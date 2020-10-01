The prize behind Singapore's digital bank licenses

The race is heating up for Singapore's five digital-bank licenses.

In Aug last year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) started accepting applications for two full licenses and three wholesale (restricted) licenses.

Bidding ended a week ago. In the days that followed, several contenders started revealing themselves.

Since then, the MAS has disclosed that there were 21 applications received, with seven for full licences and 14 for the wholesale licenses.

Obviously, not every applicant will get a license.

However, it's undeniable that interest for the five licenses is high, likely due to the prize behind winning the license.

GUNNING FOR THE SAME PRIZE

The competition will be stiff.

Heavyweight companies such as Singapore Telecommunications Limited, ride-hailing company Grab, property group Far East Organisation and Jack Ma's Ant Financial has thrown their hat into the ring.