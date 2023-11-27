New HDB resale record: 4-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for $1.41m

A flat at Pinnacle@Duxton recently became the most expensive resale four-room unit after it changed hands for a whopping $1.41 million.

At 1,001 sq ft, this means that the flat, located on the 46th floor, was sold at $1,409 psf in October.

Completed in 2009, the estate has 85 years left on its lease.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, property agent Veroy Chua, who brokered the sale, said the biggest selling point of the flat is the unblocked views of the surrounding Tanjong Pagar area.

The furnishings are also in good condition, which adds to the value of the flat, he said.

"Imagine waking up every single day with a new painting and masterpiece to greet you? (sic) Isn't that amazing?" Chua said in a YouTube video to promote the flat.

The estate is surrounded by eight MRT stations within a kilometre's radius, including Outram Park, Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown, the property agent added.

This is the latest instance of a Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for over $1 million.

In September, a four-room flat broke records in the estate when it was sold for $1,394 psf. Earlier in April, another four-room flat was sold for $1.4 million.

The title of most expensive resale flat in Singapore belongs to a five-room flat in Toa Payoh, which changed hands for $1.56 million in November.

According to ERA, the unit is located at The Peak, a Design, Build and Sell Scheme development along Lorong 1A Toa Payoh.

The second-highest transaction record for an HDB resale flat, at $1.5 million in June, is for a jumbo four-room unit at Block 50 Moh Guan Terrace.

Another top-floor five-room unit at The Peak is the third most expensive HDB resale flat in the country. It was sold for $1.46 million in August.

