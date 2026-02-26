uSMART SG lets you earn up to 8.88% interest on your ang bao money this CNY

It's Chinese New Year again, and that fat stash of ang bao money feels like it's permission to live a little larger, at least for the time being. While some of us are taking our cash straight to our favourite fancy restaurant, others are looking to strike gold at the nearest mahjong table.

We're not here to lecture you on financial prudence. But as you bask in the abundance of well wishes and ang bao this Chinese New Year, perhaps you might want to consider opportunities that can make your money work harder for you, so indulging doesn't need to come from handouts but payoffs from your own efforts.

And this opportunity might be closer than you think. For a limited time, brokerage platform uSMART SG is offering an auspicious 8.88 per cent interest per annum (p.a.) to customers subscribed to their Maybank Money Market Fund.

With that extra bit of ang bao money to kick things into high gear, seize this limited-time opportunity to grow your pot of gold. Here's how you can start your investment journey with uSMART SG with confidence, support and ease.

What does uSMART SG offer?

uSMART SG is a digital brokerage platform, licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

For novice and adept investors, uSMART SG has a comprehensive offering of US, Singapore and Hong Kong stocks and ETFs, fractional US shares, alongside US options, as well as futures, forex, CFDs, REITs, mutual funds and bonds. As any seasoned investor would tell you: a diversified portfolio is a resilient and defensive investment strategy.

uSMART SG users can also enjoy lifetime zero commission trading on US stocks, ETFs, and options, with no minimum fees for options. This is important if you're looking for long-term growth, as a brokerage with low fees and costs will enable you to keep more of your returns.

Additionally, uSMART SG's zero-cost automated Regular Savings Plan (RSP) promises zero commission, zero platform fees and zero custody fees, allowing users who wish to incorporate discipline and consistency into their investment to reap the full benefits of Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA).

8.88 per cent interest on the Maybank Money Market Fund

In line with the Chinese New Year festivities, uSMART SG is offering an enticing 8.88 per cent p.a. guaranteed interest rate for all eligible customers.

To take advantage of this opportunity, all you have to do is to make a new subscription of at least S$2,000 to the Maybank Money Market Fund and hold the subscription for a minimum of 30 days.

The fund's objective is to preserve capital value and maintain a high degree of liquidity, while providing investors with a return comparable to short-term time deposits.

But as markets move, how can uSMART SG confidently guarantee the interest on your invested capital? The 8.88 per cent p.a. represents a total effective return for the 30-day promotional period. Your returns will comprise the fund's actual performance, as well as a top-up by uSMART SG where required, to ensure you receive the full interest regardless of the fund's performance.

With recent interest rates falling across various low-risk investment instruments such as fixed deposits and T-bills, this might be a good option for those looking to reassess their portfolio for better growth potential.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to subscribe to the Maybank Money Market Fund via uSMART SG:

Download the the uSMART SG App on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

Tap on Wealth+ > MMF > Select 'MAYBANK MONEY MARKET A ACC SGD' > Subscription > Enter your subscription amount > Submit

The promotion details and terms are as follows:

Subscribe to Maybank Money Market Fund Class A (Acc) SGD via uSMART SG within the campaign period from now till March 31

Make a minimum subscription of S$2,000, up to a maximum of S$8,000

Hold for a minimum of 30 days

Once eligibility is met, the reward will be credited to the account balance within 20 business days of the following month

User eligibility:

Resident of Singapore, aged 18 and above, who is opening a uSMART SG account for the first time and has never opened or maintained any uSMART SG account

An existing uSMART SG Customer who has never made any deposit into their uSMART SG account since account opening

This promotion is only valid to users who are Singapore Citizens (SC), Singapore Permanent Residents (PR) or valid Singapore pass holders (EP/WP/LTVP/SP/DP)

On top of the attractive rates on the Maybank Money Market Fund, all new-to-uSMART customers can also stack welcome rewards of up to US$200* (~S$255) worth.

*Terms apply.

A good starting point for new investors

uSMART has also clinched several awards globally, including Best Brokerage for Educational Tools for New Investors by SingSaver in 2025.

The fintech brokerage's has free learning materials, videos and features that to help you better hone your investment knowledge and strategies, accessible from the "Intel" tab of the uSMART SG mobile app.

Its clean mobile-first interface is great for young professionals looking for an accessible tool to kickstart their investment journey.

The brokerage also has physical outlets in Singapore at Robinson Road and Somerset. These have been established to provide investors with convenient access to face-to-face guidance and hands-on experience with the platform's trading tools. Plus, there's additional promotional incentives such as exclusive merchandise for in-person account openings.

Each user is also assigned to a dedicated relationship manager, with human support available 24/5 (24-hours, from Mondays to Fridays), so rest assure that your needs will be well cared for.

uSMART SG Robinson

Address: 50 Robinson Road, #01-02, Singapore 068882

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 7pm

uSMART SG Somerset

Address: 178 Orchard Road, #01-00, Singapore 238845

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 9pm

Start your investment journey with uSMART SG

Investments build on compounding, so time in the market always beats timing the market. You can start small, but the sooner you begin, the bigger the difference you can make with wealth accumulation over time.

Seize the limited time offer on the uSMART SG's 8.88 per cent p.a. interest on the Maybank Money Market Fund before the promotion ends on March 31!

Sign up for an account today, make your first deposit, and unlock US$200 worth of rewards in the form of cash vouchers and Tesla shares.

As the Chinese New Year greeting goes, we wish you abundance in wealth year after year! Tap on uSMART SG's tools and take bold strides on your investment journey today, and you might just gather bountiful blessings from your ang baos.

This article is brought to you in partnership with uSMART SG.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

​​Disclaimer: The information contained in this document is intended only for use during the presentation and should not be disseminated or distributed to parties outside the presentation. This information is for general education and does not constitute financial advice. uSMART Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever with respect to the use of this document or its content. lnvestors should conduct independent research and seek advice to determine whether an investment is suitable for their individual circumstances.

