Sinopec kicks off 3rd consecutive week of fuel hike, raises diesel price by 10 cents

Sinopec on Monday (March 23) afternoon kicked off the new week with a fresh round of pump price adjustment, bringing its posted price for diesel to $3.72.

This is also the third consecutive week that pump prices in Singapore have seen an upward movement after the weekend.

Last week, Shell, Esso and Caltex raised prices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; while Sinopec and SPC carried out adjustments on Tuesday and Thursday.

All five fuel companies held their respective pump prices steady over the weekend.

In the latest round of pump price adjustment, Sinopec raised its posted price for diesel by 10 cents, to $3.72.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.73 Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.73 Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.73 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $3.72* SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.56 Cnergy** Not available $2.46 $2.80 Not available $2.80 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $2.99 Not available $2.83 Prices are correct as at 5pm on March 23. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 23

** Prices correct as on March 20

Sinopec, China's biggest refiner, reported a 34 per cent drop in net income for 2025 in an exchange filing on Sunday.

It also set this year's spending target lower — at between 131.6 billion yuan (S$25 billion) to 148.6 billion yuan — down from 163.4 billion yuan in 2025.

Oil prices on Monday continued to rise, with the Brent benchmark rising to just over US$113 at the time of this article's publication amid threats by Iran to completely shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump goes ahead with threats to target Iranian energy facilities.

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editor@asiaone.com