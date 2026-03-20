money

Shell again leads price increase; 5th consecutive day of adjustments

It raises posted price for diesel by 10 cents, while keeping petrol prices unchanged
Shell again leads price increase; 5th consecutive day of adjustments
Shell led the fifth consecutive day of pump prices adjustments on Friday (March 20), raising its posted price for diesel by 10 cents.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 20, 2026 9:05 AMBYSean Ler

Pump prices in Singapore saw a fifth consecutive day of rise on Friday (March 20) as Shell, for the third time this week, led price movements.

The London-headquartered British multinational oil and gas company also led the price hike on March 16 and March 18.

On both previous occasions, Shell's adjustments were followed by Esso and Caltex

But like the past two days, it involved only diesel.

In a price board update published at 3pm on Friday, Shell announced that it has raised its posted price for diesel by 10 cents — to $3.73, while keeping prices for its 95-, 98-octane petrol and V-Power unchanged.

Company / Fuel92-octane95-octane98-octanePremiumDiesel
Caltex$3.43$3.47Not available$4.16$3.63
Esso$3.43$3.47$3.97Not available$3.63
ShellNot available$3.47$3.99$4.21$3.70*
SinopecNot available$3.47$3.97$4.10$3.62
SPC$3.43$3.46$3.97Not available$3.56
CynergyNot available$2.46$2.80Not available$2.80
Smart EnergyNot available$2.61$3.11Not available$2.81

Prices are correct as at 4.30pm on March 20. All prices are before discounts.

*Indicates change to posted price on March 20

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on Friday, with the Brent benchmark dropping by about 1.2 per cent to US$107. 

It comes as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US could remove sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea to relieve pressure from rising prices. 

This is expected to free up about 140 million barrels of oil.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Diesel/PetrolPetrol pricesMiddle EastIRANOil prices/Crude oilMotoringCASE (Consumers Association of Singapore)
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