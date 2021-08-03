A Singaporean's guide: Sign-on bonus and starting salary of schemes in the Singapore Armed Forces (army, air force, navy)

“And if all else fails, you can always sign on.”

As Singaporeans, we often joke about signing on as a backup plan if our results are cui (hokkien for lousy) or our first choice of career doesn’t work out.

But to give credit where credit is due, there are brilliant individuals who have chosen to dedicate their lives to the service of our nation.

So it’s NOT a dumping ground for those who “run out of options”.

It’s a legitimate career for those who wish to answer a higher calling.

Since National Service (NS) is a statutory requirement for all male Singaporeans and the defence and security sectors are always short of manpower…

Putting your signature on that contract is a straightforward way to secure your career.

If you’re serious about signing on with the Singapore Armed Forces and dedicating your life to the service of our nation, then good for you!

Note: if you’re not interested in the SAF, the Home Team is also another potential career path to consider…

But if you think that signing on just to get that sign-on bonus before you zao (Hokkien: abscond) is a good idea…

Then you might want to rethink your decision.

In this article, we’ll be looking at the starting salary and sign-on benefits for signing on with the Singapore Armed Forces.

Hopefully, it’ll help you make a smarter financial decision with regard to your career — taking the passion out of the equation for this one.

But beyond that, you really should think hard about what you wish to accomplish and whether this is the path for you.

Do note that information is accurate as of July 26, 2021.

TL;DR: Salary and sign-on benefits with the Singapore Armed Forces

Singapore Army Republic of Singapore Air Force

(RSAF) Singapore Navy Officers starting salary - Officers starting salary



Pilot, weapon systems officer, air warfare officer, UAV pilot - Officers starting salary - Officer cadet (OCT) $1,990 - $4,890 Officer cadet (OCT) $2,420 - $4,890 Officer cadet (OCT) $2,420 - $4,890 Second lieutenant

(2LT) $2,140 - $5,170 Second lieutenant

(2LT) $2,660 - $3,660 Second lieutenant

(2LT) $3,010 - $3,570 Lieutenant

(LTA) $2,500 - $6,060 Lieutenant

(LTA) $2,890 - $5,170 Lieutenant

(LTA) $3,240 - $5,520 Sign-on bonus for army officer - Captain $4,890 - $6,060 Sign-on Bonus for navy officer - Warrant officers/specialists starting salary - Warrant officers/specialists starting salary - Warrant officers/specialists starting salary - Third sergeant

(3SGT) $1,640 - $2,970 Aircrew specialist (Recruit - 2SG) $2,030 - $2,970 Recruit

(NDU Only) $1,800 - $2,630 - - Air defence systems specialist

(Recruit - 2SG) $2,230 - $3,120 3SG

(NDU Only) $2,780 - $3,610 Sign-on bonus for warrant officer/specialist $20,000 - $30,000

(not applicable for award holders) Sign-on bonus for warrant officer/specialist $20,000 – $30,000

(not applicable for award holders) Sign-on bonus for warrant officer/specialist $31,000 - $41,000 (not applicable for award holders) Military experts starting salary - Military experts starting salary - Military experts starting salary - ME1-1/T $1,860 - $2,910 ME1-1/T $1,830 - $2,910 ME1-trainee/1 $1,800 - $3,320 ME4-A/T $1,990 - $5,300 ME4-A/T $2,200 - $6,060 ME4-trainee/apprentice/1 $2,200 - $5,300 Army deployment force

(ADF) - - ADF trooper $1,530 - $2,630 - ADF specialist $2,080 - $2,910 - Sign-on Bonus for ADF $20,000 - $30,000 - Singapore Army contract service Officer:

$2,140 - $3,280



Warrant officer:

$1,750 - $2,910

+

WO Sign on Bonus:

$6,000 - $15,000

While the sign-on bonus certainly looks attractive, that shouldn’t be the ONLY reason why you’re deciding to sign on.

And even after getting that money, there are plenty of young Singaporeans who splurge that lump-sum on a car or some other luxury goods. #justsaying

Instead, you should be thinking of ways to use that money to grow your retirement fund or invest that money for your future.

So while you serve your country, your money can grow and serve you better in your retirement.

Don’t know where to start?

How about something simple like putting that money in a high-interest savings account?



That way, you’re not just getting a paltry 0.05 per cent interest in your regular bank savings account.

Salary and benefits of signing on with the Singapore Army

The Singapore Army offers five different career progression schemes.

They are:

The officers scheme

The warrant officers and specialists scheme

The military experts scheme

The army deployment force

Contract service (EOS/EWOS)

The officers scheme with the Singapore Army

The average starting salary of a Singapore Army officer depends on their military and academic standings. The nature of their vocation (combat or service) affects their starting salary too.

Ranks Monthly gross starting salary Combat/combat support Combat service support A Level/diploma Officer cadet trainee (OCT) $2,420 - $3,010 $1,990 - $2,670 Second lieutenant (2LT) $2,660 - $3,220 $2,140 - $2,790 lieutenant (LTA) $2,890 - $3,280 $2,500 - $2,850 Degree Officer cadet trainee (OCT) $3,940 - $4,890 $3,690 - $4,620 Second lieutenant (2LT) $4,550 - $5,170 $3,950 - $4,830 Lieutenant (LTA) $4,890 - $6,060 $4,290 - $5,560



Officers with strong military and academic standings would be accorded an additional top-up to their starting salary.

FYI: The typical Singaporean worker’s median monthly salary is $4,534 (based on the year 2020 and includes employer CPF).

Singapore Army officer benefits

Not to mention benefits like:

SAF holiday resorts, both local and overseas.

Attractive marriage/anniversary/newborn gifts

SAF travelcare

Vision care programme

Not to mention that SAF officers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

Singapore Army warrant officers and specialists scheme

A typical Army warrant officer receives a one-time sign-on bonus of $20,000 – $30,000 (not applicable for sponsorship recipients).

The average starting salary of a specialist or warrant officer depends on their military and academic standings. The nature of their vocation (combat or service) affects their starting salary too.

They will kick start their journey as a specialist cadet trainee (SCT) in the Singapore Army.

Ranks Monthly gross starting salary Combat/combat support ('O' level/diploma) Combat service support ('N' level/diploma) Specialist cadet trainee (SCT) $2,020 - $2,730 $1,640 - $2,420 Third sergeant (3SG) $2,200 - $2,910 $1,750 - $2,530 Second sergeant (2SG) $2,260 - $2,970 $1,810 - $2,590

Singapore Army warrant officer benefits

Not to mention that SAF warrant officers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for Personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

Singapore Army military experts scheme

A typical military expert does not receive a one-time sign-on bonus directly.

The average starting salary of a military expert depends on his military and academic standings.

Gross monthly salary Army engineer/army engineer (ammo) N-level - diploma ME1-T ME1-1 $1,700 - $2,450 $1,900 - $2,650 A-level - diploma/technical diploma ME4-T ME4-A $2,200 - $3,190 $2,410 - $3,330 Degree ME4-T ME4-A $4,370 - $5,300 $4,370 - $5,300 Military medical expert N-Level - diploma ME1-T ME1-1 $1,860 - $2,690 $2,080 – $2,910 A-Level - diploma/technical diploma ME4-T ME4-A $1,990 - $3,140 $2,140 - $3,250 Degree ME4-T ME4-A $3,690 - $4,620 $3,950 - $4,830 Military musician N-level - diploma ME1-T ME1-1 $1,860 - $2,690 $2,080 – $2,910 A-level - diploma/technical diploma ME4-T ME4-A $1,990 - $3,140 $2,140 - $3,250 Degree ME4-T ME4-A $3,690 - $4,620 $3,950 - $4,830

Singapore Army military experts scheme benefits

Military experts with the Singapore Armed Forces are also given an EXCEL bonus throughout their careers.

The bonus is pegged to their age.

At 32 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to 12 months’ EXCEL bonus

At 40 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives eight months’ EXCEL bonus

At 50 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives eight months’ EXCEL bonus

Other benefits include:

In addition, they are entitled to up to 21 days of annual leave, other leave and childcare leave:

Full-pay childcare leave Five days per child below 12 years old;

max of 15 days annually

max of 15 days annually Six days per child below seven years old;

max of 42 days over a seven-year period Unpaid Iinfant care leave: six days per year for child below two years old

Singapore Army ME flex benefits

Not to mention that SAF military experts will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for Personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

Singapore Army army deployment force (ADF) scheme

One will receive a one-time Sign-On Bonus of $20,000 – $30,000 when he signs on with the army deployment force (ADF).

The Army Deployment Force offers two options depending on his qualifications.

Ranks Monthly gross starting salary Below three GCE 'O' levels ADF trooper Combat/combat support trooper $1,800 - $2,630 Combat service support trooper $1,530 - $2,320 (3 GCE 'O' levels & above/NITEC/higher NITEC/A-level/diploma) ADF specialist Combat specialist $2,080 - $2,910

Additional monthly allowance of $200 for combat vocations and $100 for supply and transport vocations.

ADF benefits

ADF soldiers will be entitled to 14 to 21 days of annual leave, according to their educational level, service length and rank. They will also be entitled to 14 days of medical leave and 60 days of extended hospitalisation leave if you are warded.

Singapore Army contract service

In addition, there is also this new contract service where you can sign a short term contract with the SAF to try things out first.

Singapore Army contract service officer (EOS) starting salary

Rank Gross monthly salary Combat Service Contract gratuity Contract length Second lieutenant (2LT) $2,660 - $3,220 $2,140 - $2,790 One month of last drawn gross salary X Each year of service and proportionately thereof for any completed month of service Up to three years per contract; maximum six years of contract service Lieutenant (LTA) $2,890 - $3,280 $2,500 - $2,850

Source: SAF

Singapore Army contract service warrant officer (EWOS) starting salary & sign-on bonus

Features Ewos contract Two years Three years Eligibility Singaporean males/females Recruitment bonus $6,000 - $10,000 $10,000 - $15,000 Starting salary $1,750 - $2,910 Renewal bonus Half rate of recruitment bonus Commitment bonus $20,000 $30,000 Contract gratuity One month of last drawn gross salary X each year of service and proportionately thereof for any completed months of service Contract length Up to three years per contract; maximum six years of contract service

Source: SAF

Salary and benefits of signing on with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) offers three different career progression schemes.

They are:

The officers scheme

The Warrant Officers Scheme

The Military Experts Scheme

RSAF enhanced officers scheme (EOS)

The average starting salary of an RSAF officer depends on vocations and academic standing.

Vocation Monthly gross starting salary (degrees, diplomas or A level/IB) Officer cadet trainee (OCT) Second lieutenant (2LT) Lieutenant (LTA) Captain (CPT) Pilot $2,420 - $4,890 $2,660 - $3,660 $2,890 - $5,170 $4,890 - $6,060 Weapons system officer (fighter) Air warfare officer (AWO) Unmanned aerial vehicle pilot

(UAV Pilot)

RSAF enhanced officers scheme (EOS) benefits

As an RSAF officer, you are eligible to receive an attractive package of benefits:

RSAF officer flex benefits

Not to mention that RSAF officers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

In addition to wedding, newborn and wedding anniversary gifts, RSAF officers will also enjoy special rates for various lifestyle benefits.

RSAF enhanced warrant officers scheme (EWOS)

A typical RSAF warrant officer receives a one-time sign-on bonus of $20,000 – $30,000 (not applicable for award holders who are starting on or undergoing sponsored studies ).

The average starting salary of a specialist or warrant officer depends on their military and academic standings. The nature of their vocation (combat or service) affects their starting salary too.

Their average starting salary depends on their vocation and academic qualifications.

Vocation Monthly gross starting salary (diploma or NITEC/higher NITEC in any discipline) Recruit Specialist. cadet trainee(SCT) Third sergeant (3SG) Second sergeant (2SG) Aircrew specialist

(ACS) $2,030 - $2,630 $2,120 - $2,730 $2,300 - $2,910 $2,360 - $2,970 Air defence systems specialist

(ADSS) $2,130 - $2,740 $2,230 - $2,860 $2,420 - $3,060 $2,480 - $3,120

RSAF enhanced warrant officers scheme (EWOS) benefits

As an RSAF warrant officer, you are eligible to receive an attractive package of benefits:

In addition to wedding, newborn and wedding anniversary gifts, RSAF warrant officers will also enjoy special rates for various lifestyle benefits.

The RSAF will pay for health insurance premiums from retirement (at or after age 50) till age 60.

RSAF warrant officer flex benefits

Not to mention that RSAF warrant officers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

In addition to wedding, newborn and wedding anniversary gifts, you will also enjoy special rates for various lifestyle benefits.

The RSAF will pay for health insurance premiums from retirement (at or after age 50) till age 60.

RSAF military domain experts scheme (MDES)

A typical military expert does not receive a one-time sign-on bonus directly.

The average starting salary of a military domain expert depends on his military and academic standings.

Vocation Monthly gross starting salary Recruit ME1(T) ME1 ME4(T) ME4(A) ME4 Air Force engineer

(AFE) - - - $2,200 - $5,300 $2,410 - $5,300 $4,370 - $5,300 Air Force engineer (maintenance)/Air Force technician $1,750 - $2,400 $1,900 - $2,450 $2,100 - $2,650 - Air Force engineer (flight engineer) $1,760 - $2,200 $1,830 - $2,270 $1,970 - $2,400 - Air Force engineer (supply chain) $1,700 - $2,320 $1,870 - $2,400 $2,000 - $2,530 - Senior Air imagery intelligence expert $1,920 - $2,630 - - $2,420 - $4,890 $2,660 - $5,170 $4,550 - $6,060 Air imagery intelligence expert $1,920 - $2,630 $2,090 - $2,690 $2,300 - $2,910 - Senior air operations & systems expert $1,750 - $2,400 - $2,200 - $5,300 $2,410 - $5,300 $4,370 - $5,300 Air operations & systems expert $1,750 - $2,400 $1,900 - $2,450 $2,100 - $2,650 -

RSAF military domain experts scheme (MDES) benefits

As a Military domain expert, you are eligible to receive an attractive package of benefits:

RSAF MDES flex benefits

Not to mention that RSAF military domain experts will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

In addition to wedding, newborn and wedding anniversary gifts, you will also enjoy special rates for various lifestyle benefits.

You will be also be sent for relevant MDES courses at key progression points to enhance your knowledge and have the opportunity to rise up the eight-rank structure.

Salary and benefits of signing on with the Republic of Singapore Navy

The Republic of Singapore Navy offers six different career progression schemes.

They are:

The naval officers scheme

The naval warfare system engineers scheme

The naval warfare system experts scheme

The naval divers scheme

The military medical experts (underwater) scheme

The naval chefs scheme

Singapore navy naval officer scheme

The average starting salary of an officer Naval Officer depends on the vocation and the candidate’s academic standing.

Rank Monthly gross starting salary A-level Diploma Degree Additional allowances Officer cadet

(OCT) $2,420 $3,010 $3,940 – $4,890 Ship board: $350-$450



Submarine: $750-$850



Diving:

$700-$1000 2nd lieutenant

(2LT) $3,010* $3,570* - Lieutenant $3,240 $3,630* $4,900* – $5,520*

*Includes ship board allowance of $350.

Naval officer bonuses

*Includes ship board allowance of $350.

Also, as Officers with the Singapore Armed Forces, naval offices are given a bonus throughout their careers under the Officers Scheme.

Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-up account: Lower employee’s contribution compared to the private sector, allowing more take-home pay. Employer’s contribution matches that of the private sector.

Savings account: Funds will be deposited monthly for the first 10 years of service. Withdrawals can be made from the seventh year of service onwards.

Retirement account: Contributions start from the seven year of service.

Service bonuses: Distributed from ages 45-50.

Naval officer flex benefits

Not to mention that naval officers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year.

Singapore navy naval warfare system engineer scheme

A typical naval warfare system engineer does not receive a one-time sign-on bonus directly.

The average starting salary of a specialist or warrant officer depends on their military and academic standings. The nature of their vocation (combat or service) affects their starting salary too.

Their average starting salary depends on their vocation and academic qualifications.

System engineers will also get the opportunity to receive professional accreditation as an incorporated or chartered engineer from the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST).

Rank Monthly gross starting salary A-level Diploma Degree Additional allowances ME4 trainee $2,200 $2,740 $4,370-$5,300 Ship board:

$350-$450



Submarine:

$750-$850 ME4

(apprentice) $2,410 $2,930 ME4-1 - -

Also, as military domain experts with the Singapore Armed Forces, system engineers are given a bonus throughout their careers under the military domain experts scheme.

The bonus is pegged to their age:

At 32 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to 12 months’ bonus

At 40 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives eight months’ bonus

At 50 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives eight months’ bonus

Naval warfare system engineer flex benefits

Not to mention that system engineers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year.

Singapore Navy naval warfare system experts scheme

A typical naval warfare system expert does not receive a one-time sign-on bonus directly.

The average starting salary of a military domain expert depends on his military and academic standings.

Rank Monthly gross starting salary NITEC Higher NITEC Diploma Additional allowances ME1 trainee $1,900 $2,070 $2,450 Ship board: $350-$450



Submarine: $750-$850



MDES sea assignment:

$320 ME1 $2,770* $2,880* $3,320*

*Inclusive of ship board allowance of $350 and military domain experts scheme (MDES) sea assignment allowance of $320.

Also, as military domain experts with the Singapore Armed Forces, system experts are given a bonus throughout their career under the military domain experts scheme.

The bonus is pegged to their age:

At 28 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to four months’ bonus

At 32 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

At 40 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

At 50 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

Naval warfare system experts flex benefits

Not to mention that system experts will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for Personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year

Singapore Navy naval divers scheme

One can choose to sign on as a naval diver on the warrant officer/specialist career path.

The average starting salary of a naval diver warrant officer/specialist depends on his military and academic standings.

Rank Monthly gross starting salary 'O' level passes NITEC/higher NITEC/A-level diploma Additional allowances Recruit $1,800 - $1,920 $2,030 - $2,140 $2,630 Diving:

$700-$1,000 Third sergeant $2,780* - $2,900* $3,000* - $3,110* $3,610*

*Inclusive of diving allowance of $700.

Naval diver sign-on bonus and other bonuses (warrant officer/specialist scheme)

A typical naval diver warrant officer/specialist receives a one-time sign-on bonus of $31,000 (non-diploma) or $41,000 (diploma) upon joining as a naval diver* (not applicable for award holders).

Career and retirement endowment (CARE) and naval diver CARE accounts:

Upon promotion to 3WO by your 12 year of service, monthly contributions will be made into your CARE (10 per cent of gross salary) and naval diver CARE (eightper cent of gross salary) accounts to prepare you for your retirement.

Upon promotion to 3WO by your 12 year of service, monthly contributions will be made into your CARE (10 per cent of gross salary) and naval diver CARE (eightper cent of gross salary) accounts to prepare you for your retirement. Premium bonus: Receive pay-outs at third, sixth and 12 years of service.

Quarterly bounty and special forces engagement bonus: Divers are eligible for quarterly bounty and special forces engagement bonuses.

Further Studies: Divers can pursue higher education through in-service sponsorships.

*Additional terms and conditions apply. Please contact Navy Recruitment Centre for more details.

Naval divers flex benefits

Not to mention that Naval Divers will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for Personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year.

Singapore Navy naval military medical experts (underwater) scheme

A typical naval military medical expert does not receive a one-time sign-on bonus directly.

The average starting salary of a military domain expert depends on his military and academic standings.

Rank Monthly gross starting salary Diploma Additional allowances ME1 trainee $2,690 Ship board: $350-$450



Submarine: $750-$850 ME1 $2,910

Also, as military domain experts with the Singapore Armed Forces, medical experts are given a bonus throughout their careers under the military domain experts scheme.

The bonus is pegged to their age.

At 28 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to four months’ bonus

At 32 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

At 40 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

At 50 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

Naval military medical experts (underwater) flex benefits

Not to mention that medical experts will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year.

Singapore navy naval chefs wcheme

A typical naval chef does not receive a one-time sign-on bonus directly.

The average starting salary of a Military Domain Expert depends on his military and academic standings.

Rank Monthly gross starting salary 'N' level /'O' level passes NITEC/higher NITEC Diploma Additional allowances ME1 trainee $1,610 - $1,770 $1,870 - $1,940 $2,400 Ship board: $350-$450



Submarine: $750-$850 ME1 $2,100*- $2,260* $2,350*- $2,420* $2,880*

Also, as military domain experts with the Singapore Armed Forces, naval chefs are given a bonus throughout their careers under the military domain experts scheme.

The bonus is pegged to their age.

At 28 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to four months’ bonus

At 32 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

At 40 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

At 50 years old, a Military Domain Expert receives up to eight months’ bonus

Naval chefs flex benefits flex benefits

Not to mention that naval chefs will be given credit points (one point = $1) that they can use for personal development, vacations, children’s daycare services, children’s education, medical claims, and personal insurance:

First six years of service: $600 per year

Seven to 12 years of service: $800 per year

13 years of service onwards: $1,000 per year.

Should I sign-on?

Whether you have just received your A-level results, are waiting to go to polytechnic or are currently serving your National Service.

Signing on is a serious decision that goes beyond the immediate monetary gains or (potential) financial returns.

It IS a stable job — we’ll always need a strong and well-equipped military to defend our rights — but it also comes with unlimited liability.

Beyond the smart uniform and cool tech which you will get to operate, you need to remember that when push comes to shove, it is you who will pick up arms to defend our nation and our sovereignty.

And if regimentation and discipline aren’t your strong suits, you’ll want to seriously reflect if this is the life you wish to lead.

To those who have decided, we hope you can use this guide to help you figure out where you might be since you chose to embark on a military career.

And we at Seedly salute and thank you for your service!

But if you are undecided and are at a crossroads, we hope you can use this guide to get a sense of where you might potentially be if you choose to sign on.

