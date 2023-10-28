UOB PRVI Miles Card: One of the best air mile cards in Singapore?

Now that travel has restarted, it's time to bust out the air miles credit cards and start racking up points for free air tickets.

The UOB PRVI Miles Card is one of the best air miles credit cards in Singapore with high earn rates of $1 = 1.4 miles (local) and $1 = 2.4 miles (overseas). This is all the more impressive considering its entry-level income requirement of $30,000 for Singaporeans and $40,000 for foreigners.

But is there a catch? Let's find out by taking a closer look at the UOB PRVI Miles Card.

UOB PRVI Miles Card Review—Is it MoneySmart? Overall : ★★★★☆ (4.0) Best for : Pretty much any miles-chaser, with its above average local and overseas earn rates. Especially useful if you frequently book through Expedia/Agoda. The catch : There’s a $25 UNI$-to-miles conversion fee, slightly higher annual fee than other entry-level miles cards, and watch out for the fact that you earn UNI$ per every $5 spend, not per $1. Category Our rating The deets Earn rates: UNI$ ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️ – 1.4 miles per S$1 local spend (UNI$3.5 per S$5 spend) – 2.4 miles per S$1 overseas spend (UNI$6 per S$5 spend) including online shopping on overseas websites – 6 miles per $1 spend (UNI$15 per S$5 spend) on major airlines and hotels booked through Expedia, UOB Travel, and Agoda – Earn 1.4 miles per S$1 spend (UNI$3.5 per S$5 spend) on bus and train rides – No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles – Convert your UNI$ to air miles at the conversion rate of UNI$1 = 2 miles, with a $25 conversion fee per redemption. Earn categories ✈️✈️✈️✈️ Annual fees and charges ★★★☆☆ S$259.20 annual fee (first year waived) First supplementary card free, S$129.60 for subsequent supplementary cards. Accessibility ★★★★☆ Minimum income requirement: $30,000 (Singaporeans and PRs) / $40,000 (Non-Singaporeans) Extras/periphery rewards ★★★★★ – Complimentary personal accident coverage and emergency medical assistance of up to S$500,000. – S$20 off Grab ride to or from Changi Airport if you spend min. S$1,200 in a calendar month, on major airlines, hotels and/or travel services transactions using PRVI Miles Mastercard or Visa Card. – S$12 off with min. S$20 spend for new Shopee customers / S$6 off with min. S$80 spend on Shopee Supermarket – UOB PRVI Amex : Local cash credit deals at merchants like BHG, Atomi, Club21; travel/dining/shopping deals in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Maldives; up to 15 per cent discount off at Sixt Rent-a-Car and Avis car rentals; $25 off with min. spend of S$150 at Dancing Crab, Douraku Sushi, Tunglok Signatures, USHIO Sumiyaki & Sake Bar, and LingZhi Vegetarian; up to 15per cent off selected jewellery at SK Jewellery and Love & Co.; 20 per cent off all exotic leather bags with a min. spend of S$1,000 at Mandarin Gift & Reptile House; S$10 return voucher with every S$80 spend on glasses at Otago Optical – UOB PRVI Mastercard : One night free at Ascott and Capella Singapore; 1-for-1 Jewel-rassic Quest and Canopy Bridge tickets at Jewel Changi Airport; up to 10per cent savings, complimentary gift & 10per cent tax-free at Mitsui Outlet Park; Up to 50per cent off at participating Takashimaya specialty stores; UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard Identity Theft Protection – UOB PRVI Visa : 10per cent off at SHEIN with min. spend of S$60; 10per cent off total bill at PAZZION Café with min. spend of S$100; 20per cent off on Pelago; 10per cent off PAZZION with min. spend S$250; 5per cent off + 10per cent tax exemption at BIC CAMERA, Japan; up to five per cent off + 10per cent tax free at Japan – Don Quijote; UOB PRVI Miles Visa eCommerce Purchase Protection with up to USD$200 coverage Sign-up bonus ★★★☆☆ Sign-up reward : Get up to 50,000 miles Gift requirements : Successfully apply for a UOB PRVI Miles Card and spend a min. of S$1,000 for 2 consecutive months from card approval date, pay first-year annual fee, and register via SMS. Valid till : Oct 31, 2023.

1. UOB PRVI Miles Card: Summary

The UOB PRVI Miles Card is UOB's entry-level air miles card.

You earn six air miles for every dollar you spend with major airlines and major hotels worldwide on Expedia and Agoda, 2.4 miles on every $1 spent overseas (including online shopping on overseas websites) and 1.4 miles for every $1 spent locally.

Actually, the miles are paid to you in UNI$ (UOB's rewards points). You must then convert your UNI$ to air miles at the conversion rate of UNI$1 = 2 miles, paying a $25 conversion fee each time.

You can't really get around this conversion fee. The only alternative is to sign up for the Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Auto-conversion programme and pay an annual conversion fee of S$50 to have your UNI$ auto-converted to miles (in blocks of UNI$2500 to 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles) at the end of very month.

The card comes in three variants:

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

While the three cards' basic miles earn rate is the same, there are some slight differences.

The Amex Card is the heavyweight among the three when it comes to benefits, with additioanl dining, shopping and hotel perks overseas in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Maldives.

It's also got a generous bunch of other offers in food, retail, and more, including up to 15 per cent off car rentals at Sixt Rent-a-Car and Avis,up to 15 per cent off selected jewellery at SK Jewellery and Love & Co., and $25 off with min. spend of S$150 at Dancing Crab, Douraku Sushi, Tunglok Signatures, USHIO Sumiyaki & Sake Bar, and LingZhi Vegetarian.

The downside to the Amex card? Amex is not as widely accepted as Visa and Mastercard, and you can't earn miles on your daily commute. Only Mastercard and Visa cardholders can earn miles on their bus and train rides via Simply Go.

To get the UOB PRVI annual fee waived, you have to spend at least $50,000 on the Amex card. On the Mastercard and Visa, on the other hand, you can spend UNI$6,500 (UOB's rewards points) to get the annual fee waived.

2. UOB PRVI Miles Card: Annual fee, minimum income

UOB PRVI Miles Card Annual Fee $259.20 Annual Fee Waiver 1 year Supplementary Card Annual Fee $129.60 (first card free) Interest Free Period 21 days Annual Interest Rate 26.9per cent Late Payment Fee $100 Minimum Monthly Repayment 3 per cent or $50, whichever is higher Foreign Currency Transaction Fee 3.25per cent Cash Advance Transaction Fee 8per cent (minimum fee of $15) Overlimit Fee $40 Minimum Income $30,000 (Singaporeans ) / $40,000 (non-Singaporeans) Card Association Visa, Mastercard, or American Express Contactless Payment Visa Contactless, UOB Mighty Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay

3. UOB PRVI Miles Card minimum spend

The UOB PRVI Miles Card lets you accumulate air miles at the following rates:

6 miles per $1 spent on major airline and hotel bookings at Agoda, Expedia and UOB Travel

1.4 miles per $1 spent locally

2.4 miles per $1 spent overseas

1.4 miles per $1 spent on bus/train rides via SimplyGo (Mastercard and Visa only)

The card’s biggest strength is its generous earn rate on airline and hotel bookings. But to qualify, you have to makes sure you book your flights or hotels at Agoda, Expedia or UOB Travel. The offer does not include budget airlines.

UOB miles expire within two years, so you need to ensure that you convert your miles before that happens.

4. UOB PRVI Miles Card Benefits

Here’s a quick summary of UOB PRVI Miles Card’s main benefits.

UOB PRVI Miles Card Reward Points for local spending $5 = UNI$3.5 ($1 = 1.4 miles) Rewards points for overseas spending (including online shopping on overseas websites) $5 = UNI$6 ($1 = 2.4 miles) Rewards points for major airlines and hotels booked on Agoda, Expedia and UOB Travel $5 = UNI$15 ($1 = 6 miles) Rewards points on bus/train rides via SimplyGo (Mastercard and Visa only) $1 = 1.4 miles

There are a few other perks, including the following:

Complimentary personal accident coverage and emergency medical assistance of up to S$500,000.

S$20 off Grab ride to or from Changi Airport if you spend min. S$1,200 in a calendar month, on major airlines, hotels and/or travel services transactions using PRVI Miles Mastercard or Visa Card.

S$12 off with min. S$20 spend for new Shopee customers / S$6 off with min. S$80 spend on Shopee Supermarket

UOB PRVI Miles Card holders enjoy a whole bunch of travel, dining and lifestyle promotions — more than we an list out in this article honestly. Check out the full list here.

5. UOB PRVI Miles Card Terms and Conditions

The UOB PRVI Miles Card’s terms and conditions exclude some types of transactions for earning miles. These include the following:

NETS transactions

Insurance

Banking

Rent

Parking

Gambling

Hospital bills

School fees

Charities, religious and political organisations

Court costs

Fines

Taxes

Postal services

Government services

Run of the mill card exclusions, but exclusions all the same.

6. How do I maximise my UOB PRVI Miles Card?

There is no cap on the number of miles you can earn on the UOB PRVI Miles Card. In order to maximise your points, you should, as much as possible, book all your air tickets and accommodation on the UOB PRVI Miles page for Agoda, Expedia or UOB Travel in order to enjoy the $1 = 6 miles conversion rate.

Also make sure to swipe your card to pay for your expenses when you’re overseas or shop online on foreign websites, as the $1 = 2.4 miles earn rate for overseas spending is quite attractive as well.

And finally, if you hold the Visa or Mastercard versions of the UOB PRVI Miles Card, tap in and out of your MRT/bus commutes using SimplyGo to earn 1.4 miles per dollar. It may not sound like much, but these can add up over time.

7. How to convert UOB PRVI Miles to KrisFlyer miles?

Whenever you use the card, you earn UNI$ which you must then convert to air miles by paying a $25 conversion fee.

UNI$ have a shelf life of two years, so remember to convert them before they expire. You can log into your account to check the expiry date.

The conversion rate is UNI$1 = 2 miles, and they can be deposited directly into your KrisFlyer account. KrisFlyer miles expire in three years.

8. Should I get the UOB PRVI Miles Card?

The UOB PRVI Miles Card has one of the most generous miles earn rate not only compared to other entry-level air miles credit cards, but also some higher-income cards.

High spenders and families are in the best position to take advantage of this card due to their higher local expenses on groceries, dining, kids and the like. Families also have to pay for multiple people when they travel, which really helps you rack up those overseas spending miles.

However, if you’re not at such an expensive life stage, it might be wiser to opt for a miles card whose miles don’t expire, so you have a longer time to accumulate miles.

Another thing to note that is the UOB PRVI annual fee is relatively high for an entry-level card (although it is waived for the first year), so you want to make sure you’re going to use the card extensively if you’re going to sign up for it.

9. UOB PRVI Miles Card Promotions

From now till 31 Oct 2023, get up to 50,000 miles when you successfully apply for a UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Receive up to 45,200 Miles when you (1) pay the annual fee of S$259.20 and (2) spend at least S$1,000 in eligible transactions per month for two consecutive months using the card from your card approval date. Plus, get 4,800 miles when you charge a minimum of S$1,000 in Overseas Spends per month for two consecutive months.

Don’t want to pay the annual fee? You can still get up to 30,000 miles when you spend a min. of $1,000 per month for two consecutive months if you choose to waive the card’s annual fee.

10. Alternatives to UOB PRVI Miles Card

Here are a few other air miles cards to consider:

DBS Altitude Card: Up to $1 = 10 miles conversion rate on travel bookings and overseas spending. Miles never expire, so this can be a good option if you don’t spend much.

AMEX KrisFlyer Card – Up to $1 = 3 miles on Grab rides, Singapore Airlines purchases and overseas spending. Convenient as miles are credited directly to KrisFlyer account.

Maybank Horizon Card – Great local spending earn rate of up to $1 = 3.2 miles on dining, petrol, public transport and Agoda bookings, but you must meet their minimum spending requirement of $300.

Here’s a look at how the UOB PRVI Miles card compares to the ones we listed above.

UOB PRVI vs DBS Altitude vs AMEX KrisFlyer vs Maybank Horizon Air Miles Credit Cards:

Air Miles Credit Card Promotion Base Earn Rate UOB PRVI Miles Up to 50,000 mile welcome bonus Min. spend: $1,000/month for 2 months + annual fee payment 6 miles = $1 on major airline and hotel bookings at Agoda, Expedia and UOB Travel

1.4 miles = $1 on local spend

2.4 miles = $1 on overseas spend

1.4 miles = $1 on bus/train rides via SimplyGo (Mastercard and Visa only) DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 40,000 miles Min. spend: S$2,000 within 30 days S$1 = 1.3 miles local spend

S$1 = 2.2 miles overseas spend

S$1 = Up to 10 miles on travel spend at Expedia and Kaligo

Miles never expire American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 30,500 KrisFlyer miles Min. spend: S$2,000 within first 2 months + annual fee payment S$1 = 1.1 miles local spend

S$1 = 2.0 miles overseas spend

S$1 = 3.1 miles on eligible Grab transactions, capped at $200 per calendar month

Miles are directly credited into your KrisFlyer account. Maybank Horizon $200 cashback OR an Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (worth S$261.40) OR a pair of American Tourister Linex 66/24 Luggage TSA (worth S$336). Min. spend: S$600 each month for 2 consecutive months. $1 = 3.2 miles on local restaurant dining, local petrol, local public transport including Grab and taxis and Agoda hotel bookings

$1 = 2 miles for air tickets, travel packages, cruise packages and foreign currency transactions for online purchases or overseas spending

ALSO READ: UOB Lady's Card: New design and rewards earn rates sweeten the deal for this revamped card

This article was first published in MoneySmart.