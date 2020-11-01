Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

Read also

SJ: Investing in stocks is a topic that is often made overly complex and we want to demystify investing for investors in Singapore and elsewhere. "A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle" is an old Italian proverb - and so it is with lighting the candle of investing. We believe that educating other investors is a worthwhile and meaningful pursuit.

It really hurts me when I read stories about investors getting burnt in the stock market, such as the recent Hyflux saga. That is something that can be prevented through education. The Motley Fool Singapore's website is no longer available, but I wrote an article back in May 2016 when Hyflux offered perpetual securities that came with a 6 per cent annual coupon.

After looking through Hyflux's financials, I concluded that the securities were risky because the company had a chronic inability to generate cash flow and its balance sheet was really weak. Those risks sadly flared up in 2018 and caused pain for so many of the company's investors.

Though I'm no longer with The Motley Fool Singapore, I think there's still plenty more I can contribute in the field of investor education. Hence, the decision to start a financial blog.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ATTRACTS READERS TO READ YOUR ARTICLES?

SJ & J: We guess it's because we do have important things to say about the world of finance and investing. We're going to get things wrong very often - but at least we're sharing our thoughts in an authentic manner!

WRITING CAN TAKE A LOT OF TIME AND EFFORT. HOW DO YOU DO IT? WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

SJ: In terms of finding the time and effort, it's really just having the discipline to do so. I have a passion for the topic, so I think the discipline comes naturally. The primary motivation is really the notion that our work can help to elevate the collective wisdom of Singapore's investment community.

That alone provides sufficient fuel to keep me going. I'm also lucky to have been given the opportunity to write about investing professionally for nearly seven years - the writing process does get easier with time.