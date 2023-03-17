A look inside a $16.5m landed home with stunning rooftop pool in Orchard

This week, we tour a 5-bedroom corner terrace home along Jalan Elok, an exclusive enclave of freehold homes behind Orchard Road.

This home spans 3.5 storeys high, has a land area of 2,922 sqft and a total built-up area of 6,674 sqft.

One of the unique features of this home is the car porch, which can fit up to 4 cars without obstructing the main road (up to 3 with the gate closed).

Additionally, the homeowners have installed a 13m rooftop pool, which is a rarity in the area. A lift that caters to levels 1 to 3 provides easy access for all, especially the elderly or when moving heavy items.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Stackedhomes

Stepping inside, you’ll be welcomed by an open living cum dining area that exudes spaciousness, as there are no walls or structural columns in between.

An interesting feature is the koi pond next to the living area, which creates a calming and peaceful ambience.

The sliding doors can be opened to allow for more ventilation, while the sheltered outdoor deck area next to the dining area is perfect for barbecuing as it’s sheltered. The dining area can sit up to 10 people comfortably too.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Stackedhomes

You’ll also find another dining area in the dry kitchen, which is finished in black marble. Here, you’ll find two built-in fridges, a microwave, coffee machine, and oven.

A wet kitchen at the back of the home is ideal for heavy cooking, and there’s a service yard for laundry.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Stackedhomes

Heading downstairs, you’ll discover a huge basement that’s the same size as the living/dining area.

This space is perfect for hosting parties without disturbing the neighbours, with a bathroom, projector and screen, and bar counter with an in-built fridge.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Stackedhomes

The second level houses three common bedrooms, each with an ensuite and a large 2-panel wardrobe with a mirror finish. One of the bedrooms even has access to an outdoor garden area with lush greenery views. The corridor can also double as a study area or family lounge.

On the third level, there’s another common bedroom with a large outdoor patio that’s been previously used as a home office.

The room is ensuite, so it can easily be converted into a bedroom. On the opposite side is the master bedroom, featuring a wooden decking area for exercise or lounging, a full-length walk-in wardrobe with a mirror finish, and an ensuite bathroom with a sunken bath, marble finish, and dual sinks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Stackedhomes

The sliding glass panels can be opened for ventilation, providing an airy and refreshing experience. What’s also unique here is the bidet itself has its own entrance, giving the occupants extra privacy for when another occupant needs to use the sink/shower.

Finally, the spiral staircase leads up to the 13m lap pool with a swim jet, jacuzzi, and outdoor deck area that’s perfect for barbecuing.

There’s also a full rain shower facility and a bidet here, making it convenient for guests when holding a party!

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Stackedhomes

ALSO READ: Touring Century Woods and Woodgrove estate: Landed houses from $2.2 million in an 'American' suburb

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.