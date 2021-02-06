Most popular credit cards in Singapore (2021)

Wondering which credit card to apply for? Here’s a round-up of the top 5 most popular credit cards in Singapore to get you started.

Which are the most popular credit cards in Singapore? Depending on what you value and what you spend each month, you can save thousands of dollars in cashback or air miles each year simply by choosing the right credit card.

Here are the 5 most popular credit cards in Singapore, based on our data:

1. Standard Chartered Unlimited credit card: A great fuss-free cashback credit card

PHOTO: Standard Chartered

The Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Card is a no-brainer when it comes to calculating your cashback per month.

First, almost all spend qualifies you for 1.5 per cent cashback.

Second, there’s no cashback cap per month.

And third, no minimum spend is required per month — gone are the days having to worry if you’ve met the minimum spend per month on your card. It’s definitely a great fuss-free cashback credit card for all-rounded spending.

And the best part? You can get instant digital credit card approval and issuance if you apply via MyInfo!

PROS CONS $20 cashback (existing customers)*,$80 cashback (new customers)* Low cashback rate of 1.5 per cent No minimum spend or cashback cap Annual income of $30,000 p.a.

2. American Express Singapore Airlines Krisflyer credit card: No messy conversion fees

PHOTO: American Express

The AMEX KrisFlyer Blue, as it’s affectionately called, offers one of the best air miles welcome bonus to help jumpstart your air miles game.

It comes with a first-year annual fee waiver and unlike other cards, there are no messy conversion fees to transfer miles to your KrisFlyer frequent flyer program.

Deciding between the AMEX Blue and the AMEX Ascend? Read our quick but comprehensive guide to deciding which is better suited for you.

Receive up to 8,800 KrisFlyer bonus miles and a 24″ Acer Monitor (worth S$349) within the first 3 months of membership:

5,000 bonus miles upon spending $3,000 (new and existing cardholders)

Spend $3,000 within first 3 months to receive 3,300 miles on 1.1 earn rate

500 miles on the first spend on Grab

24″ Acer Monitor (worth S$349) upon spending $3,000 (new cardholders only)

PROS CONS Earn KrisFlyer welcome and bonus miles Low earn rate of $1 = 1.1 miles on local spend No conversion fees to transfer miles First-year annual fee waiver $1 = 2 miles on singaporeair.com $1 = 3.1 miles on Grab Singapore transactions (capped at $200 each month)

3. Citi cash back card: High cashback rates for dining, groceries, petrol

PHOTO: Citibank

The Citi cash back card offers one of the highest cashback rates for groceries, dining and petrol compared to other cards on the market.

Coupled with a relatively low minimum monthly spend of $800, it’s a well-rounded, multi-purpose card ideal for dining out, supermarket shopping and Grab rides or filling up fuel if you own a car.

PROS CONS 8 per cent cash back on Groceries & Petrol daily, worldwide Cashback cap of $80 per month 6 per cent cashback on Dining at restaurants, cafes, fast food eateries, caterers daily, worldwide Fuel savings of up to 20.88 per cent at Esso & Shell Up to $1,000,000 coverage when you charge your travel tickets to the card Low minimum spend of $800 per month required to earn cashback Annual income of $30,000 p.a.

4. UOB PRVI Miles Visa card: Up to 6 mpd on travel sites

PHOTO: UOB

The UOB PRVI Miles Card is recognised to be one of the best air miles cards in Singapore, thanks to its generous earn rate of 1.4 miles per dollar (local) and 2.4 miles per dollar (overseas). On travel booking sites such as Expedia and Agoda, this earn rate can go as high as 6 miles per dollar.

What’s also surprising is that the annual income requirement is only $30,000 so it’s a great entry-level card to really start racking up miles.

PROS CONS Slightly higher than average annual fee at $256.80 High miles earn rate of:$1 = 1.4 miles (local spend) and$1 = 2.4 miles (overseas spend) 1.4 miles per $1 spent on bus/MRT rides (valid only for MasterCard and Visa) $1 = 6 miles on Agoda, Expedia and UOB Travel

5. HSBC Visa Infinite card: Highest welcome bonus miles and exclusive travel perks

PHOTO: HSBC

The HSBC Visa Infinite Card is a premium credit card offering one of highest welcome bonus miles and exclusive travel perks such as unlimited access to airport lounges, airport limousine and express immigration clearance.

Senior business executives who travel often for work or leisure may want to check this out. It comes with an annual income requirement of $120,000 and a hefty $650 annual fee.

PROS CONS 35,000 welcome miles upon approval and annual fee payment Low miles earn rate for local (1 mid) and overseas (2 mpd) spend Unlimited lounge access across 1,100 airport lounges High annual fee of $650 1 complimentary airport limousine transfer and express immigration clearance on $2,000 spent on eligible purchases per month High min. income of $120,000 p.a. $20 worth of Grab rides when you apply online with MyInfo via SingPass $40 conversion fee to air miles

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.