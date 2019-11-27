Why I invest only in stocks

Professional financial advisors prescribe diversifying one's investment portfolio across multiple asset classes. This means spreading your investments into each of the four major asset classes- stocks, bonds, real estate, and commodities. In theory, this helps to smoothen returns and reduces the "risk" in the portfolio.

So having a portfolio that is composed entirely of stocks is unconventional, to say the least. However, before you close this article and call me a nut job, let me explain the reasoning behind my asset-allocation strategy.

STOCKS: THE BEST-PERFORMING ASSET CLASS

Stocks are unlike any asset class. Eddy Elfenbein, portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF, explains in his blog:

"All other assets are things. They just sit there. If you buy some gold and leave it alone, in 50 years it will still be there, just sitting there. There are income-producing assets like bonds and real estate, which makes them a little better than commodities. But still, they're just things. They can neither think nor create.

Equity, on the other hand, is wholly different. It's a legal entity by which people can come together and employ said assets to make goods and services for people… The business works to make a profit, and it keeps investing those profits in the business to make still more profits."

When you invest in stocks, you are really investing in the power of human ingenuity.

It is, therefore, not surprising to note that over the long term, stocks are by far the top-performing asset class. In fact, according to data from the University of Chicago, in the 100 years from 1915 to 2014, stocks had an average real return (after removing inflation) of 8.3 per cent per year, while bonds returned just 1.1 per cent per year.

A $1000 investment in bonds in 1915 would have a "real worth" of $2,992 in 2014, while $1000 invested in stocks would have been worth $2,301,134.

Other studies also consistently show that over the long-term stocks always come up on top, followed by bonds, real estate, and commodities.

THE POWER OF TIME