Long queues at Cynergy Dunman as 3 fuel companies hike pump prices on March 16

A quiet residential enclave in Katong has come to life in recent days, not because of activities or events, but because of a petrol station — Cynergy Dunman.

Residents in the estate told AsiaOne that traffic has been building up in the area for about a week now.

"They (motorists) usually start queueing at around 11am, till about 2pm. Then it (traffic) builds up again in the evening, continuing into the night. It's the worst in the afternoons," said a resident in his 60s, who was seen walking out from Carpmael Road.

The man, who did not wish to be named, added that residents in the area have found it difficult to enter or leave their homes, while bus drivers have been obstructed from entering or leaving the bus stop — 82131 — about 60m before the entrance of the petrol station.

When AsiaOne visited the area at 7pm, motorists had begun queueing along Dunman Road, with the tailback up to the junction of Ceylon Road, some 100m away.

Some motorists, who are believed to be living near Ceylon Road and Carpmael Road, were observed to have difficulties turning into, or exiting the said roads as there were no yellow box junctions along Dunman Road.

Over a 30-minute period, AsiaOne observed that the 60m-stretch between the bus stop and petrol station will have about eight cars waiting in line. They take about four minutes to enter the station. Once inside the station, attendants would clear out vehicles in under five minutes.

By 9pm, about 20 cars were seen queuing up. It took them about 8 minutes to get to a pump.

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver, surnamed Tan, told AsiaOne that its all about economics.

"We are PHV drivers, petrol is the main factor because it affects our earnings. Fares are already so low now, if we don't find the best petrol deals, there wouldn't be much earnings left," he explained.

Tan said that based on the latest pump prices of between $3.39 and $3.47 (before discounts) and the member price of $2.35 per litre at Cynergy, he can achieve around $10 worth of savings for every 10 litres of 95-octane petrol he fills.

"It may seem like nothing, but it adds up," he highlighted.

Shell, Esso and Caltex raised prices

After a weekend where fuel companies in Singapore held pump prices steady, Shell on Monday (March 16) morning kicked off the new week with a fresh round of price adjustments, bringing its more premium 98-octane petrol to just 1 cent below $4.

In a price board update published at 11.30am, Shell announced that it has increased its posted prices for 95-, 98-octane, V-Power, and diesel — by 7 cents each.

Later in the afternoon, Esso, followed by Caltex, raised pump prices too.

Esso mirrored Shell's price adjustments by increasing its posted prices for 92-, 95- and 98-octane petrol, and diesel, by 7 cents each.

Meanwhile, Caltex raised its posted prices for 92-and 95-octane, and premium petrol by 2 cents each. It also increased its diesel price by 7 cents.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43* $3.47* Not available $4.16 $3.56* Esso $3.43 $3.47* $3.97* Not available $3.56* Shell Not available $3.47* $3.99* $4.21* $3.56* Sinopec Not available $3.40 $3.90 $4.03 $3.48 SPC $3.36 $3.39 $3.90 Not available $3.40 Cynergy Not available $2.41 $2.75 Not available $2.80 Prices are correct as at 9pm on March 16. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 16

The latest hike comes a day after Consumer Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong urged fuel companies to "exercise greater transparency and restraint" in pump price adjustments after they raised prices for five consecutive days last week.

Oil prices rose on Monday with the Brent benchmark rising as high as US$106 before easing back to US$102.

This, even as US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

[[nid:731580]]

editor@asiaone.com