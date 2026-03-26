Petrol charges fall for 2nd consecutive day as Caltex, Esso, Sinopec drop prices; Caltex raises diesel by 20 cents

After nearly three weeks of consecutive increments in pump prices during weekdays, petrol prices fell for a second straight weekday as Esso, followed by Sinopec dropped their respective posted prices for petrol on Thursday (March 26).

Caltex also dropped its petrol prices in the evening, but raised its diesel price by 20 cents.

American multinational oil and gas corporation Esso led Thursday's downward adjustments, announcing a 5-cent drop in its posted prices for 92-, 95-, 98-octane petrol in the afternoon.

But Esso kept its posted price for diesel, which was raised by 20 cents on Tuesday, unchanged.

Later the same afternoon, China-headquartered Sinopec announced a 5-cent drop in its posted prices for 95- and 98-octane petrol.

Sinopec also dropped the price of its more premium X-Power by 18 cents but kept its diesel price unchanged.

In the evening, Caltex applied a 5-cent reduction to its posted prices for 92- and 95-octane petrol, and a 23-cent drop for its premium petrol; but raised its diesel price by 20 cents.

Following the latest round of pump prices adjustments on Thursday, the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $3.42 at Shell, Esso and Sinopec to $3.46 at SPC.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.38* $3.42* Not available $3.93* $3.93* Esso $3.38* $3.42* $3.92* Not available $3.93 Shell Not available $3.42 $3.94 $4.16 $3.93 Sinopec Not available $3.42* $3.92* $3.92 $3.72 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.66 Cnergy** Not available $2.48 $2.80 Not available $2.65 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $2.99 Not available $2.83 Prices are correct as at 5pm on March 25. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 26

** Members' pricing indicated on display board at 12pm on March 26

Oil prices on Thursday rose past US$100 again, with the Brent benchmark reaching US$106 ($136) at the time of this article's publication, as investors threaded cautiously amid rapidly shifting developments.

The fall on Wednesday came as Iran gave assurances that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with its authorities.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi subsequently commented that while Iran is reviewing a US proposal to end the war in the Gulf, it has no intention of holding talks to wind down the widening Middle East conflict.

Iran has also told intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire agreement with the US and Israel.

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editor@asiaone.com