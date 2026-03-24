Shell leads 2nd consecutive day of fuel hike, diesel price up by 20 cents

Shell on Tuesday (March 24) afternoon led the second consecutive day of fuel hike in Singapore, raising its posted price of diesel to within 6 cents of its 98-octane petrol.

In a price board update published at 2pm on Tuesday, Shell announced that it has increased its diesel price by 20 cents — to $3.93.

This is just 6 cents shy of Shell's posted price for its 98-octane petrol at $3.99. It is also 46 cents more than the posted price for its 95-octane petrol.

On Monday, Sinopec raised its posted price for diesel by 10 cents, to $3.72. It was the sole fuel company to raise fuel price in Singapore on Monday.

Following the latest round of pump price adjustment, the price of diesel ranges from around $2.80 at Cnergy to $3.93 at Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.73 Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.73 Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.93* Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $3.72 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.56 Cnergy** Not available $2.46 $2.80 Not available $2.80 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $2.99 Not available $2.83 Prices are correct as at 2pm on March 24. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 24

** Prices correct as on March 20

Oil prices reached as high as US$113 on Monday amidst threats by Iran to completely shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump goes ahead with threats to target Iranian energy facilities.

Later, prices fell as Trump walked back on threats to bomb Iran's power grid, claiming the US and Iran have held "very good and productive" conversations.

It rebounded to US$102 at the time of this article's publication on Tuesday as the fragile relief soured with Iran denying that it had engaged in negotiations with the US.

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editor@asiaone.com