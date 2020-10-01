An unknown investing giant's fascinating insights

Walter Schloss is one of the true greats in investing. But he's relatively unknown. Here are fascinating insights from a speech he gave many years ago.

Walter Schloss is one of my investing heroes. He's not too well-known, which is a real pity, because he has a tremendous track record. He invested in US stocks for his fund and produced an astonishing annual return of 15.3 per cent for 44 years from 1956 to 2000, far outstripping the US market's annual gain of 11.5 per cent over the same period.

There's so much we can learn from Schloss. He never went to college. He was a one-man shop until his son Edwin joined in 1973 - and then they became a two-man shop till the fund was closed in the early 2000s. Schloss typically worked only from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Despite running a highly successful investment fund, he led very much a stress-free lifestyle. His office was also simple - it was a closet in a rented corner of a larger office. It seems like there's no need for a fancy office to do well in investing!

Schloss had no use for insider-connections and got his investment ideas mainly by reading the financial statements of companies. He's a close friend of Warren Buffett, but invested in a completely different way, as we'll see later.

Unfortunately, it's impossible for us now to learn directly from Schloss - he sadly passed away in 2012 at the ripe young age of 95. But the internet has given us the good fortune of being able to freely access a wonderful archive of materials on him. Within the archive is a fantastic investing speech Schloss once gave.

Here are three great insights from him in that speech, along with my comments:

ON INVESTING IN COMMODITY-RELATED STOCKS

Question: "Are you involved with commodities at all and if so…do you see silver as under-valued?"