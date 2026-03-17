'More can be done': Private-hire drivers urge platform operators to adjust fares amid rising fuel prices

Platform operators should do more to support drivers amid escalating operating pressures due to increasing pump prices, said the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA).

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 16), the association said that many members have reported higher weekly operating costs.

While discussions with platform operators and partners have already yielded several measures to help ease immediate cost pressures, the NPHVA says that more "lasting forms of support" are necessary.

Current measures include subsidised fuel for taxi and private-hire drivers renting from ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car at their in-house pump, with fuel priced at $2.31 per litre, and $3 daily rebates for TransCab drivers.

"More can be done," the association said, adding that platform partners need to "respond promptly" due to the urgency of the situation.

It suggested implementing a fare adjustment, deeming it an "opportune longer-term measure".

"We will continue working closely with (platform providers) to ensure that members' ground concerns remain part of ongoing discussions," said the association.

Pump prices in Singapore have been rising over the past week, even as Consumer Association of Singapore (Case) has urged fuel companies to "exercise greater transparency and restraint" in pump price adjustments.

"Within just a few days, several petrol operators raised pump prices multiple times. However, when international oil prices fell as reported in local news last week, local oil companies continued raising the price of 95-octane gasoline," said Case president Melvin Yong on Sunday.

He added that consumers are aware that global events and geopolitical tensions can affect oil markets.

"When oil prices go up, pump prices move up quickly. But when global prices fall, consumers expect those savings to be reflected just as quickly."

Yong called on fuel companies to exercise greater transparency and restraint in price adjustments and to ensure that global oil prices are reflected promptly and fairly.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com