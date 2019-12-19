Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?

Although Singaporeans love travelling abroad, they're a lot more hesitant about using their credit cards overseas.

According to a recent JD Power survey, 70 per cent of cardholders wouldn't be willing to use their cards abroad, citing transaction fees, unfavorable exchange rates and potential fraud as the main barriers.

But there's a new development in the market, which may reverse this trend: multi-currency cards. YouTrip started the ball rolling in 2018, and since then, we've seen additional entrants like Revolut and InstaReM, each with its own prepaid card solution (InstaReM's launching in Dec 2019).

The key appeal behind these multi-currency cards are zero foreign currency transaction fees, currency conversions based on interbank exchange rates, and free overseas ATM withdrawals.

WHAT ARE FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSACTION FEES?

These are fees that banks impose on credit/debit card transactions processed in foreign currencies. In Singapore, these range from 2.5-3.5 per cent, and are applied to the converted amount.

Multi-currency cards charge no such fee.

WHAT ARE INTERBANK RATES?

Let's do a Google search on '1 USD in SGD'. The result you'll see is the so-called 'interbank rate', also known as the 'mid-market exchange rate' or the 'real exchange rate'.

This is the rate at which banks transfer money among themselves. Why this matters is that banks don't usually make these rates available to the end customer - when you transact using a bank-issued credit/debit card, you'll be charged a marked-up rate.