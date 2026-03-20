Shell again leads price increase; 5th consecutive day of adjustments

Pump prices in Singapore saw a fifth consecutive day of rise on Friday (March 20) as Shell, for the third time this week, led price movements.

The London-headquartered British multinational oil and gas company also led the price hike on March 16 and March 18.

On both previous occasions, Shell's adjustments were followed by Esso and Caltex.

But like the past two days, it involved only diesel.

In a price board update published at 3pm on Friday, Shell announced that it has raised its posted price for diesel by 10 cents — to $3.73, while keeping prices for its 95-, 98-octane petrol and V-Power unchanged.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.63 Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.63 Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.70* Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $3.62 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.56 Cynergy Not available $2.46 $2.80 Not available $2.80 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $3.11 Not available $2.81 Prices are correct as at 4.30pm on March 20. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 20

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on Friday, with the Brent benchmark dropping by about 1.2 per cent to US$107.

It comes as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US could remove sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea to relieve pressure from rising prices.

This is expected to free up about 140 million barrels of oil.

[[nid:731901]]

editor@asiaone.com