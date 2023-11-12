A Singaporean's guide to buying property in Malaysia

The allure of owning a piece of property in the serene landscapes of Malaysia is a dream for many Singaporeans. Whether it's for retirement, investment, or simply a holiday home, the prospect of buying property across the causeway comes with its own set of rules and regulations.

This guide aims to walk you through the process, ensuring you have all the facts without any embellishment.

Understanding the legal framework

Malaysia's National Land Code 1965 defines a foreigner as anyone who is not a permanent resident of Malaysia. This includes Singaporeans looking to purchase property. Before you can proceed, you must obtain permission from the relevant state authorities, as property acquisition by foreigners is governed by Malaysia's Guidelines on the Acquisition of Properties.

It's crucial to familiarise yourself with these guidelines as they form the bedrock of your property purchase journey.

Financial considerations

For Singaporeans, the financial aspect of buying property in Malaysia is twofold. Firstly, there's a minimum value requirement for properties that can be purchased by foreigners, which varies by state. Additionally, some states impose a levy on foreign property purchases.

The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme offers a pathway with financial incentives, such as lower minimum purchase prices and potentially favourable loan terms. Understanding these financial nuances is key to a successful purchase.

Here's a comprehensive table of the rules and limitations across the states and what the aforementioned MM2H can offer:

State Min Price MM2H Price Johor RM1 million (S$290,000) for high-rise/strata title property, RM2 million for landed property RM1 million Kedah RM600,000 for Kedah, RM1 million for Langkawi RM1 million Kelantan RM1 million RM500,000 Malacca RM500,000 for high-rise/strata title property, RM1 million for landed property RM500,000 for high-rise/strata title property, RM1 million for landed property Negeri Sembilan RM600,000 for overhang high-rise/strata title property, RM1 million overhang landed property RM1 million Penang (mainland) RM400,000 for overhang high-rise/strata title property, RM750,000 for overhang landed property RM500,000 Penang (island) RM800,000 for overhang high-rise/strata title property, RM1.8 million for overhang landed property RM500,000 Perak RM1 million RM350,000 Perlis RM500,000 RM1 million Sabah RM750,000 for overhang units RM500,000 Sarawak RM500,000 RM300,000 Selangor RM2 million for Zones 1 & 2, RM1 million for Zone 3 RM2 million for Zones 1 & 2, RM1 million for Zone 3 Pahang, Putrajaya, Terengganu, WPKL RM1 million RM1 million

Restrictions and limitations

Certain properties are off-limits to foreign buyers, including those on Malay reserved land, low to medium-cost residential units, and properties allocated to Bumiputera groups.

For Singaporeans who own HDB flats, additional restrictions apply. You must fulfil the Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP) before you're eligible to purchase property in Malaysia, which typically means a wait of five years post-HDB purchase.

Cultural and lifestyle factors

Embracing Malaysia means engaging with its rich tapestry of cultures and traditions. From the vibrant food scene to the unique blend of languages known as Manglish, these cultural elements can significantly enhance the experience of owning and living on Malaysian property.

It's important for potential buyers to consider whether the local lifestyle aligns with their personal preferences and living standards.

The buying process

The property buying process in Malaysia is straightforward but requires attention to detail. It begins with expressing your intention to buy through a Letter of Offer or a developer's sales form, followed by securing financing if necessary. The Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) outlines the terms of the sale and is accompanied by a 10 per cent down payment. Subsequently, your solicitor will apply for state authority consent, a crucial step that requires a thorough check to ensure the property meets state requirements.

Here's a quick table on stamp duty payment for residential property purchases in Malaysia:

Residential Property Price Stamp Duty First RM100,000 1% RM100,001 – RM500,000 2% RM500,001 – RM1 million 3% Over RM1 million 4%

And here's another quick table for the legal costs:

Residential Property Price Legal Cost First RM500,000 1% (subject to a minimum fee of RM500) RM500,001 – RM1 million 0.8% RM1,000,001 – RM3 million 0.7% RM3,000,001 – RM5 million 0.6% Over RM5 million 0.5% Over RM7.5 million Negotiable (will not exceed 0.5%)

Living in Malaysia

Owning property in Malaysia doesn't automatically grant you the right to reside there long-term. Singaporeans can stay visa-free for up to 30 days but longer stays require a visa such as the MM2H. This scheme is particularly attractive as it offers a renewable 10-year visa, subject to meeting certain financial criteria.

Practical tips for Singaporeans

When considering a property purchase in Malaysia, engage with reputable real estate agents and legal counsel who are familiar with the intricacies of the Malaysian property market. Research is paramount — each Malaysian state has its own property market trends and regulations, which can affect the value and legality of your investment.

Conclusion

Buying property in Malaysia as a Singaporean is a viable option with its fair share of legal, financial, and cultural considerations. By adhering to the guidelines, understanding the financial commitments, and respecting the cultural norms, you can navigate the process with confidence. Always perform due diligence and seek professional advice to ensure a smooth property purchase experience.

ALSO READ: Here's why you should be getting a property in Canberra, Sembawang

This article was first published in 99.co.