Oil prices open higher as US-Israeli war with Iran continues to disrupt supply

TOKYO - Oil prices opened higher on Monday (Apr 6) after the Easter holiday weekend as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to disrupt global oil supply.

Brent crude futures rose $2.4, or 2.2 per cent, to $111.43 (S$143.42) a barrel by 2215 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $3, or 2.7 per cent, to trade at $114.57 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up pressure on Iran, threatening in an expletive-laden Easter Sunday social media post to target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

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