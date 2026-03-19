Sinopec, SPC hike diesel prices to mark 4th consecutive day of adjustments

Pump prices in Singapore saw a fourth consecutive day of adjustments on Thursday (March 19) as Sinopec, followed by SPC, raised its respective posted price for diesel by 7 cents.

This mirrored the moves of Shell, Esso and Caltex, which also raised diesel prices by 7 cents each on Wednesday.

But all five companies held prices for petrol steady — for a second consecutive day.

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price for diesel now ranges from $3.56 at SPC, to $3.63 at Caltex, Esso and Shell.

The posted price for diesel at Sinopec holds the middle ground at $3.62.

Cynergy raised pump prices on Wednesday

Union Gas Holdings-owned Cynergy raised prices for its 95- and 98-octane petrol by 5 cents a litre on Wednesday, while holding its posted price for diesel unchanged.

A litre of 95-octane petrol now costs $2.46 at Cynergy, a dollar lower than the $3.46 at SPC — the lowest among the five major fuel companies in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Smart Energy, which operates three stations — at Defu, Jalan Buroh and Mandai — priced its 95-octane petrol at $2.61 (non-member) and diesel at $2.83.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.63 Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.63 Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.63 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $3.62* SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.56* Cynergy Not available $2.46 $2.80 Not available $2.80 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $3.11 Not available $2.81 Prices are correct as at 8pm on March 19. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 19

Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, with the Brent benchmark rising by about 6 per cent to reach nearly US$114.

This comes after Israel struck Iran's major gas field and prompted a threat by Iran to attack oil and gas targets across the Gulf, when it fired missiles at Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

State oil giant QatarEnergy reported "extensive damage" after Ras Laffan Industrial City that processes about a fifth of global gas supply was hit.

The US-Israel war against Iran will enter the fourth week on Saturday.

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editor@asiaone.com