Caltex, Esso join Shell to raise diesel prices by 7 cents each on 3rd consecutive day of hikes

In what feels like a deja vu of pump prices adjustments on Monday, three fuel companies — Shell, followed by Esso, then Caltex — again raised their posted prices in sequence on Wednesday (March 18).

On March 16 (Monday), AsiaOne reported that Shell kicked off the new week with a fresh round of price adjustments, increasing its posted prices for 95-, 98-octane, V-Power, and diesel — by 7 cents each.

This was followed by Esso, which mirrored Shell's price adjustments by increasing its 92-, 95- and 98-octane petrol, and diesel, by 7 cents each.

Caltex subsequently raised its posted prices for 92-and 95-octane, and premium petrol by 2 cents each, while increasing its diesel price by 7 cents.

Pattern repeats again two days later

The three fuel companies held their pump prices steady on Tuesday, leaving Sinopec and SPC as the only two companies to do so.

In a price board update published at 1pm on Wednesday, Shell announced that it raised its posted price for diesel by 7 cents, while holding prices for its 95-, 98-octane, and the more premium V-Power steady.

In the afternoon, Esso, followed by Caltex, also announced a 7-cent increase in their respective posted price for diesel.

The two companies also chose not to raise prices for petrol.

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of diesel now ranges from $3.49 at SPC, and $3.55 at Sinopec; to $3.63 at Caltex, Esso and Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.63* Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.63* Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.63* Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $3.55 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.49 Prices are correct as at 9pm on March 18. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 18

All eyes will now be on Sinopec and SPC on Thursday — if the pattern replays.

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editor@asiaone.com