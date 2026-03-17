ComfortDelGro to temporarily hike meter fare, add driver fee for app booking

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro on Tuesday (March 17) announced that it will introduce a temporary fake hike and a driver fee for app bookings, as part of measures to support sustainable driver earnings amidst rising fuel costs.

These temporary measures will be in place from March 24 to May 31.

During this period, there will be a one cent increase to the distance time rate for all metered trips — which currently ranges from $0.26 on normal and 6-seater taxis to $0.38 on its limousine cab.

The increase is for every 400m/45 seconds for distances below 10km and every 350m/45 seconds for distances greater than 10km — for all taxi models.

It will also introduce a driver fee for app bookings— set at 50 cents for fares below $15 and 80 cents for fares above $15.

ComfortDelGro's head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business Michael Huang said that these temporary fees will go directly to the company's drivers.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring operational stability for our partners during this volatile period," Huang added.

The company said that it has also sought to ease the financial strain on its drivers by absorbing a portion of increased fuel costs at its pumps.

It also introduced a separate ongoing taxi fuel credit incentive programme to bolster support for its drivers on March 15.

Welcoming the move, the National Taxi Association's executive secretary Teo Siew Pan acknowledged that fuel price increases due to the ongoing international conflict has caused stress on taxi drivers.

"The driver fee, the increase in metered fares, and ComfortDelGro's partial absorption of fuel costs at their pumps will give drivers more direct support with each trip they make.

"We hope this helps them sustain their livelihoods through this period," Teo said.

He added that the association's members who require additional support can approach the association or NTUC to enquire about the financial assistance schemes available.

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