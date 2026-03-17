Sinopec, SPC raise fuel prices, sustain 2nd consecutive day of hikes

Sinopec and SPC on Tuesday (March 17) raised their respective pump prices, following price adjustments a day earlier by a trio of fuel companies — Shell, Esso, and Caltex.

Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday to USD$103, up from $102 a day earlier, amid pressure from Gulf states for the US to neutralise Iran as the Hormuz crisis deepens.

China-headquartered oil and chemical company Sinopec was the first to adjust its posted prices, increasing it by 7 cents for its 95-, 98-octane petrol, X-Power, and diesel.

Following its latest round of adjustments, Sinopec's 95-octane petrol is now priced in line with Caltex, Esso and Shell; with only SPC having a slightly lower price of $3.46.

Meanwhile, SPC also raised its pump prices on Tuesday evening, applying a 7-cent increment to its 92-, 95- and 98-octane petrol, while raising its posted price for diesel by 9 cents, to $3.49.

After the latest round of price adjustments, the popular 95-octane petrol now retails at between $3.46 per litre at SPC and $3.47 at other fuel companies in Singapore.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.56 Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.56 Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.56 Sinopec Not available $3.47* $3.97* $4.10* $3.55* SPC $3.43* $3.46* $3.97* Not available $3.49* Cynergy Not available $2.41 $2.75 Not available $2.80 Prices are correct as at 7pm on March 17. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 17

'Lasting forms of support' necessary for private-hire drivers: NPVHA

In a statement posted on Monday, the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPVHA) called on platform operators to "do more" to support drivers amid escalating operating pressures due to increasing pump prices.

The association suggested implementing a fare adjustment, deeming it an "opportune longer-term measure".

"More can be done," the association said in its statement, adding that platform partners need to "respond promptly" due to the urgency of the situation.

ComfortDelGro to raise taxi fares, add app booking fee to help drivers

Separately, ComfortDelGro said on Tuesday evening that it will introduce a temporary driver fee for app bookings, and apply a temporary increase to the distance time rate for all metered trips.

The taxi operator said the moves are intended to support sustainable driver earnings during this period of uncertainty, adding that all fees from the increment will go directly to its drivers.

ComfortDelGro has also been absorbing a portion of increased fuel costs at its pumps.

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editor@asiaone.com