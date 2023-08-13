Ultimate list of credit card reviews

In today’s dynamic world of personal finance, selecting the perfect credit card has become an essential skill. With a myriad of options available, each promising unique benefits and rewards, navigating this landscape can be overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve gathered all our comprehensive credit card reviews in one place, offering you a curated resource to aid in your decision-making process. Whether you’re a seasoned traveller, a cashback enthusiast, or simply seeking to build your credit, our collection of reviews will empower you to make informed choices that align with your financial goals.

In our credit card reviews, delve into the intricacies of credit card offerings, dissecting features, fees, rewards, and everything in between. We’ve done the dirty work so you don’t have to.

Credit card reviews - miles cards

Card Description Standard Chartered Journey Card An entry-level rewards card with extra earn rates for online transport, food delivery and grocery transactions. OCBC 90°N Card Both Visa and Mastercard versions get you 1.3 miles per dollar on local spend and 2.1 miles per $1 on overseas spend. Citi PremierMiles Card An entry-level miles card for the casual miles chaser. Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card An entry-level miles card with an earn rate of up to 3.2 miles for every dollar spent on dining, petrol, taxi fares and hotel bookings at Agoda.com/horizon. Amex KrisFlyer Credit Card An entry-level miles card that lets you earn air miles which are then credited directly to your KrisFlyer account. UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card A rewards card that lets you earn 4 miles per $1 on most of your daily expenses, both online and offline. UOB KrisFlyer Credit Card An air miles credit card that lets you earn KrisFlyer miles when you spend on it. UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card An entry-level air miles card that lets you earn UNI$, UOB’s rewards points. DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card An air miles card that lets you earn air miles at a standard rate of $1 = 1.2 miles (local) and $1 = 2 miles (overseas), plus $1 = 3 miles (or more) on online flight and hotel bookings.

Credit card reviews - rewards & cashback cards

Card Description Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card A cashback card that promises up to 6per cent cashback when you spend on certain types of everyday expenditures; no minimum requirement. Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card A cashback card that offers 1.5per cent cashback on everything with no minimum spending and no rebate cap. Trust Credit Card A rewards credit card (in the form of NTUC LinkPoints). Citibank Rewards Card The card lets you earn Citi Rewards points (which can also be exchanged for miles) when you shop online and offline, take Grab or Gojek rides or spend on online food or grocery delivery. CIMB World Mastercard A cashback card that offers unlimited cashback of up to 2per cent when you spend money on dining, online food delivery, movies, digital entertainment, taxi rides, ride-hailing, automobile, and luxury goods. CIMB Visa Signature Credit Card An entry-level card that gives you 10per cent cashback for local and overseas transactions in the following categories; no annual fee. American Express Platinum Card A rewards card that awards you membership rewards points when you spend, which can be converted into miles, gift vouchers, or offset your credit card bill. DCS Diners Club Cashback Card A cashback card that gives you up to 5per cent cash rebate on all eligible transactions. UOB Absolute Cashback Card An unlimited cashback card that gives you a flat cashback rate on all spending without minimum spending requirements. UOB One Card A cashback credit card that offers cashback on all almost all types of daily spending. DBS Live Fresh Card A cashback card that offers up to 5per cent cash rebate on online and Visa contactless spend UOB EVOL (Formerly YOLO) Credit Card A fuss-free cashback card that offers you 8per cent cash back on bonus categories and 0.3per cent cash back on everything else. DBS Black Visa Card A rewards credit card that lets you earn DBS Points at a standard rate of $5 = 1 DBS Point (2 miles) HSBC Advance Credit Card A cashback card that doles out cashback based on the amount you spend that month, not on the specific categories you spend on. Citibank Cash Back Card One of the most eye-catching cashback cards in Singapore promising up to 8per cent cash rebate on everyday spending categories. Citibank Cash Back+ Credit Card An unlimited cashback card offering 1.6per cent cash back on all purchases; not to be confused with the one above. OCBC Frank Credit Card A cashback card that gives you 6per cent cashback on online shopping. Standard Chartered Rewards+ Card A rewards card with a maximum earn rate of 10X rewards points, only applicable for foreign currency spending on overseas retail, dining and travel. American Express True Cashback Card A low-effort unlimited cashback card that gives you 1.5per cent cashback on virtually anything you spend. DBS Woman’s Card & DBS Woman’s World Two levels of rewards cards that dole out rewards points when you shop online or make other purchases. You don’t have to be a woman to apply. UOB Lady’s Card A rewards credit card that lets you earn 1 UNI$ (UOB rewards points) for every S$5 spent (any one spending category of your choice). Maybank Family & Friends Card A cashback card that offers up to 8per cent cash back globally on 5 preferred cashback categories. POSB Everyday Card A cashback card with key bonus rebates for Sheng Siong and Redmart, where you can earn 5per cent and 8per cent cashback respectively. HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card A cashback card that offers a 5per cent cash rebate on dining, groceries, and fuel.

Credit card reviews - co-branded cards

Card Description DCS Sheng Siong Credit Card A rewards card that offers up to 6per cent rebates when you shop at the budget supermarket. DCS Don Don Donki Credit Card A rewards card that offers up to 5per cent rebate at all Don Don Donki outlets. Citi Lazada Credit Card A rewards card that lets you earn up to 10X rewards on Lazada shopping. Citibank SMRT Card A cashback card that offers rebates if you hit the min. spend of $500 for certain categories. DBS Esso Card A petrol discount card that entitles you to instant fuel discounts. DBS Takashimaya American Express Card Earn 2 Takashimaya bonus points for every $10 spent at Takashimaya Department Store and Takashimaya Square, B2. 100 Bonus Points = $30 Takashimaya voucher. That works out to a rebate rate of 6per cent.

Credit card reviews - digital multi-currency cards

Card Description YouTrip Card Exchange 10 currencies (SGD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, HKD, AUD, NZD, CHF and SEK) 24/7 using the app. 0per cent transaction fees on the wholesale exchange rate. Instarem Amaze Card Link up to 5 Mastercard-issued credit or debit cards to your Instarem Amaze card. Get 1per cent cashback on top of your linked credit or debit card rewards

