Singapore construction firm Soilbuild bags $647.5 million construction contract in Tuas mega port

Soilbuild Construction Group has clinched a $647.5 million contract for the construction of a development at the upcoming Tuas mega port.

This brings the group's order books beyond $1.2 billion for the first time in history.

Known for their construction, development and management of residential and Green Mark certified commercial properties, Soilbuild's construction of Port + Hub at Tuas Terminal will consist of warehouse buildings, gate buildings, a main intake substation and ancillary buildings. It will be built to achieve Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy - an eco-sustainable rating for a building under the Building & Construction Authority's Green Mark Certification Scheme.

This rating recognises best-in-class Green Mark Buildings that achieve at least 60 per cent energy savings.

Executive Director of Soilbuild Construction Group Lim Han Ren shared that the project in Tuas mega port is "one of the most prominent private sector industrial projects in Singapore awarded to date" and "the largest construction project won by the group".

"This also marks an important landmark for the group, as the group's order booked is being propelled beyond the $1.23 billion mark for the first time," he added.

This project is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024 and to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.

lynette@asiaone.com