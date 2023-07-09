This plot of land in Marina Bay got real estate experts totally divided

And it does show in things like bids. Take, for example, the Marina Gardens Lane plot: Kingsford Huray bid around $1,402 psf, while GuocoLand bid around $985 psf — already a huge price gap between the first and second bids (this is around a 42 per cent difference).

Far East Organisation/Sino Group and CDL came a close third at around $952, but then Japura Development (linked to Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing's CK Asset Holdings) bid… around $200 psf.

I'm not sure how to take that, other than maybe someone at Japura was trying to highlight how deluded they think the others are. I can't remember when was the last time I saw such a massive gap in opinions over the value of this plot.

Unless this was a genuine mistake, it could also reflect on the sheer difference of opinion over the Marina Gardens plot. Depending on who you ask right now, a billion-dollar price tag for this land plot (zoned for residential, with one floor of commercial) is either irrational exuberance, or a far-sighted move.

The Marina Gardens plot is a weird one: on the one hand, it's in a prime downtown location. On the other, the area is still very under-developed; at least regarding residential prospects. There are few day-to-day amenities nearby (affordable food, low-cost grocers, etc.), so the commercial component will have to cater to that.

There are also currently no schools nearby (which could possibly change in the future), although perhaps direct access to Marina South MRT station could help to make up for that.

But new construction is expensive. At the given price tag, can the commercial component take on such lower-revenue tenants?

On top of this, prime location condos tend to be marketed more to affluent foreigners and investors, rather than owner-occupiers. But with 60 per cent ABSD for foreigners, and 20 per cent ABSD on the second property (for Singapore citizens), how confidently can a developer move a (potentially) 790-unit condo here?

I also spoke to a realtor just minutes before writing this, and she raised an interesting point: Marina One Residences may act as a cautionary tale for this area. Marina One has a shaky track record, with 19 profitable and 18 unprofitable transactions.

The Marina Bay area is ritzy; but is it somewhere people (locals) want to live? The answer so far seems uncertain.

On the flip side, you'll have optimists who say the Marina Gardens area will see further development in due time; and that any projects here will be iconic triumphs. Perhaps it is for the developer, but bear in mind Reflections at Keppel Bay is also an architectural icon, with a terrible track record for investors.

Nevertheless, this would be the first-mover advantage that agents often like to pitch to clients to invest in. Given the amount of land yet to be redeveloped here, it may be hard to envision the final result (remember the early days of Punggol), but the smart money would be not to bet against the Government achieving that. This is a very prominent spot, so any missteps here will definitely be high profile.

Meanwhile, I notice someone backed out of buying a Blossoms By The Park unit, at a penalty of $30,000

This was reported by the Straits Times recently, but I should say it's less uncommon than you might think. People back out purchases after putting down the non-refundable deposit, for even weirder reasons than buyer's remorse.

I've even met someone who did with an HDB flat, back in the early '00s. The reason was his putting down the deposit before obtaining the HDB loan eligibility letter. Later he was unable to secure the HDB loan, and had to forfeit the deposit.

(I believe in recent years however, HDB has tweaked the process to prevent such situations)

Perhaps the most disastrous situation I encountered was a couple who secured OTP, but the husband passed away a few days later. The lone spouse was unable to qualify for the mortgage on her own, resulting in the loss of the deposit.

In any case, let this be a public service announcement and reminder: please secure your in-principal approval from the bank, before you put down the deposit.

Weekly sales roundup (June)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE KLIMT CAIRNHILL $5,050,000 1432 $3,527 FH THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $3,844,811 1625 $2,366 99 yrs (/2021) ONE PEARL BANK $3,800,000 1399 $2,716 99 yrs (/2019) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $3,673,344 1475 $2,491 99 yrs (/2021) BLOSSOMS BY THE PARK $3,348,000 1302 $2,571 99 yrs (/2022)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE LAVENDER RESIDENCE $1,182,000 592 $1,997 99 yrs NORTH GAIA $1,219,000 969 $1,258 99 yrs (/2021) LEEDON GREEN $1,689,000 689 $2,452 FH HYLL ON HOLLAND $1,725,400 614 $2,812 FH PIERMONT GRAND $1,803,000 1335 $1,351 99 yrs (/2018)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE THE MARQ ON PATERSON HILL $13,000,000 3089 $4,208 FH ST THOMAS SUITES $5,700,000 2605 $2,188 FH PEBBLE BAY $4,150,000 2336 $1,777 99 yrs (1994) BALMORAL GATE $3,400,000 1625 $2,092 FH LUCKY PLAZA $3,200,000 1550 $2,064 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE SUITES @ TOPAZ $650,000 388 $1,677 FH SUITES @ SHREWSBURY $650,000 334 $1,948 FH SUITES @ PAYA LEBAR $655,000 398 $1,645 FH HAIG 162 $655,000 344 $1,902 FH 38 I SUITES $780,000 452 $1,725 FH

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD LUCKY PLAZA $3,200,000 1550 $2,064 $1,750,000 26 Years THE TESSARINA $2,880,000 1356 $2,123 $1,685,000 23 Years THE METROPOLITAN CONDOMINIUM $2,900,000 1744 $1,663 $1,560,800 17 Years PEBBLE BAY $4,150,000 2336 $1,777 $1,230,000 6 Years ST THOMAS SUITES $5,700,000 2605 $2,188 $1,223,000 16 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD M5 $950,000 474 $2,006 -$144,000 5 Years VISIONCREST $2,800,000 1227 $2,282 -$61,100 16 Years THE MONTANA $1,195,000 549 $2,177 -$30,320 9 Years LOFT @ NATHAN $880,000 463 $1,901 -$23,800 12 Years GOODWOOD GRAND $2,188,000 893 $2,449 -$11,000 6 Years

Transaction breakdown

