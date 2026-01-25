The ultimate list of credit card reviews in Singapore (2026)

In today's dynamic world of personal finance, selecting the perfect credit card has become an essential skill. With a myriad of options available, each promising unique benefits and rewards, navigating this landscape can be overwhelming.

That's why we've gathered all our comprehensive credit card reviews in one place, offering you a curated resource to aid in your decision-making process. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, a cashback enthusiast, or simply seeking to build your credit, our collection of reviews will empower you to make informed choices that align with your financial goals.

In our credit card reviews, delve into the intricacies of credit card offerings, dissecting features, fees, rewards, and everything in between. We've done the dirty work so you don't have to.

Credit card reviews-Miles cards

Card Description Amex KrisFlyer Credit Card An entry-level miles card that lets you earn air miles which are then credited directly to your KrisFlyer account. Amex Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Specially for business owners, this miles card earns you up to 8.5 HighFlyer points on Singapore Airlines Group expenses. Citi PremierMiles Card An entry-level miles card for the casual miles chaser. DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card An air miles card that lets you earn air miles at a standard rate of $1 = 1.2 miles (local) and $1 = 2 miles (overseas), plus $1 = 3 miles (or more) on online flight and hotel bookings. HSBC TravelOne Card An entry-level, general spending miles card that gets you 2.4 miles per S$1 foreign spend, 1.2 miles per S$1 local spend, and a good range of travel benefits. Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card An entry-level miles card with an earn rate of up to 3.2 miles for every dollar spent on dining, petrol, taxi fares and hotel bookings at Agoda.com/horizon. Maybank XL Card (miles version) An entry-level miles card that rewards you 4 miles per dollar on dining, shopping, travel, entertainment and more. OCBC 90°N Card Both Visa and Mastercard versions get you 1.3 miles per dollar on local spend and 2.1 miles per $1 on overseas spend. Standard Chartered Journey Card An entry-level rewards card with extra earn rates for online transport, food delivery and grocery transactions. Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card A mid-level rewards card that earns you up to 3 miles per dollar on foreign spend and 1.4 mpd on local spend—including on your income tax payments. UOB KrisFlyer Credit Card An air miles credit card that lets you earn KrisFlyer miles when you spend on it. UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card A rewards card that lets you earn 4 miles per $1 on most of your daily expenses, both online and offline. UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card An entry-level air miles card that lets you earn UNI$, UOB’s rewards points.

Credit card reviews-Rewards and cashback cards

Card Description American Express Platinum Card A rewards card that awards you membership rewards points when you spend, which can be converted into miles, gift vouchers, or offset your credit card bill. American Express True Cashback Card A low-effort unlimited cashback card that gives you 1.5% cashback on virtually anything you spend. DBS Black Visa Card A rewards credit card that lets you earn DBS Points at a standard rate of $5 = 1 DBS Point (2 miles) DBS Live Fresh Card A cashback card that offers up to 5% cash rebate on online and Visa contactless spend DBS Woman’s Card & DBS Woman’s World Two levels of rewards cards that dole out rewards points when you shop online or make other purchases. You don’t have to be a woman to apply. DBS yuu Card A rewards card that offers up to 18% cash rebate or 10 miles per dollar at selected merchants. DCS Diners Club Cashback Card A cashback card that gives you up to 5% cash rebate on all eligible transactions. DCS Ultimate Platinum Card An entry-level cashback card offering 2% cashback (capped at $200/month) with $0 minimum spend. CIMB Visa Signature Credit Card An entry-level card that gives you 10% cashback for local and overseas transactions in the following categories; no annual fee. CIMB World Mastercard A cashback card that offers unlimited cashback of up to 2% when you spend money on dining, online food delivery, movies, digital entertainment, taxi rides, ride-hailing, automobile, and luxury goods. Citibank Cash Back Card One of the most eye-catching cashback cards in Singapore promising up to 8% cash rebate on everyday spending categories. Citibank Cash Back+ Credit Card An unlimited cashback card offering 1.6% cashback on all purchases; not to be confused with the one above. Citibank Rewards Card The card lets you earn Citi Rewards points (which can also be exchanged for miles) when you shop online and offline, take Grab or Gojek rides or spend on online food or grocery delivery. Citi Ultima Card A luxury, by-invite only credit card for ultra-high net worth clients, offering bespoke privileges and exclusive benefits. GXS FlexiCard A cashback card with no interest, no minimum income requirement, and instant cashback of up to $3 per transaction. HSBC Advance Credit Card A cashback card that doles out cashback based on the amount you spend that month, not on the specific categories you spend on. HSBC Revolution Card A rewards card that gives you 10X Reward points (4 miles or 2.5% Cashback) on online purchases and contactless payments with no minimum spend requirement. HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card A cashback card that offers a 5% cash rebate on dining, groceries, and fuel. Mari Credit Card A cashback card that earns you 3% Shopee Coins on Shopee spend, up to 4.5% cashback on overseas card spend, and 1.7% cashback on local card spend. Maybank Family & Friends Card A cashback card that offers up to 8% cash back globally on 5 preferred cashback categories. Maybank XL Card (cashback version) An entry-level cashback card that rewards you with 5% cashback on dining, shopping, travel, entertainment and more. OCBC Frank Credit Card A cashback card that gives you 6% cashback on online shopping. OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card An unlimited cashback card that earns you 1.6% cashback on almost all spend categories, with a fuss-free cashback mechanism that automatically offsets your bill each month. OCBC 365 Credit Card A cashback credit card that rewards you with 3% to 6% cashback on dining, online travel, groceries, telco bills, petrol, and more. POSB Everyday Card A cashback card with key bonus rebates for Sheng Siong and Redmart, where you can earn 5% and 8% cashback respectively. Standard Chartered Rewards+ Card A rewards card with a maximum earn rate of 10X rewards points, only applicable for foreign currency spending on overseas retail, dining and travel. Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card A cashback card that promises up to 6% cashback when you spend on certain types of everyday expenditures; no minimum requirement. Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card A cashback card that offers 1.5% cashback on everything with no minimum spending and no rebate cap. Trust Credit Card A rewards credit card that lets you earn NTUC LinkPoints for your purchases. Trust Cashback Credit Card A cashback credit card that offers up to 15% bonus cashback on a category of your choice and 1% unlimited cashback on everything else. UOB Absolute Cashback Card An unlimited cashback card that gives you a flat 1.7% cashback rate on almost all spending without minimum spending requirements. UOB EVOL Credit Card A fuss-free cashback card that offers up 10% cashback on local online, mobile contactless, gym, telco and streaming steam; and no FX fees on all FX spend.

UOB Lady’s Card A rewards credit card that lets you earn up to 25 UNI$ (UOB rewards points) for every S$5 spent (equivalent to 10 miles per dollar) on any one spending category of your choice.

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card A rewards credit card that lets you earn up to 25 UNI$ (UOB rewards points) for every S$5 spent (equivalent to 10 miles per dollar) on any 2 spending categories of your choice. UOB One Card A cashback credit card that offers cashback on all almost all types of daily spending.

Credit card reviews-Co-branded cards

Card Description Citi Lazada Credit Card A rewards card that lets you earn up to 10X rewards on Lazada shopping. Citibank SMRT Card A cashback card that offers rebates if you hit the min. spend of $500 for certain categories. DBS Esso Card A petrol discount card that entitles you to instant fuel discounts. DBS Takashimaya American Express Card Earn 2 Takashimaya bonus points for every $10 spent at Takashimaya Department Store and Takashimaya Square, B2. 100 Bonus Points = $30 Takashimaya voucher. That works out to a rebate rate of 6%. DCS Sheng Siong Credit Card A rewards card that offers up to 6% rebates when you shop at the budget supermarket. DCS Don Don Donki Credit Card A rewards card that offers up to 5% rebate at all Don Don Donki outlets.

Credit card reviews-Digital multi-currency cards

Card Description Instarem Amaze Card Link up to 5 Mastercard-issued credit or debit cards to your Instarem Amaze card. Get 1% cashback on top of your linked credit or debit card rewards YouTrip Card Exchange 10 currencies (SGD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, HKD, AUD, NZD, CHF and SEK) 24/7 using the app. 0% transaction fees on the wholesale exchange rate.

MoneySmart card reviews-Debit cards

Card Description Airwallex Corporate Debit Card A business payment card that lets you issue cards for your team to manage company spending both locally and across borders. DBS Visa Debit Card Earn up to 4% cashback on online food delivery, 3% on local transport, and 2% on foreign currency transactions. No minimum income requirement. Tiger BOSS Debit Card Earn 1% of your spending in fractional shares for every transaction made across a wide variety of spend categories.

[[nid:728117]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.