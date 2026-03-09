Port operator PSA International moves more containers in 2025; net profit rises to $1.1 billion

Singapore-headquartered port operator PSA International saw its earnings rise in 2025 as it moved more containers at its ports in Singapore and overseas despite global uncertainties.

For the 12-month financial year ending December 31, 2025, the Temasek-owned port operator posted a profit of $1.1 billion, up 0.5 per cent from the 2024 financial year.

It also moved a record 105 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — a 5 per cent increase from 2024.

PSA said in a news release on Monday (March 9) that PSA Singapore contributed 44.5 million TEUs, while PSA terminals outside Singapore delivered a total throughput of 60.4 million TEUs, both increasing 8.7 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively, from the previous year.

This racked up a 7 per cent growth in revenue, rising from $7.7 billion in 2024, to close at over $8.2 billion in 2025.

However, operating costs rose by 4.8 per cent to $6.8 billion last year.

According to PSA, this was due to increased tax expense and non-cash impairment charge on intangible assets, which it said was necessitated by weaker economic and industry outlook against carrying value.

PSA Group Chairman Peter Voser described PSA International's throughput performance as "solid" given the backdrop of global trade complexities shaped by "heightened geopolitical sensitivities, emerging technologies and climate change".

He added that PSA will remain focused on working with its customers and partners to co-create "robust, sustainable and interconnected supply chains" which can support the growth of economies and communities worldwide.

Ong Kim Pong, PSA International's group chief executive officer, said PSA will continue to remain steadfast as a neutral terminal operator while strengthening its connectivity and connection.

"We will continue integrating individual nodes into a network of port ecosystems driven by operational excellence to enable resilient supply chains and keep global trade flowing," he added.

A new $647.5 million supply chain hub at Tuas, equipped with advanced robotics and automation systems, is expected to be completed in 2027.

When completed, the new hub is expected to strengthen PSA's network, advancing its node-to-network strategy in Southeast Asia, while making Tuas a focal point of the global supply chain system.

PSA's gross debt equity ratio stands at 0.53 times at the close of the 2025 financial year.

