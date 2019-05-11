Make your money work harder for you by riding on the mega growth trends

After taking care of our basic financial needs, such as having adequate insurance coverage, the necessary amount of emergency funds, and the likes, we can look into giving our money extra legs through investing in the stock market.

WHAT IS MARKET FORECASTING?

Market forecasting is all about predictions about the future. Forecasting is having a view of where the world is headed and placing our bets strategically to profit from the megatrends (be it the emerging countries or sectors).

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO HAVE A PROPER UNDERSTANDING OF FORECASTING WHEN MAKING INVESTMENT DECISIONS?

Investing is all about basic predictions of the future. People buy stocks because they feel the share price will go up (due to market forecasting in some basic sense). People also sell because they may feel the opposite about a certain stock.

By having a proper understanding of where the world is headed, investors would be better positioned to take advantage of the trends of the world, such as mobile payments, healthcare and e-commerce.