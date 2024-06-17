Temasek to invest up to $268m in Australian ETF manager Betashares

Singapore-based investment firm Temasek Holdings will invest up to A$300 million (S$268 million) in Australian exchange-traded fund manager Betashares, the company said on Monday (June 17).

The funding is expected to drive the expansion of Betashares' offerings in Australia and overseas, it said in a statement.

With the investment, Temasek will hold an undisclosed minority stake in Betashares, joining its staff members and private equity firm TA Associates as shareholders, it added.

The Australian ETF industry's market capitalisation reached A$177.5 billion in 2023, boosted by net inflows of A$15 billion, according to the latest data, compiled by Betashares.

Betashares, one of the country's biggest ETF firms, manages over A$38 billion in assets and serves over a million investors in Australia, according to its website.

"The investment by Temasek will help accelerate the next phase of our journey, both organically as well as through acquisitions and strategic investments," Betashares Founder and CEO Alex Vynokur said.

Temasek manages assets worth S$382 billion as of March 31, 2023, and its portfolio includes companies like Alibaba, DBS Group and Tencent among others, according to Temasek's website.

