Ultimate compilation of cheapest movie tickets & promos in Singapore

As much as we love TV streaming services like Netflix, it’s hard to beat the experience of going to the movies.

Imagine enjoying the latest Hollywood blockbuster on the big screen with your favourite snacks and drink in hand — even better if it’s in a plushy seat that reclines all the way back. Ah…

Alas, such visits to the cinemas can be pretty expensive. But if the feeling to catch a movie ever hits... Fret not!

We’ve created this ultimate movie ticket price guide to find out which cinema is the cheapest!

TL;DR: Which cinema has the cheapest movie tickets in Singapore?

With so many cinemas to choose from:

Cathay Cineplex

EagleWings Cinematics

Filmgarde Cineplexes

GV aka Golden Village

Shaw Theatres

The Projector

WE Cinemas by Eng Wah

Have you ever wondered which cinema offers the cheapest movie tickets in Singapore?

Type of movie ticket Which cinema has the cheapest ticket? Price 2D Movies

(Monday - Thursday) Filmgarde

Shaw $9.00 EagleWings

WE Cinemas $9.50 Cathay

GV $10.00 2D Movies

(Friday, weekends & PH) EagleWings $12.50 Cathay

Filmgarde

GV

Shaw

WE Cinemas $14.50 3D Movies

(Monday - Thursday) Filmgarde

Shaw $11.00 GV

WE Cinemas $12.00 3D Movies

(Friday, weekends & PH) Shaw $14.00 Filmgarde $14.50 GV $15.00 WE Cinemas $16.50 Senior citizen

(Monday to Friday, before 6pm) Shaw

WE Cinemas $4.50 Cathay

Filmgarde

GV $5.00 Students Cathay (Monday - Friday before 6pm)



Filmgarde (Monday - Friday before 6pm)



Shaw (Monday - Friday before 6pm)



WE Cinemas (Monday - Wednesday, Thursday & Friday before 6pm) $7.00

In summary, if you’re going to catch a 2D movie:

The cheapest cinemas for weekdays are Filmgarde and Shaw at $9.00 per movie ticket.

The cheapest cinema for weekends is EagleWings at $12.50 per movie ticket, but all the other cinemas are much more accessible for an extra $2 or $14.50 per ticket

The cheapest student movie tickets are $6.50 at EagleWings or $7.00 per movie ticket at most cinemas.

Jump to:

P.S. The cinemas have taken the appropriate Covid-19 measures like reducing hall capacities to ensure social distancing between patrons! Additionally, the use of the TraceTogether contact tracing app or token will be mandatory.

Cheapest 2D movie tickets

A regular 2D digital movie might be basic. But it’s a go-to for many of us.

Plus, it’s the most economical choice for movie-goers trying to stick to a budget.

Cheapest 2D movie tickets on weekdays

Cinema Cinema type Monday to Thursday Monday to Thursday

(new releases) Cathay Cineplexes Standard $10.00 $10.50 Dolby Atmos® $14.00 $14.50 EagleWings Cinematics Standard (Eagle Classic) $9.50 Filmgarde Cineplexes Standard $9.00 $9.50 Golden Village (GV) Standard $10.00 $10.50 GVmax® Dolby Atmos® $11.50 $12.50 D-BOX $13.00 $13.50 Shaw Theatres Standard $9.00 $10.50 IMAX Digital $17.00 $20.00 The Projector Standard $13.50 WE Cinemas by Eng Wah Standard $9.50 $10.50 Dolby Atmos® $12.00 $12.50

As a rule of thumb, expect to pay an additional $0.50 if the movie is a:

First-week title

First or second-week screening of mega-blockbusters

Sneak peek

The cheapest movie ticket for 2D films on a weekday would be at Shaw Theatres and Filmgarde Cineplexes for $9.00.

Cheapest 2D movie tickets from Friday to Sunday, on eve & public holidays

Cinema Cinema type Friday to Sunday, eve & public holidays Friday to Sunday, eve & public holidays

(new releases) Cathay Cineplexes Standard $14.50 Dolby Atmos® $15.50 EagleWings Cinematics Standard (Eagle Classic) $12.50

(Friday evenings onwards) Filmgarde Cineplexes Standard $14.50 Golden Village (GV) Standard $14.50 GVmax® Dolby Atmos® $16.00 Shaw Theatres Standard $14.50 IMAX Digital $20.00 The Projector Standard $15.00 WE Cinemas by Eng Wah Standard $14.50 Dolby Atmos® $16.50

The cheapest movie ticket for 2D films on the weekend (Friday to Sunday as well as the eve or on public holidays) would be EagleWings Cinematics, at $12.50.

However, this cinema would be out of the way for most of us, and paying an additional $2 for the convenience at your nearest cinema isn’t too bad either.

Cheapest 3D movie tickets

Want a more immersive experience? Then you might want to consider catching a 3D film.

Naturally, this option will be slightly more expensive than your standard 2D movie.

Cheapest 3D movie tickets on weekdays

Cinema Cinema type Monday to Thursday Monday to Thursday

(new releases) Cathay Cineplexes 3D Standard $16.00 EagleWings Cinematics N.A. Filmgarde Cineplexes 3D Standard $11.00 Golden Village (GV) 3D Standard $12.00 3D GVmax® Dolby Atmos® $14.00 D-BOX $15.00 Shaw Theatres Digital 3D $11.00 $14.00 HFR 3D $12.00 $15.00 The Projector N.A. WE Cinemas by Eng Wah 3D HD/HFR $12.00 $12.50

Filmgarde Cineplexes and Shaw Theatres are tied for the cheapest weekday 3D movie ticket at $11.00.

Cheapest 3D movie tickets on Friday to Sunday, on eve & public holidays

Cinema Cinema type Friday to Sunday, eve & public holidays Friday to Sunday, eve & public holidays

(new releases) Cathay Cineplexes 3D Standard $16.00 EagleWings Cinematics N.A. Filmgarde Cineplexes 3D Standard $14.50 Golden Village (GV) 3D Standard $15.00 3D GVmax® Dolby Atmos® $17.00 D-BOX $21.00 Shaw Theatres Digital 3D $14.00 HFR 3D $15.00 The Projector N.A. WE Cinemas by Eng Wah 3D HD/HFR Digital $16.50

You can find the cheapest 3D movie ticket on the weekends at Shaw Theatres ($14.00).

Cheapest movie tickets for premium cinematic experiences (gold class and platinum suites)

Want to REALLY spoil yourself at the movies? Here’re your options if you’re looking for something a little more atas.

Cinema Cinema Type Monday to Thursday Monday to Thursday

(new releases) Friday to Sunday, eve & public holidays Friday to Sunday, eve & public holidays

(new releases) Cathay Cineplexes Cathay Platinum Movie Suites

(comes with complimentary welcome platter) $28.00 $38.00 $38.00 $38.00 EagleWings Cinematics Eagle Gold $22.00 $30.00

(Fri evenings onwards) Eagle Platinum $26.00 $34.00

(Fri evenings onwards) Filmgarde Cineplexes N.A. Golden Village (GV) GV Gold Class Mon to Wed

$29.00 (before 5pm)

$32.00 (after 5pm) Thu to Sun, Eve & Public Holiday

$42.00 GV Gold Class Express Mon to Wed

$26.00 (before 5pm)

$29.00 (after 5pm) Thu to Sun, Eve & Public Holiday

$39.00 GV Deluxe Plus $17.00 $22.00 GV Duo Deluxe $15.00 $20.00 GV Gemini

(per pair) $26.00 $36.00 GV Grand Seat $15.00 $22.00 Shaw Theatres Shaw premiere 2D $27.00 $33.00 $33.00 Shaw premiere 3D $30.00 $35.00 $35.00 Shaw Lumiere 2D $18.00 $23.00 $23.00 Shaw Lumiere 3D $21.00 $26.00 $26.00 The Projector N.A. WE Cinemas by Eng Wah WE First Class $25.00 $30.00 $30.00

If you’re making reservations for a couple, then the GV Gemini ($26.00 per pair of tickets, or $13.00 each) is a pretty good deal as you get spacious seating with liftable armrests — perfect for date nights.

But if you want to treat yourself to popcorn, snacks, and sumptuous meals at the touch of a button.

You’ll want to look at GV Gold Class ($29.00 to $42.00) or Cathay Platinum Movie Suites ($28.00 to $38.00).

Cheapest unique cinematic experience

The Projector

With its retro neon sign and vintage cinema setting, The Projector is a true blast from the past. Its current theatre halls are restored versions of the former Golden Theatre in Singapore, which was built in the ’70s.

The Projector has a wide selection of indie films from the Asian region and worldwide. It is truly home for your inner film geek (or cult).

The prices for The Projector’s tickets are as follows:

$13.50 for standard ticketing

$11.50 for concession – including senior citizens, students and NSFs.

Cheapest student movie tickets

Student promotions are usually only valid for full-time primary, secondary, polytechnic and university students.

Cinema Student 2D movie ticket price Only valid Cathay Cineplexes $7.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) EagleWings Cinematics $6.50 Monday to Friday

(9am to 5pm) Filmgarde Cineplexes $7.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) Golden Village (GV) $7.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) Shaw Theatres $7.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) The Projector $11.50



$13.00 Monday to Thursday



Friday to Sunday, eve of PH, PH WE Cinemas by Eng Wah $7.00 Monday to Wednesday

(all day)



Thursday to Friday

(before 6pm)

To tempt you more, some cinemas like GV, have a special $4.50 Student Regular Popcorn Combo.

Just don’t blow off school for the movies, okay?

Cheapest senior citizen movie tickets

One of the perks of being a senior citizen (55 years old and above) is the senior citizens’ discount in many areas, including movie ticket prices.

CInema Senior citizen 2D movie ticket price Only valid Cathay Cineplexes $5.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) $4.00 Tuesday

(all day) EagleWings Cinematics $5.50 Monday to Friday

(9am – 5pm) Filmgarde Cineplexes $5.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) Golden Village (GV) $5.00 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) Shaw Theatres $4.50 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm) The Projector $11.50



$13 Monday to Thursday



Friday to Sunday, eve of PH & PH WE Cinemas by Eng Wah $4.50 Monday to Friday

(before 6pm)

Note: these special prices are only valid for walk-ins during the weekdays, and you’ll need to show your NRIC for verification age.

From Mondays to Fridays, before 6pm, Shaw Theatres and WE Cinemas have the cheapest senior citizen movie tickets at $4.50.

On Tuesdays, Merdeka and Pioneer generation movie goers can get tickets at $4.00 at Cathay Cineplexes plus get hot tea/coffee or kacang puteh with an additional $1 top-up.

Free movie admission for kids

If you’re a parent with kids who want to watch the latest instalment of Frozen or some other newfangled kid’s show.

Then you’d be pleased to note that certain cinemas offer free movie admission for kids!

Cinema Free movie admission for kids promo Only valid Shaw Theatres Free admission (up to age six) with one ticket purchased Monday to Friday before 2pm WE Cinemas by Eng Wah Free admission (up to 90cm height) w/ one ticket purchased Anytime (except eve of and PH)

Save even more on movie tickets with deals and promotions

Don’t forget to check for regular credit card deals that offer 1-for-1 movie tickets or discounted prices:

Cinema Deal Card(s) Description Cathay 1-for-1 Platinum Movie Suite Tickets Standard Chartered Mastercard Credit Cards Enjoy 1-for-1 Platinum Movie Suites Tickets when you purchase with Standard Chartered Mastercard Credit Cards 1-for-1 movie tickets PAssion POSB Debit Card 1-for-1 movie tickets at all Cathay Cineplexes box offices on the 10th of every month 1-for-1 movie tickets HomeTeamNS Membership Card Flash your HomeTeamNS Membership Card at any Cathay Cineplexes counter to enjoy the privileges GV $1.50 discount for 2D Thursday and Friday sessions Maybank Credit and Debit Cards Available only Online and iGV Shaw Off-peak Mondays - Thursdays, (except opening titles/sneaks)



$7.50 (U.P. $9.00)



Mondays - Thursdays, (opening titles/sneaks)



$9.00 (U.P. $10.50)



Peak Fridays - Sundays, eve of PH, PH



$11.00 (U.P. $14.50) SAFRA Members SAFRA Members can enjoy daily discounted tickets, popcorn, hotdog or nachos combo sets at Shaw Theatres box office $1 off weekday and weekend regular 2D movie ticket OCBC Credit and Debit Cards $1 off* weekday and weekend regular 2D movie ticket.

Limited to max four tickets per card per day. WE Cinemas $1 off standard 2D movie tickets Amex, UOB, Standard Chartered, Citibank Credit Cards, and PAssion Cardholders $1 off standard 2D Movie Tickets

Not eligible for the above deals? You can still enjoy cashback and discounts with the following promotions:

$2.50 cashback on Golden Village/Shaw Spot with Google Pay

Various discounts/privileges as a GV member with iGV

Moreover, don’t be afraid to check out Shopee for flash deals on Cathay and GV movie ticket e-vouchers.

This article was first published in Seedly.