: 117
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 44 per cent
|The Hyde
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|$180,000 off on selected units
|NA
Furniture package up to $40,000 depends on unit type.
Additional maintenance plus rental subsidy up to $180,000. Depends on unit type.
The Iveria
District: 09
Number of units: 51
Tenure: Freehold
Take-up rate: 63 per cent
|The Iveria
|Specific promotion
|Starting from
|NA
|$150,000 cash rebate, T&C
|NA
Collated promotional prices
|New launches
|Studio
|1BR
|2BR
|2BR + S
|3BR
|3BR + S
|4BR
|4BR + S
|5BR
|Cairnhill 16
|$2,263,000
|$3,046,000
|$3,679,000
|$5,861,000
|Juniper Hill
|$1,650,150/$1,916,150
|$2,608,700
|$3,068,050
|$5,795,000
|$6,631,000
|Royalgreen
|$1,802,150/$1,890,500
|$2,059,600
|$2,711,300
|$3,014,350
|$3,694,550
|1953
|$998,000
|One Bernam
|$1,680,000/$1,687,000
|$1,906,000
|$3,281,000
$3,291,000
$3,301,000
|Kent Hill Ridge Residences
|$1,582,000
|$1,778,000
|$2,832,000/$2,908,000
|One Pearl Bank
|$1,174,000.00
|$1,395,000/$1,525,000
|$1,864,000
|$2,551,000
|$3,174,000
|One Draycott
|$2,200,000
|Riviere
|$1,601,112
|$2,228,112
|$2,828,112
|$4,251,112
|$5,307,112
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.