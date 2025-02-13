Valentine's Day credit card promotions (2025): Flowers, jewellery, experiences and more

So you've done your best to plan an affordable date, but your significant other has other plans-it's a hotel staycation, expensive luxury watch, or nothing. You don't want to break their heart…but you also don't want to break the bank. What do you do?

The next best thing is to purchase whatever you need for Valentine's Day 2025 in the most cost-effective way. One easy hack? Use the right credit card for the job.

From dining to shopping, we've compiled the best Valentine's Day credit card promotions in Singapore in 2025.

Valentine's Day flowers credit card promotions 2025

Ah, flowers. Although the most prototypical Valentine’s Day gift, they remain undeniably charming.

That said, flower prices are already pretty outrageous normally. With the Valentine's Day markups, prices are now astronomic. Use the right credit card to help you and your wallet out.

Credit card Promotion Promo code Valid till Citibank FlowerAdvisor: 15% off Valentine’s Day Products CITILOVE15 14 Feb 2025 Citibank FlowerAdvisor:

– New customers: $12 off first purchase

– Existing customers: 10% off sitewide purchases – CITINEW

– CITI10 31 Dec 2025 Citibank FarEastFlora.com: Up to additional $33 off selected Valentine’s Day items CITIVDAY25 14 Feb 2025 Citibank Roses Only: 15% off site wide CITI + First 6 Digits of Citi Card 31 Dec 2025 Citibank Roses Only: Up to 25% off Valentine’s Day Collection CITIBANKVDAY25 14 Feb 2025 Citibank The Floral Atelier: 10% off and complimentary upgrade to Rosette Tier of Petal Perks Loyalty Program CITI + First 6 Digits of Citi Card 30 Apr 2025 DBS FarEastFlora.com: Up to $63 off on selected flowers and gifts DBSVDAY25 14 Feb 2025 DBS Flower Advisor:

– $12 off first purchase

– 10% off for subsequent purchases – DBSNEW

– DBS10 31 Dec 2025 Maybank Roses Only: Up to 25% off Valentine’s Day Collection MAYBANKVDAY25 14 Feb 2025 Maybank FarEastFlora.com: Up to $58 off on selected flowers & gifts MAYBANKVDAY25 14 Feb 2025

Ordering your flowers online? The Citi SMRT Card lets you earn up to 5% SMRT$ on online shopping with a low monthly minimum spend of $500.

Valentine's Day credit card promotions 2025: Jewellery

Add a little sparkle to your Valentine's Day celebration by buying your partner a piece of jewellery. As they say, diamonds are forever — so what better token to represent your love?

Credit card Promotion Promo code Valid till Citibank Michael Trio: 10% off jewellery (no min. spend) CITI + first 6 Digits of Card 31 Aug 2025 Citibank Chow Tai Fook: 5% off with min. purchase of 2 fixed-price items No promo code. Visit participating branches: ION Orchard, VivoCity, Jewel Changi Airport, NEX, Jurong Point and Bugis Junction. 31 Aug 2025 Citibank LeCaine:

– All Citi Cards: 10% off no min. spend (capped at $300)

– Citi Rewards Cards: 12% off no min. spend (capped at $300) – CITI + first 6 digits of the Citi Card

– CITIREWARDS + first 8 digits of the Citi Rewards Card 31 Dec 2025 Citibank Joyalukkas: $150 off Diamond and Masaaki Pearl Jewellery – 31 Mar 2025 DBS Goldheart: Up to 50% off + $100 off with DBS Instalment Payment Plans – 31 Dec 2025 DBS Lee Hwa: Up to 30% off + S$100 off with DBS Instalment Payment Plan – 31 Dec 2025 OCBC Mastercard Swarovski: $30 off with a min. spend of $250 on regular-priced items Valid at all stores except Takashimaya 28 Feb 2025 UOB Curious Creatures: 10% off regular-priced demi-fine jewelry UOB10‹first 6 digit of your UOB cardnumber> 31 Dec 2025

If you're going to be buying jewellery, you might bust your rewards cap on your credit card — unless you use an unlimited cashback card like the Citi Cash Back+ Card or the OCBC INFINITY Card.

Valentine's Day credit card promotions 2025: Beauty

Love is beautiful — but beauty is hard work. Spoil your partner this Valentine's Day with a beauty and wellness gift. From skincare to spa treatments, here are some ongoing credit card promotions you might find useful.

Credit card Promotion Promo code Valid till Citibank Shiseido:

– 10% off with min. spend of $50 (new Shiseido members only)

– Redeem an additional 2pc travel deluxe when you purchase 2 or more items – 16 Feb 2025 Citibank BeautyFresh:

– All Citi Cards: 15% off selected brands

– Citi Rewards Card: 20% off selected brands – BFCITI + first 6 digits of Card number

– BFCITIREWARDS + first 6 digits of Card number 31 Dec 2025 Citibank Escentials

– 10% off with min. $375 spend

– 15% off with min. $675 spend – 31 Dec 2025 DBS Coco Veda

– 15% off for $120 or above spent in a single purchase

– 10% off for below $120 spent in a single purchase – DBSSB15

– DBSSB10 31 Dec 2025 HSBC DrGL: 20% off on regular priced products HSBC20 31 Dec 2025 HSBC DrHair: Deep Cleanse Scalp Treatment @ $38 (U.P. $204) 31 Dec 2025 HSBC DrSpa: Anti-Dullness Facial @ $48 (U.P. $380) + Complimentary Bright & Energize Eye Treatment worth $128 upon purchase 31 Dec 2025 HSBC St. Regis Spa: Up to 15% off on a-la-carte 60 min spa treatments – 31 Dec 2025 HSBC Pablo Blau Treatment in their Signature Salt Rooms at $79 (worth up to $390) – 31 Dec 2025

Check out your online shopping purchases with the DBS Woman’s Card to earn 5 DBS Points per $5 spent, equivalent to 2 miles per $1.

Valentine's Day credit card promotions 2025: Electronics

Some of our partners are all about the latest tech. If that sounds like your boo, check out these credit card promotions for electronics this Valentine’s Day.

Credit card Promotion Promo code Valid till Citibank Bose: 12% off Bose products except accessories Only valid at these stores:

– Bose @ Paragon Mall unit 03-30

– Bose @ Funan Mall unit 03-23A

– Bose @ Parkway Parade unit B-64. 31 Mar 2025 Citibank (Mastercard only) Shopee electronics promotion:

– $35 off min. $400 spend

– $70 off min. $1,000 spend – 31 Dec 2025 DBS Challenger: $25 off with 0% Interest Instalment Plan DBSIPP2025 31 Mar 2025 HSBC Best Denki: $30 off with minimum spend of $899 – 28 Feb 2025 HSBC Challenger: $50 off + Free Power Bank (worth $43.90) with purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series – 13 Feb 2025

Use the DBS Live Fresh Card for up to 6% cashback on electronics and computers purchased in-store or online.

Valentine's Day credit card promotions 2025: Experiences

Sometimes, the best gifts are intangible. Nothing beats a unique experience to make a Valentine's Day memorable.

From a perfume workshop to an indoor skating rink experience, here are some ideas — made affordable with the right credit card promotion.

Credit card Promotion Promo code Valid till Citibank Mastercard 20% off Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) – 31 Mar 2025 DBS iFly Singapore: Up to 15% off packages – 31 Mar 2026 DBS Mount Faber Leisure

– 50% off Cable Car Sky Pass (One-Day Unlimited Rides)

– 40% off Wings of Time Fireworks Symphony (Standard)

– 40% off SkyHelix Sentosa + Mocktail

– 40% off Wings of Time (Standard) + DinoVenture

– 40% off Sentosa Island Bus Tour

– Cable Car Sky Pass (One-day Unlimited Rides) + SkyOrb Cabin (1-way) @ $37.50 for Adult ticket, $32.50 for Child ticket – 30 Apr 2025 DBS Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy: $5 Retail Voucher – 31 Mar 2025 OCBC Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy: $5 retail voucher and mystery gift DISNEY-OCBC for 10% off when you shop at DisneyStore.SG 31 Mar 2025 Standard Chartered Royal Albatross: Complimentary 7-course degustation menu Sunset Dinner Cruise upgrade + Welcome Mocktail – 31 Mar 2026 Standard Chartered Mastercard 20% off Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) – 31 Mar 2025 Standard Chartered Mastercard Sentosa – Scentopia: 20% off Perfume Workshop (100ml only) ticket MASTERCARD 31 Mar 2026 Standard Chartered Visa Museum of Ice Cream Singapore: 15% off for ticket purchases of 4 and more MOICVISA15 31 Mar 2026 UOB HiRoller Indoor Skating Rink: 20% off all public entry and/or rental fees HR20UOB 31 Mar 2025 UOB SkyHelix Sentosa: 20% off – 31 Mar 2025

For the Standard Chartered promotions above, note whether they're applicable to Mastercard or Visa cards. One Standard Chartered credit card with Mastercard as its card association is the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card.

Standard Chartered Visa cards include the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card and Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

Valentine's Day 2025: Credit card promotions for flights

If you and your boo are in dire need of some quality time together, there’s nothing quite like a romantic getaway to do the job. This Valentine's Day, why not book an overseas trip together for the weekend? Here’s a summary of ongoing credit card promotions that’ll get you your getaway at a discount.

Citibank flight promotions

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Asiana Airlines: 10% off Departure from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/America

One-way/Round trip Business/Economy class Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGMAST1) – Singapore to Melbourne: Up to 10% off Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne): Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Economy and Business Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex+ Fares in Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Royal Brunei Airlines: Up to $100 off airfares – $100 off airfares from Singapore to Brunei, Melbourne, Dubai, London (promo code: CITI100)

– $50 off airfares from Singapore to Brunei, Tokyo, Seoul, Nanning (promo code: CITI50) Now till 30 Apr 2025 Now till 31 Oct 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: CITIQR25) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 30 Jun 2025 Now till 30 Sep 2025

HSBC flight promotions

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period EVA Air: Up to 10% off (promo code: APHSBC24) 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: APHSBC24) Singapore to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

DBS flight promotions

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period Air France: Up to $150 off flight bookings $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions All Nippon Airways: 10% off flight bookings (promo code: DP294SGDBS) From Singapore to Japan for Premium Economy & Economy Cabin Classes Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGDBS01) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round-trip or 2.5% off one-way flight bookings Destinations from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off flight bookings Flights to Japan from various cities Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 KLM: $150/$100/8% off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025)

– 8% off flight bookings in Economy, Premium Comfort and Business class from Singapore to Bali only (Promo code: DBSXBALI25) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: DBSQR24) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Singapore Airlines: Spend a min. of $3,500 and redeem a 25″ American Flyer luggage (promo code: SGDBS01) – Now till 17 Feb 2025 Now till 16 Mar 2025

UOB flight promotions

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGUOB01) From Singapore Now till 30 Jun 2025 Now till 31 Jul 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: SINUOB24) Departures from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/US, both one-way or round trip Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (Promo code: UOBQR24) Selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

OCBC flight promotions

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (promo code: SGOCBC1) 10% off flights from Singapore to Melbourne; 5–10% off flights from Singapore to other Emirates destinations Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off Visa Infinite: 8% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code: 24CIJLVISAINF

Visa Signature and Visa Platinum: 5% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code for Visa Signature: 24CIJLVISASGN

– Promo code for Visa Platinum: 24CIJLVISAPLT Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: OCBC24) From Singapore to selected destinations Now till 28 Feb 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025

Maybank flight promotions

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Berjaya Air: $108 off Fly & Stay Packages Return flight (Seletar Airport to and from Redang/Langkawi Airport) Now till 31 May 2025 Now till 31 May 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: SGMAYB1) From Singapore Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off flights (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Firefly: Up to 18% off flight bookings Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 3 Oct 2025, valid from 25th of every month for 10 days Now till 30 Nov 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 15% off flight tickets (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) – All cards: 10% off every 25th of the month with promo code MBBSG5

– Maybank Manchester United cards: 15% off with promo code MBBSG10 – Now till 3 Aug 2025

– Now till 31 Aug 2025 – Now till 31 Aug 2025

– Now till 31 Sep 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: MBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and/or Cambodia to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

Valentine's Day 2025: Credit card promotions for cruises

Instead of taking to the skies, you can also sail the seas this Valentine’s Day. Cruise through the day of love in style with these credit card promotions.

Credit card Cruise promotion Valid till Citibank Port & Porters: Up to US$1,800 (Per Stateroom / Suite) for selected sailings 31 Aug 2025 Citibank Royal Albatross: 15% off Royal Albatross Dining Cruises 31 Mar 2025 Citibank Royal Albatross: 15% off Royal Albatross Pet Cruises 31 Mar 2025 Citibank Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: US$1,000 off per cabin 31 Dec 2025 HSBC Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5% off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings 31 Dec 2025 HSBC Royal Albatross: 15% off Breakfast Cruise, Sunset Dinner Cruise and City Lights Dinner Cruise 30 Jun 2025 DBS Pelago: Earn additional 3 miles per $1 for Disney Adventures booking 31 May 2025 DBS Resorts World Cruises: Additional 5% off bookings with no cap 31 Dec 2025

Other ways to save money on Valentine's Day

Let this romantic getaway pay for your next one

Escaping on a romantic getaway overseas for Valentine's Day? If you haven't booked your hotel yet, use a miles card to earn miles that can offset your next overseas trip.

With the Citi PremierMiles Card, you'll earn up to 10 Citi Miles per S$1 on online travel bookings via Kaligo and Agoda

Additionally, pay for your purchases with the Citi PremierMiles Card overseas to earn 2 Citi Miles per $1 spend. The best part? Citi Miles never expire, so accumulate them in your own time.

Flying SQ or Scoot with your partner? Let the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card be your third wheel. This card will earn you 3 miles per dollar on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

Dine at home

There’s nothing that says “I love you” more than presenting your significant other with a home cooked meal that you poured your heart into making.

To save on groceries, use a credit card that'll earn you rewards for shopping at supermarkets. For example, the Citi Rewards Card, you’ll earn 10X Citi Rewards for each S$1 online spend on groceries from stores like Cold Storage, NTUC FairPrice, Giant, and Sheng Siong.

Can’t cook to save your life, but still want to spend a cosy Valentine’s Day at home? Order food in.

The same Citi Rewards Card will earn you the same rate of 10X Citi Rewards for each S$1 spend on online food delivery from Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Another good choice is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, which gets you 8% cashback on 5 categories of your choice. For the purposes of your Valentines Day meal, you can choose groceries and restaurant dining, which includes online food delivery.

Dine out as a couple - but only pay for 1

Celebrating Valentine’s Day without having a good meal is, in the eyes of some people, criminal. The problem is, restaurant prices are sorely inflated on Feb 14 and many credit card restaurant promotions aren’t valid on Valentine’s Day and the eve of it.

One workaround is to have your romantic dinner for two a few days before or after Valentine’s Day. If you and your partner are cool with that, you can pay with an American Express credit card to enjoy up to 50% savings.

Check out the applicable American Express Love Dining programme restaurants and hotel restaurants to plan your date.

Another good option to save money on dining is to use the ENTERTAINER with HSBC app. This gives you 1-for-1 offers at over 150 merchants with any HSBC card, and over 200 if you have a HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

Aside from the ENTERTAINER with HSBC app, there are lots of other food discount and rewards apps in Singapore, such as Chope and Burpple. Read our review to decide which is best for you.

Discount your drinks

Is your partner more into drinks than dinner? Use any of the following American Express credit cards to get complimentary or 1-for-1 drinks at over 10 bars in Singapore:

The Centurion® Card

The Platinum Card®

American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card

Platinum Credit Card

