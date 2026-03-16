Shell kicks off new week of price adjustments, brings 98-octane price to 1 cent below $4

After a weekend where fuel companies in Singapore held pump prices steady, Shell on Monday (March 16) morning kicked off the new week with a fresh round of price adjustments, bringing its more premium 98-octane petrol to just 1 cent below $4.

The move comes one day after Consumer Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong urged fuel companies to "exercise greater transparency and restraint" in pump price adjustments after they raised prices for five consecutive days last week.

Oil prices rose on Monday with the Brent benchmark rising as high as US$106 (S$135) before easing back to US$104.

This, even as US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

In a price board update published at 11.30am, Shell announced that it has increased its posted prices for 95-, 98-octane, V-Power, and diesel — by 7 cents each.

Following the latest round of pump prices adjustments, Shell has the highest posted prices across all grades of petrol and diesel, as at 1.30pm.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.41 $3.45 Not available $4.14 $3.49 Esso $3.36 $3.40 $3.90 Not available $3.49 Shell Not available $3.47* $3.99* $4.21* $3.56* Sinopec Not available $3.40 $3.90 $4.03 $3.48 SPC $3.36 $3.39 $3.90 Not available $3.40 Prices are correct as at 1.30pm on March 16. *Indicates change to posted price on March 16

AsiaOne is monitoring the price boards of other fuel companies in Singapore and will carry updates throughout the day.

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editor@asiaone.com