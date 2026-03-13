Pump prices in Singapore hit new high: 95-octane crosses 2022 record at Caltex

Pump prices in Singapore rose for a fifth consecutive day on Friday (March 13), crossing a new high for 95-octane petrol prices last set during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Four fuel companies — Shell, followed by Caltex, Esso, and later, Sinopec — increased their respective posted prices for all petrol grades and diesel — two hours apart of each other, starting from noon.

Caltex raised posted prices for its 92- and 95-octane, and premium petrol by 10 cents, while increasing its posted price for diesel by 11 cents.

According to records on the Consumer Association of Singapore's (Case) Price Kaki fuel prices tracker, Caltex's latest posted price of $3.45 for its 95-octane petrol surpassed its previous high of $3.42 per litre, set with Shell in June 2022. That came after the European Union announced a ban on Russian oil following its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Esso raised its posted price for 92-octane petrol by 4 cents, while increasing posted prices for its 95- and 98-octane petrol by 5 cents.

Esso also raised its posted price for diesel by 21 cents, to $3.49.

In the evening, Sinopec moved its posted prices for 95- and 98-octane petrol up by 5 cents. Mirroring Esso, the China-headquartered oil and chemical company also raised its posted price for diesel by 21 cents.

Earlier at noon, Shell increased posted prices for its premium V-Power, and 95- and 98-octane petrol by 5 cents, while raising its posted price for diesel by 11 cents.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.41* $3.45* Not available $4.14* $3.49* Esso $3.36* $3.40* $3.90* Not available $3.49* Shell Not available $3.40* $3.92* $4.14* $3.49* Sinopec Not available $3.40* $3.90* $4.03* $3.48* SPC $3.27 $3.30 $3.81 Not available $3.19 Prices are correct as at 7pm on March 13. *Indicates change to posted price on March 13

Following the latest round of changes, SPC has the lowest prices among all fuel companies for 92-, 95- and 98-octane petrol, and diesel.

The popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $3.30 at SPC to $3.45 at Caltex. Meanwhile, Shell has the highest posted price for the more premium 98-octane petrol at $3.92.

[[nid:731426]]

editor@asiaone.com