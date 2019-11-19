Timeless investing lessons from UK's best-performing fund

Established in 2010, Fundsmith is the largest mutual fund in the United Kingdom with £18 billion (S$31.7 billion) assets under management.

Led by its founder, Terry Smith, the fund has more than doubled the market since its inception nine years ago. Investors who invested with Fundsmith from the get-go have earned a total return of 353.2 per cent, or an annualised return of 18.3 per cent, as of 31 October 2019. Comparatively, global equities in general "only" returned a cumulative total of 171.1 per cent over the same time frame, or 11.7 per cent annualised.

Its impressive performance makes FundSmith the number one performing fund in the UK. From its inception to the end of 2018, Fundsmith had a cumulative margin of 13 per cent over the second-best fund and 188 per cent over the average for the sector, which delivered a market-lagging 81.9 per cent cumulative return.

Although I am not invested in the fund, I am extremely impressed by the way Fundsmith is managed. Terry Smith's annual letter to shareholders is also filled with insightful comments and timeless lessons that we can apply in our own investing. With that, here are some of the key takeaways from Fund Smith's latest annual report.

STOP TRYING TO TIME THE MARKET!

We are all too familiar with market commentators warning of an impending bear market. Smith says:

"I can now trace back six years of market commentary that has warned that shares of the sort we invest in, our strategy and our Fund would underperform."

"During that time the Fund has risen in value by over 185 per cent. The fact that you would have forgone this gain if you had followed their advice will, of course, be forgotten by them if, or when, their predictions pay off for a period. I suggest you don't forget it."