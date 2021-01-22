Should you invest in a 60-year leasehold property? A case study on Hillford

Since publishing 2 articles recently on cash-flow positive properties that you can invest in in the OCR and the CCR, we’ve had a couple of readers asking:

Is it worth investing in an old leasehold property to achieve positive rental gains?

Investing in old leasehold properties can be alluring mainly due its affordable quantum. This puts it within reach of more property investors, and these are generally the more cash-flow positive investments you can make given the higher rental yields.

To answer this question, we turn our attention to a 60-year leasehold property.

This property is The Hillford – which we featured in our previous article on cash-flow positive properties in the OCR (note: The Hillford is actually in RCR, but its just a few metres away from the OCR).

The Hillford’s claim to fame is its 60-year leasehold status. That, or the fact that the property is touted as a retirement village – take your pick.

It definitely did have its fair share of doubters when it was first announced, but it proved all its naysayers wrong when the 60-year leasehold property was fully sold within the day !

Undeniably (as a result of the lower lease) the overall quantum of units here costs significantly less than other properties, which results in a higher rental yield – hence the attraction.

So the question that we are looking to answer here today is – is it worth investing in a short-lease residential property such as The Hillford for the rental gains?

A word of caution: the analysis ahead relies on several assumptions and should not be taken as investment advice. It is only for educational purposes.

Determining the depreciation

The first thing we need to determine is the depreciation.

The Hillford’s lease began in 2013, and its first sale occured in 2014. As at the time of writing, The Hillford has 53 years lease remaining.

Naturally if you’re going to invest in The Hillford and hold it until the lease remaining runs to 0, then your depreciation is the full amount paid.

The problem occurs when you’re trying to find out what is your net income if you choose to exit your investment before the lease runs down to 0. E.g. 5, 10 or 20 years later.

If you’ve read our leasehold vs. freehold article , you’ll see that the depreciation of any leasehold property is actually curved and not a straight line – which the Bala’s Curve illustrates.

This non-linear nature of the curve is due to the time value of money. Money on hand today is worth more than money years down the road. So when it comes to buying a property, the rental returns received this year is worth more than the rent received 10 years later – since over time, the cash you have on hand today can be used to earn interest.

This means that a leasehold property is worth more earlier, and much less later on, and an appropriate discount rate is applied to reflect this “time value of money”.

So what’s the depreciation each year?

As the Bala’s Curve assumes a 99-year leasehold tenure, I had to make some adjustments to account for a 60-year tenure instead.

To determine the time value of money, I assumed a 3.5per cent discount rate. This discount rate is chosen as it is the medium-term interest rate as determined by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This is the discount factor that is used to determine the leasehold value of The Hillford over its 60-year lease.

As you might expect, over time the depreciation of the property will accelerate.

Actual Year Lease Remaining per cent Leasehold value compared to Freehold per cent Depreciation 2013 60 87 per cent 2014 59 87 per cent 99 per cent 2015 58 86 per cent 99 per cent 2016 57 86 per cent 99per cent 2017 56 85 per cent 99 per cent 2018 55 85 per cent 99 per cent 2019 54 84 per cent 99 per cent 2020 53 84 per cent 99 per cent 2021 52 83 per cent 99 per cent 2022 51 83 per cent 99 per cent 2023 50 82 per cent 99 per cent 2024 49 81 per cent 99 per cent 2025 48 81 per cent 99 per cent 2026 47 80 per cent 99 per cent 2027 46 79 per cent 99 per cent 2028 45 79 per cent 99 per cent 2029 44 78 per cent 99 per cent 2030 43 77 per cent 99 per cent 2031 42 76 per cent 99 per cent 2032 41 76 per cent 99 per cent 2033 40 75 per cent 99 per cent 2034 39 74 per cent 99 per cent 2035 38 73 per cent 99 per cent 2036 37 72 per cent 99 per cent 2037 36 71 per cent 99 per cent 2038 35 70 per cent 99 per cent 2039 34 69 per cent 99per cent 2040 33 68 per cent 98 per cent 2041 32 67 per cent 98 per cent 2042 31 66 per cent 98 per cent 2043 30 64 per cent 98 per cent 2044 29 63 per cent 98 per cent 2045 28 62 per cent 98 per cent 2046 27 60 per cent 98 per cent 2047 26 59 per cent 98per cent 2048 25 58 per cent 98 per cent 2049 24 56 per cent 97 per cent 2050 23 55 per cent 97 per cent 2051 22 53 per cent 97 per cent 2052 21 51 per cent 97 per cent 2053 20 50 per cent 97 per cent 2054 19 48 per cent 96 per cent 2055 18 46 per cent 96 per cent 2056 17 44 per cent 96 per cent 2057 16 42 per cent 96 per cent 2058 15 40 per cent 95 per cent 2059 14 38 per cent 95 per cent 2060 13 36 per cent 94 per cent 2061 12 34 per cent 94 per cent 2062 11 32 per cent 93 per cent 2063 10 29 per cent 92 per cent 2064 9 27 per cent 91 per cent 2065 8 24 per cent 90 per cent 2066 7 21 per cent 89 per cent 2067 6 19 per cent 87 per cent 2068 5 16 per cent 85 per cent 2069 4 13 per cent 81 per cent 2070 3 10 per cent 76 per cent 2071 2 7 per cent 68 per cent 2072 1 3 per cent 51 per cent 2073 0 0 0

Here’s how the prices look like over time assuming a starting price of $500,000.

Theoretical price of The Hillford over time.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Hillford: Costs vs income

I will be assuming the smallest unit here is purchased for investment given its low quantum and ease of renting it out.

In this case the smallest unit at The Hillford is 398 sq ft, and data from URA indicates that the median price for such a unit is $475,000 in 2020.

So $475,000 will be used as the starting price to extrapolate the price as the lease runs down.

Using the depreciation table above, this means the 2021 prices would be $471,798. In 2022, it would be $465,054 and so on until $0 in 2073 when the lease runs to 0.

Costs Income Year Lease Remaining Price Depreciation Interest Cost Property Tax Maintenance Cost Stamp Duty + Legal Fees Rental Income Net Income 2021 52 $471,798 $6,998 $888 $3,600 $11,754 $22,200 -$1,039 2022 51 $468,484 $3,314 $6,822 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,576 2023 50 $465,054 $3,430 $6,643 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,639 2024 49 $461,504 $3,550 $6,460 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,702 2025 48 $457,830 $3,674 $6,274 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,764 2026 47 $454,027 $3,803 $6,084 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,825 2027 46 $450,091 $3,936 $5,890 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,886 2028 45 $446,017 $4,074 $5,692 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,946 2029 44 $441,800 $4,216 $5,490 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,006 2030 43 $437,436 $4,364 $5,284 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,064 2031 42 $432,920 $4,517 $5,074 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,122 2032 41 $428,245 $4,675 $4,859 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,178 2033 40 $423,406 $4,838 $4,641 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,233 2034 39 $418,399 $5,008 $4,418 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,287 2035 38 $413,216 $5,183 $4,190 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,339 2036 37 $407,851 $5,364 $3,958 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,390 2037 36 $402,299 $5,552 $3,721 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,439 2038 35 $396,553 $5,747 $3,479 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,486 2039 34 $390,605 $5,948 $3,233 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,532 2040 33 $384,449 $6,156 $2,981 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,575 2041 32 $378,078 $6,371 $2,724 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,616 2042 31 $371,484 $6,594 $2,463 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,655 2043 30 $364,659 $6,825 $2,195 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,691 2044 29 $357,595 $7,064 $1,923 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,725 2045 28 $350,284 $7,311 $1,645 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,756 2046 27 $342,716 $7,567 $1,361 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,783 2047 26 $334,885 $7,832 $1,072 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,808 2048 25 $326,779 $8,106 $777 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,829 2049 24 $318,389 $8,390 $476 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,846 2050 23 $309,705 $8,683 $169 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,860 2051 22 $300,718 $8,987 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,725 2052 21 $291,416 $9,302 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,410 2053 20 $281,789 $9,627 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $8,085 2054 19 $271,825 $9,964 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,748 2055 18 $261,511 $10,313 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,399 2056 17 $250,837 $10,674 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $7,038 2057 16 $239,790 $11,048 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $6,664 2058 15 $228,355 $11,434 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $6,278 2059 14 $216,521 $11,835 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $5,877 2060 13 $204,272 $12,249 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $5,463 2061 12 $191,595 $12,677 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $5,035 2062 11 $178,474 $13,121 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $4,591 2063 10 $164,893 $13,580 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $4,132 2064 9 $150,837 $14,056 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $3,656 2065 8 $136,290 $14,548 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $3,164 2066 7 $121,233 $15,057 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $2,655 2067 6 $105,649 $15,584 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $2,128 2068 5 $89,520 $16,129 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $1,583 2069 4 $72,826 $16,694 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $1,018 2070 3 $55,548 $17,278 $888 $3,600 $22,200 $434 2071 2 $37,665 $17,883 $888 $3,600 $22,200 -$171 2072 1 $19,156 $18,509 $888 $3,600 $22,200 -$797 2073 0 $0 $19,156 $888 $3,600 $22,200 -$1,444 Total $471,798 $116,993 $47,064 $190,800 $1,176,600 $338,191

Breakdown of costs:

Depreciation – based on a discount factor of 3.5 per cent as shown in the table above. Total depreciation amounts to $471,798.

Interest cost – I assume that the investment is made up of a 75 per cent loan, and a 25 per cent downpayment. A 2 per cent interest rate is applied over a 30-year loan. Total interest amounts to $116,993.

Property tax – 4 per cent of the rental income of $22,000 which I assume to be the Annual Value of the property. Total tax amounts to $47,064. Note: this is just an estimate.

Maintenance – $300 per month multiplied for the year which is $3600 per year. Total maintenance amounts to $190,800.

Stamp Duty & Legal Fees – The standard Buyer Stamp Duty required to purchase the property is taken into account here ($8,754) plus legal fees of $3,000 for a total of $11,754.

Rental income:

The median monthly rental earned in 2020 for a 398 sq ft unit is $1,850. Each year, this equates to $22,200 for a total of $1,176,600 over 53 years.

Do note that for simplicity, I did not consider CPF being used for the property – more so because of the restrictions that CPF have on low-lease properties as well.

So what does the table tell us?

At the end of 53 years, the net income from all the hard work of renting it out, paying income tax, maintainence and interest cost leads to a $338,191 return . This is excluding the initial downpayment made.

So if you tie up your capital of $117,949.51 as part of the downpayment, you’ll earn $338,191 at the end of 53 years – a 189 per cent return over 53 years .

Here’s an illustration of the total income, costs and net gains over time.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

While the number sounds impressive, the returns are really paltry for the amount of time it took.

Over 53 years, the annualised return is just 2.01 per cent per annum – even less than what the CPF Ordinary account gives you!

Not to mention the emotional turmoil you’ll have to go through to ensure your vacancy rate is at its lowest possible – or you’ll be facing returns of even less than 2.01 per cent.

Thus far, investing in The Hillford doesn’t seem like a good idea

If you look at the opportunity cost of not investing in The Hillford and perhaps consider an investment portfolio that returns an average of 5per cent, then you’d be much better off.

Here’s a look at the cumulative gains from investing in The Hillford over 53 years versus an investment portfolio with a yearly return of 5 per cent.

Year Property Gains (Yearly Income) (A) Property Gains (Cumulative Income) (B) Investment Portfolio Value (C) Investment (Cumulative Gains) (D) Difference (B-D) 2021 -$4,241 -$4,241 $123,847 $5,897 -$10,139 2022 $7,576 $3,335 $130,039 $12,090 -$8,755 2023 $7,639 $10,974 $136,541 $18,592 -$7,618 2024 $7,702 $18,675 $143,368 $25,419 -$6,744 2025 $7,764 $26,439 $150,537 $32,587 -$6,148 2026 $7,825 $34,265 $158,064 $40,114 -$5,850 2027 $7,886 $42,151 $165,967 $48,017 -$5,866 2028 $7,946 $50,097 $174,265 $56,316 -$6,218 2029 $8,006 $58,103 $182,978 $65,029 -$6,926 2030 $8,064 $66,167 $192,127 $74,178 -$8,011 2031 $8,122 $74,289 $201,734 $83,784 -$9,495 2032 $8,178 $82,467 $211,820 $93,871 -$11,404 2033 $8,233 $90,700 $222,411 $104,462 -$13,762 2034 $8,287 $98,986 $233,532 $115,582 -$16,596 2035 $8,339 $107,325 $245,209 $127,259 -$19,934 2036 $8,390 $115,715 $257,469 $139,519 -$23,804 2037 $8,439 $124,154 $270,342 $152,393 -$28,239 2038 $8,486 $132,641 $283,860 $165,910 -$33,269 2039 $8,532 $141,173 $298,053 $180,103 -$38,930 2040 $8,575 $149,748 $312,955 $195,006 -$45,258 2041 $8,616 $158,364 $328,603 $210,653 -$52,289 2042 $8,655 $167,019 $345,033 $227,084 -$60,064 2043 $8,691 $175,711 $362,285 $244,335 -$68,624 2044 $8,725 $184,436 $380,399 $262,449 -$78,014 2045 $8,756 $193,192 $399,419 $281,469 -$88,278 2046 $8,783 $201,975 $419,390 $301,440 -$99,465 2047 $8,808 $210,783 $440,359 $322,410 -$111,627 2048 $8,829 $219,612 $462,377 $344,428 -$124,816 2049 $8,846 $228,458 $485,496 $367,547 -$139,088 2050 $8,860 $237,318 $509,771 $391,821 -$154,503 2051 $8,725 $246,043 $535,260 $417,310 -$171,267 2052 $8,410 $254,453 $562,022 $444,073 -$189,620 2053 $8,085 $262,538 $590,124 $472,174 -$209,636 2054 $7,748 $270,285 $619,630 $501,680 -$231,395 2055 $7,399 $277,684 $650,611 $532,662 -$254,978 2056 $7,038 $284,722 $683,142 $565,192 -$280,470 2057 $6,664 $291,387 $717,299 $599,349 -$307,963 2058 $6,278 $297,664 $753,164 $635,214 -$337,550 2059 $5,877 $303,542 $790,822 $672,873 -$369,331 2060 $5,463 $309,005 $830,363 $712,414 -$403,409 2061 $5,035 $314,039 $871,881 $753,932 -$439,892 2062 $4,591 $318,630 $915,475 $797,526 -$478,896 2063 $4,132 $322,762 $961,249 $843,300 -$520,538 2064 $3,656 $326,418 $1,009,312 $891,362 -$564,944 2065 $3,164 $329,583 $1,059,777 $941,828 -$612,245 2066 $2,655 $332,238 $1,112,766 $994,817 -$662,579 2067 $2,128 $334,366 $1,168,404 $1,050,455 -$716,089 2068 $1,583 $335,949 $1,226,825 $1,108,875 -$772,926 2069 $1,018 $336,967 $1,288,166 $1,170,216 -$833,250 2070 $434 $337,401 $1,352,574 $1,234,625 -$897,224 2071 -$171 $337,230 $1,420,203 $1,302,253 -$965,023 2072 -$797 $336,433 $1,491,213 $1,373,263 -$1,036,830 2073 -$1,444 $334,989 $1,565,774 $1,447,824 -$1,112,835

Of particular interest is the last column (“difference”) which is calculated by taking the total gains from investing in The Hillford less the gains from investing the downpayment into a portfolio that returns 5 per cent on average.

A positive number in this column means that the gains from property outweighs the gains from investing it at a 5 per cent return and vice-versa.

As you can see, the difference starts to narrow from year 1 all the way to year 7, implying that the net income from investing in the property is actually better during this time.

But from year 7, this gap widens – due to both the increasing cost of depreciation and and more so the fact that a 5 per cent return on an ever increasing portfolio trumps the gains from an investment in The Hillford.

At no point is the number positive, indicating that at any time, it would be better, on average, to invest your monies in the 5 per cent portfolio.

Here’s a chart to illustrate this clearer.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This occurs because despite an implied yield of over 4+per cent for The Hillford, there are other costs such as interest costs, maintenance and tax that eat into your returns.

Moreover, a short lease of 60 years means that the depreciation would eventually eat up most of your agains over time.

The investment portfolio on the other hand, behaves like a freehold property in that the fundamental value of the investment does not disappear (I’m assuming you diversify your portfolio here).

So… don’t invest in The Hillford?

At this juncture, it’s worth mentioning that not all is gloomy with The Hillford.

The entire premise of why such an investment would be of poor judgement assumes the theoretical depreciation is a reality – but the two are usually worlds apart (like the old leasehold D15 condos that have soared in values).

Our calculation so far assumed two things:

Property inflation is non-existent Rental income is constant

Property inflation is non-existent

During the period of 2007-13, property prices essentially doubled, and while incomes and general inflation grew, it wasn’t to the extent of the property market.

An investment in The Hillford may not see such a strong depreciation if the overall property market grows.

While The Hillford looks like an affordable entry into the property market, anyone looking at a capital appreciation play here should be wary of the lease. For that, a young 99-year leasehold property or freehold property is preferred.

Moreover, the real gains from property comes from leverage. Given the small property value, the amount of leverage you can take here is low. Property market investing should also encompass a long-term view here, one that cannot be afforded with such a short tenure.

Rental income is constant

Our calculations also assumed rental income remains constant – but what if the rental you can command per year grows over time?

If so, then the implied yields would grow to the point where investors would start eyeing the property. Such a demand would drive prices up, which in turn helps to reduce the loss from depreciation.

Being cash-flow positive is not necessarily a good thing

From the calculations made, you can see that an investor who puts their money in The Hillford would see some cash coming in, even after accounting for cost.

But over time, the gains are eroded by the property’s depreciation.

Of course, The Hillford is an extreme example – and an initial investment in younger leasehold properties would tell a different story.

This means that those considering purchasing old leasehold properties for a positive cashflow – be sure to conduct careful analysis to ensure that the depreciation does not outstrip your gains as the depreciation is non-linear and accelerates as time goes by.

Hence it’s always important to know when to liquidate an old leasehold property for a new one and not get too attached to the property.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.