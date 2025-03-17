Pinnacle@Duxton sets new record with $1,502 psf after 4-room unit sells for about $1.52m

A four-room flat at Pinnacle@Duxton set a new sales record when it was sold for about $1.52 million, achieving its highest per square foot (psf) price of $1,502.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the owners had bought the flat 15 years ago for $378,000.

Located on the 49th floor of Block 1C, the 94 sq m unit offers views of the city's skyline.

Its owner Wu Yuping (transliteration), a 49-year-old sales person, said she listed the flat on the HDB website in September last year for $1.55 million, and eventually sold it to a 41-year-old couple with a 12-year-old son.

Although the original price was $1.52 million, Wu said the buyer requested a $2,000 discount as a sign of good luck, which was agreed to.

She said the HDB's valuation of the flat was only $1.41 million, and the buyer had to fork out a premium of $108,000 in cash.

The keys to the flat will be handed over to the new owners in May this year.

Completed in 2009, the 50-storey Pinnacle@Duxton is located at Cantonment road, near the central business district, with 1,848 units, and has about 84 years left on its lease.

According to PropertyGuru, prices for the estate have been steadily increasing.

Several million-dollar transactions were listed on the property website this year, including a three-room unit sold for $1.4 million at $1,363 psf in January, and another three-room unit sold for $1.33 million at $1,316 psf, among others.

In February, a five-room unit was sold for $1.55 million, marking the highest net sale recorded for a unit at that estate on the site's transaction records.

"The rise in housing prices at Pinnacle@Duxton's price is due to its prime location and limited availability, reflecting on its continued demand and desirability. I am sure prices for this estate will continue to appreciate," said Roy Low, a property agent with ERA.

Low previously sold a five-room unit at the estate for $1.38 million.

Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at OrangeTee Group, told AsiaOne that there is no surprise that buyers at the estate may find the prices attractive due to the property's prime location in the downtown core.

"The shortage of new public housing in the area makes the estate more appealing in contrast to private homes in the downtown core that would typically cost over $2 million," Sun said.

