The four most dangerous words in investing are "This time it's different." But investing is challening because sometimes, this time really is different.

Sir John Templeton, one of the true investing greats, once said that the four most dangerous words in investing are "This time it's different."

He wanted to warn us that if we ignore history, we're doing so at our own peril. As French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr once stated, "the more things change, the more they stay the same".

But what makes investing so challenging is that sometimes, this time really is different.

WHEN DIVIDEND YIELDS CHANGE PERMANENTLY

There were two huge crashes in the US stock market in the early 20th century. One happened in 1929, during the infamous Great Depression, when US stocks fell by more than 80 per cent at the 1932 bottom. The other, which is less well-known, occurred in the first decade of the 1900s and was known as the Panic of 1907.

Something interesting happened prior to both of these crises. In the first half of the 20th century, the dividend yield of US stocks were higher than the country's bond yield most of the time. The only two occasions when the dividend yield fell below the bond yield were - you guessed it - just before the Panic of 1907 and the Great Depression.

PHOTO: The Good Investors

Knowing what happened in the first half of the 1900s, it's easy for us to think that US stocks would crash the next time the dividend yield fell below the bond yield. So guess what happened when the dividend yield of US stocks started once again to slip behind the bond yield in the late 1950s?

PHOTO: The Good Investors

The bond yield ended up staying higher than the dividend yield all the way until it was late into the first decade of the 2000s!

PHOTO: The Good Investors

If we were investing in the US in the 1950s and wanted to invest based on the historical relationship between dividend and bond yields in the first-half of the 1900s, we had no chance at all to invest for decades.

And yet from 1955 (before the dividend yield fell below the bond yield) to 2008 (when the dividend yield briefly became higher than the bond yield again), the S&P 500's price increased by nearly 2,400 per cent.