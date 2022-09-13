The ultimate family abode: Inside a freehold bungalow at Frankel Estate that's going for $28 million

For most millennials, moving out of mum and dad's place is seen as a rite of passage.

But for those who prefer to live closer to your loved ones, this bungalow in Siglap has been touted as the "ultimate family abode" by its architect Khairudin Saharom.

The freehold two-storey bungalow along La Salle Street has been launched for sale, with an indicative price of $28 million, EdgeProp reported on Monday (Sept 12). It has a land area of 11,050 sq ft, and a built-up area of 19,000 sq ft.

Located at the prime landed housing district of Frankel Estate, the property was purchased in May 2007 for $7.72 million, according to the property website.

The bungalow also comes with a six en-suite bedrooms – no need to worry about sharing a room with your annoying sibling.

According to its PropertyGuru listing, the house has a total of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Sammi Lim, founder and executive director at real estate agency Brilliance Capital, which listed the property online, also said: "The house is particularly suited [for those] who want different spaces to accommodate the needs of various family members."

The bungalow has a range of entertainment amenities — there's a home cinema, an entertainment room, a mahjong room and a pool.

With the proximity to Kembangan MRT station and schools such as Tao Nan School and CHIJ (Katong) Primary School, other properties in the area don't come cheap either. A quick search on property listing website PropertyGuru turns up another freehold detached house on La Salle Street which is going for a cool $20,888,888.

But the price point definitely pales in comparison to the $65 million that a Singaporean woman recently shelled out for a Good Class Bungalow at Bishopsgate.

Lim Wan Loo, the wife of Fragrance Group founder and executive chairman James Koh, bought the 29,435 square feet residence after a property shopping spree which included other bungalow plots at eight-figure price tags.

Four condominium units on Orchard Boulevard were also recently sold to a Chinese national for a total of $60 million.

Three units were priced at about $12 million and the fourth unit cost more than $20 million, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Monday (Sept 12).

