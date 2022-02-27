May 2022 HDB BTO overview: Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Toa Payoh, Yishun and Jurong West

Towards the run-up to the Feb 2022 HDB BTO launch, we weren’t just anticipating the site plans, prices and names (will it contain “Parc” or “Residences”?) of the BTO projects. We were also looking forward to the locations of the next BTO launch in May 2022.

And now that HDB has released the locations of these May 2022 BTO projects, we took a quick look and found a few things that stood out to us.

For starters, there’ll be around 5,330 units across six projects in five towns, which means you’ll have more units and choices to ballot for, compared to the Feb launch.

Bukit Merah Queenstown Toa Payoh Yishun Jurong West Classification Mature estate Mature estate Mature estate Non-mature estate Non-mature estate Number of units Alexandra View BTO: 780



Henderson Road BTO: 1,660 860 380 640 1,010 Flat types 3-room and 4-room for both projects 3-room and 4-room 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Bukit Merah May 2022 BTO

Location:

Along Alexandra View

Along Henderson Road, Tiong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units:

Along Alexandra View: 780

Along Henderson Road: 1,660

Flat types: Three-room and four-room for both projects (there will be around 38 two-room rental flats for the Alexandra View BTO)

PHOTO: HDB

First on this list are the two Bukit Merah BTO projects, which we expect to be the most hotly contested out of the May 2022 HDB BTO projects. In case you haven’t been keeping track, the last launch in Bukit Merah was last May, which drew in an overall application rate of a whopping 49.6 for four-room flats!

While these two BTO aren’t located near the Greater Southern Waterfront, they’re in pretty prime areas and are very close to the MRT station.

The smaller Bukit Merah BTO is located along Alexandra View and is just a five-minute walk to Redhill MRT. The larger project (which also happens to be the biggest one in the May 2022 BTO launch) sits along Henderson Road and is around an eight-minute walk to Tiong Bahru MRT.

PHOTO: HDB

So if you missed out on the River Peaks BTO and the King George’s Heights BTO, here’s another chance to live close to the city centre. It’s just two to four stops to Tanjong Pagar MRT and Raffles Place MRT for those taking public transport, or within a 15-minute drive.

We’re guessing these Bukit Merah BTO projects will fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model. Now that we know sites located in central locations (like the Feb 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO) fall under the PLH, we won’t be surprised if these two are PLH projects as well. When the PLH was first announced last year, it was also mentioned there would be at least one PLH project per year.

Queenstown May 2022 BTO

Location: Along Ghim Moh Road

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 860

Flat types: Three-room and four-room

This May 2022 Queenstown BTO is near Dover Forest and the Ulu Pandan area. And no, this isn’t the Ulu Pandan BTO that was first announced in December 2020 (and initially planned to be launched last year).

PHOTO: HDB

This BTO in Queenstown is around 1km away from the planned Ulu Pandan BTO, which, last we heard, will be launched in the second half of this year (we’re guessing it’s for the August launch).

Aside from that, this is another May 2022 HDB BTO project that will be within walking distance of the MRT. With Buona Vista MRT just nine minutes away on foot, you’ll have access to both the East-West Line and the Circle Line.

If you’ve always wanted to live near Holland Village, here’s your chance! Holland Village is just around a 15-minute walk away, where you can find various restaurants and cafes (like 2amdessertbar and Sunday Folks) and retail outlets.

And for those working at One-North, and don’t mind the waiting time, you might also want to ballot here. If not, there’s always resale.

Toa Payoh May 2022 BTO

Location: Along Lorong 6 and Lorong 7 Toa Payoh

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 380

Flat types: Two-room Flexi, three-room and four-room (there will be 19 units of two-room rental flats)

PHOTO: HDB

This is one of the sites announced last March that would be cleared for housing. Back then, it was expected that the demolition would be done by November last year.

Compared to the other May 2022 BTO sites, though, the Toa Payoh BTO is a little far from the MRT. It’s around 12 to 16 minutes on foot to Braddell MRT and Toa Payoh MRT.

What stood out to us, though, is that this BTO in Toa Payoh is within a 10-minute walk to not one, not two, but four hawker centres (three of them have markets). They’re located along the nearby Lorong 4, Lorong 5, Lorong 7 and Lorong 8. Definitely ideal for foodies and those who don’t cook much.

Another thing is that the project is right next to two schools: Madrasah Al-Arabiah Al-Islamiah and Pei Chun Public School. This can be both a good thing and a bad thing.

If you’re trying to get your kid into Pei Chun, then living next to it is a good thing since you’ll have a higher chance of securing a place there. The bad thing is that you’ll have to be prepared for the heavy human traffic and noise in the morning and afternoon.

This BTO is also the smallest project in the May 2022 HDB BTO launch, with only around 380 units up for grabs. So expect intense competition if you’re balloting here.

Yishun May 2022 BTO

Location: Along Yishun Avenue 2, Yishun Central 1 and Yishun Central 2

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 640

Flat types: Two-room Flexi, four-room and five-room

PHOTO: HDB

Unlike the Feb 2022 Yishun BTO, this May BTO is in the heart of Yishun. And the first thing we noticed about this BTO is that it’s right next to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital.

In case of an emergency (touch wood), the hospital is just next door. On the other hand, it also means you’ll need to bear with the heavy traffic and noise daily.

Other than that (and Yishun’s reputation), this BTO is pretty conveniently located. In fact, it’s in between two MRT stations — Yishun MRT and Khatib MRT — and they’re both 10 minutes' walk away. This means you’ll also be within walking distance to the bus interchange, as well as Northpoint City, Yishun Town Centre and Khatib Central for your daily necessities and retail needs.

READ ALSO: The no B.S. guide on how to increase your HDB BTO ballot chances

There’s also Yishun Pond Park within walking distance of the BTO, for the times when you want to go for a peaceful stroll.

(See, Yishun isn’t that bad!)

But if you need another incentive to ballot here, here’s one: This Yishun BTO is one of the two projects in this May 2022 HDB BTO launch with five-room flats.

Jurong West May 2022 BTO

Location: Along Yuan Ching Road and Kang Ching Road

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 1,010

Flat types: Two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room

PHOTO: HDB

Last on this list (and the furthest from the city centre) is the Jurong West BTO. It’s also another one in the May 2022 HDB BTO launch within walking distance of the MRT (10 minutes on foot to Lakeside MRT).

But the best part about this BTO is that it’s just across the street from Jurong Lake Gardens. And if you manage to get the east stacks, you’ll be able to get unblocked views of the park!

Here’s also a good place to start (or expand) a family, since this BTO is one of the two projects in this launch to offer five-room flats. On top of that, there are several schools in the area, with the closest ones being Lakeside Primary and Yuan Ching Secondary that’s just next to the BTO.

And given its location, the BTO is very close to Singapore’s second CBD in the Jurong Lake District. If you’re looking for some rental potential and planning to be a landlord at some point, you might want to pay attention to this Jurong West BTO.

How about the August 2022 BTO?

HDB will only release more information about the August 2022 BTO projects, such as the exact locations and the estimated number of units during the May 2022 BTO launch.

For now, we know that around 6,300 to 6,800 units will be available in the following estates:

Ang Mo Kio: Two-room Flexi, four-room, five-room and 3Gen

Bukit Merah: Three-room and four-room

Choa Chu Kang: Two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room

Jurong East: Two-room Flexi, three-room and four-room

Queenstown: Three-room and four-room

Woodlands: Two-room Flexi, three-room and four-room

READ ALSO: Overview of Feb 2022 HDB BTO: Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Tengah and Yishun

This article was first published in 99.co.