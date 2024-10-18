Tuas Port to be 'port of the future', setting new standards, says PM Lawrence Wong

The new Tuas Port will be the world’s largest fully automated port when it's fully completed in the 2040s, capable of handling 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually - almost double of what Singapore’s ports currently handle.

With this capacity, this new port will serve even more of the world’s largest container vessels, shipping alliances, and shipping lines.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during the ground-breaking ceremony for the new PSA Supply Chain Hub (PSCH) on Friday (Oct 18) that with intensifying competition from other major ports, Singapore will have to sharpen its competitive edge to remain the preferred port of call.

The new $647.5 million supply chain hub at Tuas, equipped with advanced robotics and automation systems, is expected to be completed in 2027.

“There will be many more developments in the coming years - to ensure that Tuas Port can continue to serve the largest container vessels and orchestrate end-to-end supply chain solutions.



”We aim for Tuas Port to be the port of the future - setting new standards for innovation, sustainability and connectivity”.

Wong added that an integral part of Singapore’s long-term competitiveness is to ensure sustainable operations. He said that Singapore “will take seriously the International Maritime Organisation’s target of net-zero emissions by or around 2050”.

Pioneering port logistics ecosystem

The PSCH at Tuas is strategically located next to Tuas Port and is within the Free Trade Zone.

This allows businesses who wish to consolidate their cargoes to make up full containers - before onward shipping - to save time and monies. It also allows processing and (re)distribution of cargo containers which are not fully loaded.

PSA International’s Group Chairman Peter Voser said: ”The new hub will strengthen our network, advancing PSA Southeast Asia’s node-to-network strategy and make Tuas a focal point of the global supply chain system."

One such possibility is the assembly of Electric Vehicles (EV) in Singapore.

Globally sourced components such as batteries, car bodies and seats can be consolidated and placed in containers for shipping to Singapore. They can then be staged, pre-assembled, and inventory managed before last mile delivery to an assembly plant.

Covering two million square feet (about the size of 30 football fields) across all floors, the hub will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including automated storage and retrieval systems.

Other facilities in this hub, which will be built by Singapore construction firm Soilbuild, include a cold room, container freight station warehouse, regional distribution centre, and dangerous goods warehouse.

