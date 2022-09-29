'Rare opportunity': 2-storey terrace house near River Valley Road up for offer at $7 million

Ever wondered what the interior of a $7 million house looks like?

Well, here's your chance to take a look inside one of Singapore's multimillion-dollar properties — this one located in Singapore's District 9.

The two-storey corner terrace has been put up on the market by Huttons Asia through private sales at a guide price of $7 million, the real estate agency said in a press statement released Wednesday (Sept 28).

According to an online listing on PropertyGuru, the home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Photos of the property show a dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows. PHOTO: Huttons Asia

It also has a dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and a separate lounge area beyond that.

Located along Hoot Kiam Road, the property is about a five-minute walk away from Great World City and the upcoming Great World MRT Station, according to Huttons.

The house is also within one kilometre of River Valley Primary School, which would "appeal to families with young children", said Jeremy Lim, Huttons Asia's senior group district director.

Jeremy added that the location, which is categorised as a residential zone, "has always been popular and highly sought after".

"Irwell Hill Residences by CDL (City Developments Limited) which is just around the corner, was launched in April last year is more than 90 per cent sold," said Jeremy.

In a press statement released by Huttons Asia on Wednesday (Sept 28), it shared that the freehold property sits on a land area of about 2,877 sq ft with a built-up area of 5,111 sq ft, and a gross plot ratio of 1:4.

"The property has a prominent wide frontage of 15 metres which makes it an eye-catching landed property. Most Singaporeans who travel to Orchard via Paterson Road would have noticed this unique property," Jeremy added.

And with its facade painted completely in black, the corner terrace definitely stands out among a row of shophouse units.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Google Map

Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at the firm, also shared that freehold landed homes in the prime District 9 locale are seldom available for sale.

"The quantum of $7 million or $2,433 psf on land is very attractive and is a rare opportunity for buyers to buy for legacy planning," he said.

For those who are interested, the period for expressions of interest will be till Oct 20.

candicecai@asiaone.com