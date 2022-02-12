A list of all the new launch condo promotions in 2022

With some new launches facing the ABSD deadline in 2023, and the announcement of the cooling measures in December 2021, it was only a matter of time before developers had to start introducing promotions in order to move some units. For those on the lookout for promotions, these are often all over the place, and you’d usually have to rely on agents to send you such information on the fly.

As such, we’ve decided to collate all the new launch promotions that we’ve come across so far in 2022 into one place for you.

As far as possible, this list will be updated regularly as the promotions/discounts come and go, or when new ones are added. If we’ve missed out on any, or you have updated ones that you’d like us to add to this list, please send it to hello@stackedhomes.com. As always, do note that these are all subject to change without prior notice.

Take-up rates as of December 2021 (Source: URA).

1953

District: 8

Number of units: 58

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 71 per cent

Full review here.

1953 Specific promotion Starting from 1 bedroom Cheapest residential unit -> $998,000 1 bedroom + study $68,000 discount NA Penthouse $200,000 discount for all penthouse NA

10 Evelyn

District: 11

Number of units: 56

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 14 per cent

10 Evelyn Specific promotion Starting from NA Up to $18,888 CNY angbaos for the next 3 units! NA

Up till Feb 15, 2022.

15 Holland Hill

District: 10

Number of units: 57

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 58 per cent

Full review here.

15 Holland Hill Specific promotion Starting from 4 bedroom (Final Unit) 3 per cent discount NA

35 Gilstead

District: 11

Number of units: 70

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 56 per cent

35 GIlstead Specific promotion Starting from 1/2 bedroom $68,000 base + $48,000/$88,000 lucky draw discount (Total max $156,000) NA 3 bedroom $38,000 NA Penthouse discount $88,000 base + $48,000/$88,000 lucky draw discount (Total max $176,000) NA

Valid from Jan 24 to Feb 28, 2022.

Cairnhill 16

District: 09

Number of units: 39

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 0 per cent

Cairnhill 16 Specific promotion Starting from 2 bedroom NA $2,263,000 3 bedroom NA $3,046,000 3 bedroom + study NA $3,679,000 4 bedroom NA $5,861,000

Information is accurate as of Jan 19, 2022, and pricing is subject to change without prior notice. Free two years maintenance fee plus motorised ziptrak blinds. Valid till end February 2022.

Juniper Hill

District: 10

Number of units: 115

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 33 per cent

Juniper Hill Specific promotion Starting from 2 bedroom NA $1,650,150 2 bedroom + premium NA $1,916,150 3 bedroom NA $2,608,700 3 bedroom + study NA $3,068,050 4 bedroom + study NA $5,795,000 5 bedroom NA $6,631,000

All info, units, price, promotions and commissions are subject to change without prior notice. Terms and conditions apply. Best entry from $1,630,000.

Free two years maintenance up to $15,000 (valid till Feb 28, only for two bedroom stack three, nine; three bedroom stack five).

ALSO READ: An in-depth update of 102 new launch condos in 2021: How have the prices changed?

Kent Ridge Hill Residences

District: 05

Number of units: 548

Tenure: 99 years from Nov 10, 2018

Take-up rate: 92 per cent

Kent Ridge Hill Residences Specific promotion Starting from Ground floor typical units only Special $40,000 discount NA 2+study NA $1,582,000 3 bedrooms NA $1,778,000 4 bedroom penthouse NA $2,832,000 4 bedroom strata landed NA $2,908,000

All the discounts and incentives (for strata only) are valid till Jan 31, 2022. Information accurate as of Jan 18, 2022. Price/promotions subject to change without prior notice.

Kopar At Newton

District: 09

Number of units: 378

Tenure: 99 years from April 22, 2019

Take-up rate: 62 per cent

Full review here.

Kopar At Newton Specific promotion Starting from NA Can try 1 per cent discount, subject approval NA

Price will increase from Feb 16, 2022.

One Bernam

District: 02

Number of units: 351

Tenure: 99 years from Dec 10, 2019

Take-up rate: 25 per cent

One Bernam Specific promotion Starting from 1 bedroom $10,000*discount from the current selling price NA 2 bedroom NA NA #05-06 (2-BR) NA $1,680,000 #06-06 (2-BR) NA $1,687,000 2 bedroom + study NA $1,906,000 3 bedroom Selected units have savings of *$147,000 in total NA #05-12 (3-BR) NA $3,281,000 #06-12 (3-BR) NA $3,291,000 #07-12 (3-BR) NA $3,301,000

All other available units will still enjoy to two per cent discount from the list price.

One Draycott

District: 10

Number of units: 64

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 13 per cent

One Draycott Specific promotion Starting from 2 bedroom NA $2,200,000

Up to $88,888 off on selected units, valid till end of February 2022.

One Holland Village Residences

District: 10

Number of units: 296

Tenure: 99 years from Aug 13, 2018

Take-up rate: 53 per cent

One Holland Village Residences Specific promotion Starting from NA 2.22 per cent discount for the first 5 units NA NA Prices from $2,373 psf + NA

One Pearl Bank

District: 03

Number of units: 774

Tenure: 99 years from March 1, 2019

Take-up rate: 69 per cent

Full review here.

One Pearl Bank Specific promotion Pricing Studio 6 per cent+2 per cent discount $1,174,000 #37-21 (1-BR) NA $1,395,000 #35-09 (1-BR) NA $1,525,000 2 bedroom 6 per cent+2 per cent discount $1,864,000 3 bedroom 6 per cent+2 per cent+$58,000 discount $2,551,000 4 bedroom 6 per cent+2 per cent+$78,000 discount $3,174,000

Peak Residence

District: 10

Number of units: 90

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 11 per cent

The Peak Specific promotion Starting from NA 5+3 per cent discount. Additional 8 per cent discount for star buys NA

Perfect Ten

District: 10

Number of units: 230

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: Five per cent

Perfect Ten Specific promotion Starting from 2 bedroom 3 per cent + $38,888 NA 3 bedroom 3 per cent + $48,888 NA

Valid till Feb 6, 2022.

Pullman Residences Newton

District: 11

Number of units: 340

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 33 per cent

Pullman Residences Newton Specific promotion Starting from NA Up to $697k discount CNY additonal 0.8 per cent disc — up to $34k NA

Riviere

District: 03

Number of units: 455

Tenure: 99 year leasehold

Take-up rate: 44 per cent

Riviere Specific promotion Starting from 1 bedroom 3 per cent discount $1,601,112 2 bedroom 3 per cent discount $2,228,112 3 bedroom 3 per cent discount $2,828,112 3 bedroom premium 3 per cent discount $4,251,112 4 bedroom premium 3 per cent discount $5,307,112

Limited to 20 units only! The promotion ends February 2022, whichever is earlier!

ALSO READ: Looking to invest in property this year? Here are 5 property investment trends that have changed

Royal Hallmark

District: 15

Number of units: 32

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up Rate: 0 per cent

Royal Hallmark Specific promotion Starting from 3 bedroom NA $1,7XXm

RoyalGreen

District: 10

Number of units: 285

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 64 per cent

RoyalGreen Specific promotion Starting from 2 bedroom NA $1,802,150 2 bedroom + premium NA $1,890,500 2 bedroom + study NA $2,059,600 3 bedroom NA $2,711,300 3 bedroom + study NA $3,014,350 4 bedroom NA $3,694,550

Sloane Residences

District: 10

Number of units: 52

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 35 per cent

Sloane Residences Specific promotion Starting from 3 bedroom $70,000 discount only for 3BR (Stack 5) NA

The Atelier

District: 09

Number of units: 120

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: Seven per cent

The Atelier Specific Promotion Starting From NA 5per cent discount depending on unit type. FOC. NA

The Gazania & The Lilium

The Gazania The Lilium District 19 19 Number of units 250 80 Tenure Freehold Freehold Take-up rate 23 per cent 25 per cent

The Gazania & The Lilium Specific promotion Starting from 1 bedroom $40,000 discount NA 2 bedroom $50,000 discount NA 3 bedroom $70,000 discount NA 4 bedroom $80,000 discount NA

Promotion from Jan 14, 2022 till further notice. Information accurate as of Jan 14, 2022. Price/promotions subject to change without prior notice.

The Hyde

District: 10

Number of units: 117

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 44 per cent

Full review here.

The Hyde Specific promotion Starting from NA $180,000 off on selected units NA

Furniture package up to $40,000 depends on unit type.

Additional maintenance plus rental subsidy up to $180,000. Depends on unit type.

The Iveria

District: 09

Number of units: 51

Tenure: Freehold

Take-up rate: 63 per cent

The Iveria Specific promotion Starting from NA $150,000 cash rebate, T&C NA

Collated promotional prices