Love during the coronavirus outbreak: Budget Valentine's Day at home

In light of the recent Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, travel plans are being cancelled, offices are implementing work-from-home measures, and staying home after work to unwind with a nice cuppa is looking more appealing at the moment.

But, hey, it's also time for Valentines' Day and you still want to celebrate with your special someone. Or, better still, celebrate yourself if you're single.

Coronavirus has, reportedly, not only resulted in deaths globally, but is also hurting economies and businesses. Supply chains are being interrupted and industries such as travel and tourism are being adversely impacted. If you're worried whether travel insurance will cover COVID-19, we've tried to get you some answers here.

On an individual level, our plans in the near future might change. We may not head out this weekend, or book an overseas holiday in the next month, or go for that fancy date at that swanky restaurant. Evidently, a lot of us are going to be home this Valentines' Day 2020.

So, here's listing out ways to still make the day special for you and your partner (and save money at the same time).

COOK A SPECIAL DINNER TOGETHER

There's nothing that quite warms the heart like a home-cooked meal. If you're completely new to cooking, don't jump straight into the deep-end to try and cook up a feast using your newest sous vide machine.

You can always opt for simpler dishes such as aglio olio, grilled chicken or baked salmon with sides or even a simple fried rice.

There are special Valentines' Day promotions, deals and offers that you could totally make use of if you're planning to step out. But if you're cooking up a storm at home to impress your significant other (and psst… watch your expenses), a meal would come for under just $30 per person.

Potential savings as a couple: $50 - $300

CHEERS TO A NIGHT OF CELEBRATION