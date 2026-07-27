Singapore's factory output rises 7.2% in June, lower than 13% recorded in May

Singapore's manufacturing output rose by 7.2 per cent year-on-year in June, driven mainly by growth in the electronics, precision engineering and transport engineering clusters.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output in June increased by 9.6 per cent, down from the 17.7 per cent spike in May, according to official data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) released on Monday (July 27).

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output decreased by 7.2 per cent, from the 0.7 per cent drop in May, while output excluding biomedical manufacturing dropped by 11.2 per cent.

General and biomedical manufacturing, chemicals sectors dropped

Biomedical manufacturing declined 11.4 per cent in June from the 24.2 per cent recorded in May.

This was due to the pharmaceuticals cluster seeing a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced, EDB said.

General manufacturing also saw a decline — by 6.8 per cent — reversing the 11.8 per cent increase posted in May.

The food, beverages & tobacco segments fell by 16.9 per cent, recording lower production of milk powder as well as beverage and cocoa products.

However, the miscellaneous industries segment recorded higher production of structural metal products and wearing apparel.

The chemicals cluster declined 11.7 per cent, owing to lower production in the petroleum and petrochemicals segments caused by disruptions in feedstock supply.

This is similar to the 11.5 per cent drop recorded in May.

Growth sectors

Meanwhile, the electronics sector continued to record growth, albeit slower than the 35.8 per cent in May, growing by 21.3 per cent.

EDB said growth in this sector continues to be led by the info-communications and consumer electronics and semiconductors segments, on the back of sustained AI-related demand.

The precision engineering cluster was the second-best performer — grew by 14.9 per cent — supported by higher production of semiconductor equipment in the machinery and systems segment.

The precision modules and components segment also contributed positively with higher output of optical instruments, electronic connectors and dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixtures.

The transport engineering cluster reversed its 5 per cent drop in May to grow by 4.6 per cent.

This comes as both the land and aerospace segments expanded, with the latter bolstered by higher production of aircraft parts and sustained maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines.

But this was partially offset by the marine and offshore engineering segment, which recorded a lower level of activity and softer demand for oil and gas field equipment.

An EDB poll of 403 manufacturing firms between March and April indicated that precision engineering companies and electronics firms were most upbeat about the next six months, while the chemicals cluster was most pessimistic.

The next monthly manufacturing performance will be released on Aug 26.

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editor@asiaone.com